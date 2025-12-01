<figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="d2eee781-d0c6-48e2-9a6b-28374cad40eb"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:1920px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="Q7LZEeQj46Hd3tBS5MiM2b" name="Airpods_pro 3.JPG" alt="A pair of Apple AirPods Pro 3" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/Q7LZEeQj46Hd3tBS5MiM2b.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="1920" height="1080" attribution="" endorsement="" class=""></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Tom's Guide)</span></figcaption></figure><a id="elk-0968aab2-a9b6-4c92-a358-d485f4eeb130" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><h2 id="airpods-pro-3-at-their-lowest-ever-price">AirPods Pro 3 at their lowest ever price</h2><p id="756c857a-67c1-432e-a838-823230087cea">The AirPods Pro 3 are a great pair of earbuds, only recently released by Apple. This deal brings them down to the de-facto lowest price because its the first price reduction they've ever seen. You'll love their great sound, comfortable fit, and top notch noise canceling &mdash; and the battery life is much better than the old model with 10 hours on tap.</p><ul id="9e2f8495-0da2-4f17-a52b-a09d15ef1fcf"><li><strong>AirPods Pro 3: </strong><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FQFB8FMG/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"><strong>was $249 now $219 @ Amazon</strong></a></li></ul><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>