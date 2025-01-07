The Amazfit Active 2 has all the features of a flagship smartwatch for under $100

Meet the new Amazfit Active 2, a wallet-friendly, fitness-focused smartwatch unveiled at CES 2025. This watch delivers a ton of impressive features and specs for less than $100, including a bright AMOLED screen, sleek case, a week-plus of battery life, comprehensive wellness tracking tools and support for an enormous range of workout types.

Available in two versions, including a standard model and a premium one with an upgraded screen, case material and strap, the latest Amazfit smartwatch looks to have much going for it. The key details below include price, tech improvements and standout features.

Amazfit Active 2: Price and availability

Announced at CES 2025, the Amazfit Active 2 is available for preorder today (January 6) with devices expected to ship in February. U.S. customers can grab one directly through Amazfit.

The device comes in two flavors. The standard Amazfit Active 2 starts at $99.99 and features a glass screen and aluminum case. It comes on either a red or black silicone sports strap.

The premium Amazfit Active 2 is $129.99 and boasts an upgraded sapphire screen — which is tougher than standard glass — and a stainless steel case. It comes on a black leather strap with an additional red silicone strap in the box.

Amazfit Active 2: Design and tech upgrades

The Amazfit Active 2 features a completely updated design over its predecessor, the Amazfit Active. The most obvious change is a switch from a rectangular-shaped watch face on the old model to a round watch face on the newer model. A polished stainless case and bezel with a faux tachometer also give the premium version a slightly classier demeanor than the standard model.

The other major improvement comes in the form of a brighter display that reaches 2,000 nits, an impressive feat for a sub-$100 smartwatch. This is especially true when you consider that three of the best smartwatch models on the market, the Apple Watch 10, Google Pixel Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 all max at 2,000 nits.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, the 1.32-inch AMOLED screen on this new watch is a bit smaller than the 1.75-inch AMOLED screen found on the original Active. Battery life is ten days, a match with the Active 2's predecessor.

Amazfit Active 2: Fitness and wellness upgrades

The device sports Amazfit's latest BioTracker 6.0 sensor array which promises better precision than prior models thanks to a duel-LED design. It also boasts updated heart rate and sleep-tracking algorithms.

For improved tracking for outdoor workouts, a barometer has been added to keep tabs on elevation changes. On the subject, ski and snowboard tracking modes have been added.

The addition of an onboard accelerometer and gyroscope promises improved movement tracking, too, particularly for monitoring sleep quality. Finally, an ambient light sensor automatically adjusts the Active 2's screen brightness based on your viewing conditions.

The Active 2 supports more than 160 sports modes. In addition to snowsports, a new HYROX Race Mode joins the mix promising the ability to auto-detect the various exercises involved, with separate rep, set and rest time counts for each.

(Image credit: Amazfit)

The smartwatch also supports offline maps with turn-by-turn directions, something rarely found on a device at this price point. Directions can be displayed either on the watch's screen or broadcast via an onboard speaker.

For runners, Zepp Coach promises personalized training plans to help you prep for upcoming events, like marathons. Similar to Garmin's Body Battery and Samsung's Energy Score, users are provided with a daily Readiness score based on recent physical and mental activity, along with daily workout recovery insights.

Finally, the new smartwatch plays nicely with the Wild.AI mini app for women's health tracking, allowing users to combine their menstrual and hormonal cycle dates with their workout and recovery insights.

Amazfit Active 2: Smart features

Zepp Flow, the brand's voice-powered virtual assistant, comes preloaded letting users change watch settings, update their calendars and more just by speaking. Android users can even respond to messages via Zepp Flow.

The Active 2 supports mobile payments via the Zepp Pay app, but for launch, the feature is limited to just Europe. Amazfit assures me that support for U.S. payments is on the brand's roadmap, but no word on when the feature might roll out to us Yanks.

Amazfit Active 2: Outlook

Amazfit continues to impress me in the bang-for-the-buck department and the latest Active 2 smartwatch is no exception. The upgrade to an ultra-bright 2,000 nit screen should make it a pleasure to use in bright daylight while support for offline maps with directions is something hikers and outdoor adventurers, like myself, will definitely appreciate.

Our list of complaints for the original model was short and consisted of a less-than-comfy silicone strap and slightly unreliable sleep data. The Active 2 should address the latter by way of additional onboard sensors and a new sleep-tracking algorithm. The strap also seems to have been improved. The new versions have a porous design for added breathability, along with anti-fingerprint coatings.

Ultimately, Amazfit is the brand best positioned to steal Fitbit's crown as the king of the affordable fitness trackers and the Active 2 only makes me feel stronger about that fact. With demos of the Active 2 on offer on the CES show floor, stay tuned for a hands-on look at the new smartwatch along with my initial impressions.