<h2 id="welcome-to-cyber-monday">Welcome to Cyber Monday!</h2><p id="12377760-a799-47ce-8788-5b48b8a095b5">We've made it to Black Friday's digital twin! That's right, Cyber Monday is here. It's the day when we're all supposed to be at work but we're actually sneaking glances at our phones to try and nab that last-minute bargain to make Christmas shopping a bit easier.</p><p>The good news is that we're here to take the pressure off. We've been combing through the best deals all weekend (and most of last week) to make sure we find the best bargains on all kinds of products for you. Stay tuned to this live blog as we'll be updating it throughout the day with our favourite offers from the likes of Amazon, Currys, John Lewis and Argos.</p><p>Right now, for example, you can <a data-analytics-id="inline-link" href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DZ74XLZQ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">grab a 13-inch iPad Air with 128GB of storage for £699 at Amazon</a>. This is the perfect tablet for most people and a £100 saving. It comes in lots of nice colours, too.</p><ul id="9089a470-46b9-48c1-bd95-6bc7667170df"><li><strong>Apple 13" iPad Air (WiFi/128GB): </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DZ74XLZQ" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was £799 now £699</strong> <strong>at Amazon</strong></a></li></ul>