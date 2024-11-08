Samsung Black Friday deals 2024: Score huge savings on TVs, phones and more

Not too long to go until Black Friday 2024, and as always, many of the world's biggest technology brands are getting in on the sales mayhem. One such brand is Samsung, whose products are almost guaranteed to see some epic Samsung Black Friday deals, both via its official online store and from third-party sellers like Amazon and JB Hi-Fi.

We're expecting to see huge reductions on Samsung products across a number of tech categories, with items like smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, headphones, TVs and monitors all likely to receive price drops. Other big ticket items like refrigerators and washing machines will also come down in price.

Popular Samsung handsets like the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6 will also be heavily discounted, so keep that in mind if you're looking to upgrade.

For those who want to level up their home theatre, it's highly likely that Samsung's Neo QLED and OLED TVs will be discounted during the Black Friday sales period, as will its soundbars.

While there aren't any notable discount on Samsung's online store yet, we believe the deals will start flying thick and fast from Black Friday on November 29 and will continue until the end of Cyber Monday on December 2. However, some third-party retailers have already started rolling out the discounts, and we've rounded up the best of those below.

As always, we recommend bookmarking this page and checking back regularly for any early Black Friday deals that crop up. We also suggest that you keep an eye on our Samsung Discount Codes page in order to maximise your savings during Samsung's official Black Friday sale.

Samsung Black Friday sale: Best early deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 256GB: was AU $2,749 now AU $2,330 at Amazon AU Save AU$370

Samsung's foldables are incredible, but they're also very expensive. Thankfully, you can currently save 15% off the Galaxy Z Fold 6's RRP right now for the 256GB model, which is terrific. This book-style handset unfolds into a gorgeous mini tablet, which is excellent for multi-tasking — especially if you have a compatible S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy A55: was AU $699 now AU $584.99 at Amazon AU Save AU$114.01

Not the biggest discount ever, but when you consider that Samsung's excellent A-series handsets are already pretty cheap to begin with, this is a great deal. The Galaxy A55 offers a stylish design and nice build quality for the price, and even provides some AI features, including the popular Circle to Search function.

FAQs

What can we expect from the official Samsung Black Friday sale this year? Typically, the best deals of the year are reserved for the Cyber Weekend period, which is Black Friday through to Cyber Monday. Most of Australia's major retailers take part in the sales event, and Samsung's online store is no exception. This year, we expect Samsung to slash prices across a wide variety of categories, including smartphones, TVs, soundbars, monitors, headphones, smartwatches and white goods.

When will the official Samsung Black Friday sale start? The Samsung Black Friday sale in 2024 will officially begin on November 29, though it's not uncommon for online retailers to start dropping prices ahead of schedule. We recommend keeping an eye on the Samsung online store in the lead up to the big day.

When will the official Samsung Black Friday sale end? Samsung has confirmed that its Black Friday sale will continue on through Saturday and Sunday before closing at the end of Monday —also known as Cyber Monday — on December 2, 2024.