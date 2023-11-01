Myer Black Friday sale 2023: the best electronics and homeware deals

Myer is one of Australia's most popular and premium retailers, stocking a wide variety of items from beauty products to appliances, even some mattresses. And especially at this time of year, you can save on your Christmas shopping at Myer with plenty of savings to be had ahead of this year's Black Friday sales in Australia.

Whether you want to pick up some toys for the kids this Christmas, overhaul your wardrobe for the new year, or get yourself a new Dyson appliance, the Aussie Tom's Guide team is on hand to help you find the best Myer Black Friday deals and discounts.

While we'd love to help you shop fashion and accessories too, at Tom's Guide we'll help you find what we're really good at — the electronics and homewares that we have tested or used ourselves. We'll only be listing the hottest products that are worth your time at great prices — if something is available for a lot less elsewhere, we won't waste your time.

Best early Myer Black Friday 2023 deals

Electronics

Bose QuietComfort 45 | AU$499.95 AU$399.95 (save AU$100) Available only in the White Smoke colourway at this price at Myer, these are a great alternative to Bose's more expensive Noise Cancelling 700 and Ultra Headphones. They're about AU$10 cheaper at Big W (in Black), but if you'd rather shop at Myer, this isn't a bad price to pay right now, although they'll likely be cheaper come Black Friday proper.

JBL Pro 2 TWS earbuds | AU$199 AU$159 (save AU$40) These are a great set of true wireless buds for the price — you get up to 10 hours of playback on the buds alone, plus another 30 hours in the case, and there's Qi-compatible wireless charging and speed charging too. They might not offer class-leading noise-cancellation, but they will shut out a lot of the ambient sounds around you. And credit needs to be given to their sleek design. Available in Black and Silver for the same price of AU$159.

JBL Charge 5 | AU$199.95 AU$169 (save AU$30.95) This rugged, waterproof Bluetooth speaker has a pretty decent amount of bass, if that's how you like to party. Plus you get up to 20 hours of playback and you can eve use it as a portable charger in case your phone runs out of juice. Available in Black, Red and Blue colourways.

Garmin Lily Sport Edition | AU$349 AU$309 (save AU$40) Garmin is the byword for some of the best sport watches in the business, but they're all rugged, chunky wearables. Designed for the petite, stylish wrist, the Garmin Lily looks very different from other watches the brand makes. But you still get plenty of metrics to track your fitness and health, including energy levels and women's health data. A five-day battery life is good too. Available in Rose Gold, Cream Gold and Orchid for just AU$309.

Garmin Fenix 7S Solar (Rose Gold) | AU$1,349 AU$849 (save AU$500) This is a massive saving on one of the top multisport watches around, but Myer is only discounting the Rose Gold colourway for now. This wearable can juice up its battery using its special glass lens, so you don't have to worry about running out of power when you're on your outdoor run or hike. Onboard GPS and navigation sensors means you get accurate mapping, plus music storage, contactless payments and a plethora of fitness metrics too.

Home appliances

Shark Steam Mop S1000 | AU$259 AU$99 (save AU$160) A whopping 61% discount means you can take care of spring cleaning by making sure your floors are not just clean, but disinfected and stain-free by using the power of steam. It takes about 30 seconds for the steam to build up once you've filled its tank and switched it on, but after that you're ready to mop. The mop pads are washable and there are two in the box for you to switch our conveniently.

Dyson V15 Detect Absolute | AU$1,449 AU$999 (save AU$450) Powerful suction, plus a cleaning head that's dedicated to lighting up the dust on your floor — this Dyson vacuum is arguably one of the best money can buy. It's expensive at full price, but this AU$450 discount makes it a bit more enticing. We're hoping this will be cheaper come Black Friday but there are no guarantees. Also available at Dyson for the same price.

Kitchen appliances

Sunbeam LC6250 multi food processor | AU$149 AU$89 (save AU$60) There's value for money here if you're after a basic food processor. This Sunbeam has 5 speed settings, plus a Pulse mode, can handle up to 1.75L of liquids and 1.5kg of solids, and can grate, shred, whisk, knead, slice and chip.

Tefal Easy Fry & Grill XXL FlexCook air fryer | AU$499 AU$299.95 (save AU$200.05) You can grill or fry up some healthy meals for the family in this 6.5L 2-in-1 and save a packet. You can divvy up the basket to cook two items at the same time and there are 8 cooking presets to choose from to make things easier in the kitchen.

Smeg ECF01 espresso coffee machine | AU$549 AU$399 (save AU$150) Available in just the white colourway, this Smeg coffee machine not only looks good, but can also whip up a cappuccino in no time at all. It takes up to 40 seconds to to heat up and produce steam in about 12 seconds — yes, it's got a steam wand. It's easy to use, has adjustable temperature up to 84ºC and can make a single or double shot of espresso.

Toys & games

Everfit 8ft Trampoline | AU$320.95 AU$245.95 (save AU$75) As Homer Simpson once said, "tramampoline, trambampoline!" and now your kids can say the same whenever you choose to present them with this Everfit 8ft wonder. Hey, maybe even you'll want it for yourself. This trampoline is technically cheaper on Amazon, but when you add on shipping, it becomes more expensive than the deal here at Myer, who will send it to you for free.

Travel

Antler Lincoln Cabin (red) | AU$259 AU$181.30 (save AU$77.70) Planning to travel this summer? There's a 30% discount on the rather nice Antler Lincoln cabin hard-case suitcase. It weighs 2.5kg and has a capacity of 39L. Contrasting piping and clean lines makes this a standout when you're wheeling it at an airport. If you need a bigger sized suitcase, the Antler Lincoln Medium and the Antler Lincoln Large in red are also 30% off each.

When will Myer Black Friday sales and deals start?

Officially, Black Friday sales are from November 24 to November 27 this year, but we don't expect Myer to wait until then to kick off its Cyber Weekend discounts. There are already early offers to shop, but keep an eye out from about November 10 to see bigger discounts on Myer's online storefront.

The Myer Black Friday deals will end on November 27, although some offers will still be available till the end of the month. When December comes calling, get ready for Myer's Boxing Day sale.

Can I shop in-store at Myer during Black Friday?

You most definitely can shop in-store at any Myer outlet close to you during Black Friday. Most of the offers available will be a online and in-store, however there could be some exclusives. It could be worth popping into a store to check some in-store specials, but there will be quite a few items that would be an online-only discount.

How to find the best Myer Black Friday deals

One of the easiest ways to find the best Myer Black Friday deals are by signing up for a Myer One membership. This automatically gets you the Myer newsletter, with all the latest offers sent directly to your inbox.

If you're after some excellent bargains on tech and homewares, you can stick with us. The Tom's Guide team is on hand to find all the best deals on travel essentials, electronics, health gadgets and more through the month of November so you can shop quickly and wisely, knowing you'll only be shown the best offers on a product available at Myer.

Can I use Myer gift cards to shop during Black Friday?

Myer gift cards can be used year-round, so you can most definitely use one to save some extra money, or put towards another purchase during Black Friday.

Does Myer accept returns and exchanges during Black Friday?

There may be some very specific items that aren't returnable — these are usually clearly marked as such both online and in store. However, for the vast majority of purchases from Myer, you'll have until January 31, 2024, to return or exchange. You take a look at Myer's return policy to find out more about the exclusions.