\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="e84f43fb-56e4-47e4-942f-bdf2805bec5d"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="5hnFb4wnu9we6GxEyKURZU" name="BF deals live edit 2 nov 19" alt="Black Friday deals logo surrounded by TCL TV, Ninja blender, Apple Watch 11, Skechers shoes, Ring doorbell, Stanley tumbler and AirPods Pro" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/5hnFb4wnu9we6GxEyKURZU.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Future/TCL/Ninja/Apple/Skechers/Ring/Stanley)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="41820dc6-6926-41e8-a7ad-c58b2d98abe6">Welcome to Tom's Guide's live coverage of the Black Friday sales in Australia. This year, the team is sharing real-time updates on the best deals as they appear. While the official start date is <strong>Friday, November 28</strong>, great discounts are already rolling in, and we expect the savings to last right through until 11:59pm (AEDT) on <strong>Monday, December 1</strong> for Cyber Monday. Keep this page bookmarked, as fresh deals will be posted for the entire sales period. Now, let&rsquo;s get straight to the bargains!</p>\n\n<p id="a5ff6b59-2fc9-4da9-b6c6-b1d4c5124586">&uarr; <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="#section-phones">Back to all deals</a></p>\n