\n<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d649bb8a-be15-475c-a47f-88dcc772204e"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Hss4pcouUdvXVZZEuQNELh" name="Amazon-Black-Friday" alt="Promotional image showing multiple boxes with Amazon-branded tape against an orange background with Tom's Guide Black Friday badge overlaid" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Hss4pcouUdvXVZZEuQNELh.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Amazon / Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure>\n\n<p id="7b85b38f-7bb0-43f8-ac02-abbf5e8d6674" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Hey there! I'm Stephen Lambrechts, Managing Editor for Tom's Guide down under in Australia, and you've landed on our live blog for the 2025 Amazon Black Friday sale.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">This year, the online retail giant jumped the gun and kicked off its Black Friday deals ten days early, starting on <strong>Tuesday, November 18</strong>. The discounts will keep rolling all the way until 11:59 pm (AEDT) on <strong>Cyber Monday, December 1</strong>.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">We'll be continuing our live coverage approach from last year, posting killer deals in real-time right here as soon as we spot them. If you're hunting for the absolute best bargains, keep scrolling!</p>\n