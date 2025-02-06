KitchenAid's Color of the Year just dropped — there’s a brighter vibe for 2025

For anyone who makes even the occasional cupcake, you’ll know that KitchenAid is well known for its iconic and colorful stand mixers. The brand has one of the most prestigious reputations in the market, and if you don’t already own one, it will undoubtedly be on your wish list. There’s a good reason, too, as KitchenAid’s Artisan model is rated the best stand mixer in our buying guide.

Apart from the robust design of KitchenAid stand mixers, one element that sets them apart from the competition is the exciting array of colors. From the soft Blue Salt to the pinky Hibiscus and the earthy tones of Beetroot, we’ve seen a few extremes of color over the past three years. And now the brand has dropped its new color on the block, with the launch of Butter — KitchenAid’s Color of the Year 2025.

The mixer is $499 at KitchenAid and £699 in the U.K., available to buy now and throughout 2025.

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $499.99 at Kitchen Aid The KitchenAid Artisan 5-Quart Tilt-Head stand mixer is now available in Butter — the company's Color of the Year 2025. The stand mixer comes with a luxury accessory pack, including two bowls, a flat-edge beater, whisk, dough hook, and pouring shield.

The bread and butter of the kitchen

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid describes its new Color of the Year as “a soft, energized butter yellow with a creamy, satin finish.”

I test all the latest and greatest stand mixers for Tom's Guide, and on first hearing that KitchenAid’s latest color was Butter, I envisaged a much softer creamier tone. That said, I think this bright and sunny color will be a joyful addition to kitchens everywhere. After all, KitchenAids are meant to be admired.

This is KitchenAid’s intention, too, which says the new Color of the Year is “likely to evoke feelings of warmth and joy,” and “this soft and bright butter yellow evokes comforting memories and brings a sense of delight to every space."



There’s a strong vintage vibe to Butter, with a nod to nostalgia and kitchens from the 1950s and 1960s often painted in a similar soft yellow. However, although it evokes memories of times past, Butter also has a fresh and modern appeal that will bring life to kitchens of today.



It’s a departure from the soft, muted tones of last year’s Blue Salt, which was quite a marked change from the previous bright vibes, including Bird of Paradise in 2018, with its coral tone, and Honey’s bold burnt orange hue in 2021.

How is KitchenAid’s Color of the Year determined?

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

KitchenAid collaborates with Whirlpool’s Color, Finish, and Material team, who analyze interior design, social, cultural, and aesthetic trends to determine the Color of the Year — a process that takes several years. Whirlpool says they started tracking yellow back in 2019 when they saw mustard emerge as a popular color.

Color of the Year is quite different from KitchenAid’s Design Series program, which focuses on a change in the design, such as the wooden bowl within the Evergreen stand mixer , released in 2024.

Color of the Year since 2017

KitchenAid first introduced its first stand mixer colors in 1955, and it has been filling our kitchens with color ever since. But it wasn’t until 2017 that KitchenAid introduced the concept of Color of the Year to spotlight the team’s focus on trend forecasting, capturing the current moment and inspiring makers around the world.