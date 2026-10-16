Now that temperatures are starting to drop, investing in some high-quality outerwear is a must. While it’s worth spending a little extra on pieces built to last, the good news is you don’t have to break the bank to find something great.

Case in point: REI's sale section is packed to the brim with impressive deals from top brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Arc'teryx and more. The outdoor retailer is offering discounts of up to 50% on lightweight jackets, fleeces, hiking gear and more. For instance, the popular Patagonia Houdini Jacket is down to just $82 and is the perfect layer for fall adventures.

There's plenty more deals where that came from! Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping for fall.

Top REI Deals

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82 at REI Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299 at REI Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Men’s): was $69 now $54 at REI Summer may be officially over, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand are clearing out their end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants (Women's): was $99 now $68 at REI Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in three different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $95 now $71 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Ahnya Pullover (Women's): was $135 now $93 at REI Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-zip: was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia R1 Pullover - Women's: was $155 now $107 at REI The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini. Right now, it's Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Men's): was $179 now $124 at REI This fleece is perfect to wear at the campsite during chilly evenings, or on early morning trails. The Daily Snap-T Pullover is made from 100% regenerative organic cotton as well. It's available in every single size, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face

Save 50% The North Face Kikash Wind Jacket (Women's): was $150 now $75 at REI The Kikash Wind Jacket is built for those days when the wind won't quit. The durable nylon fabric shrugs off mountain gusts while keeping you mobile, and reflective details add crucial visibility for early starts or late finishes. The secure zip pockets and snug elastic hem make it a reliable companion for unpredictable conditions. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket (Women's): was $160 now $79 at REI The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket is the kind of shell you’ll thank yourself for when the rain hits mid-hike or dog walk. It’s breathable, practical, and full of easy-access pockets. It looks great outdoors and just as good around town. I never travel without a waterproof jacket for fall city breaks, and this one fits the bill perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx

Arc'teryx Norvan Downword Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $90 now $44 at REI The Norvan Downword T-Shirt is a lightweight moisture-wicking tee designed for trail running but is an excellent tee for any outdoor adventure. It is water resistant and has an 'anti-odor' finish to keep you fresh on the trails. Take advantage of this deal now and save big! Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody - Men's: was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. Currently three colors from XS-XL are discounted. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori

Save 43% Vuori Long Sleeve Strato Graphic Tee (Men's): was $69 now $39 at REI You can always use an extra long sleeve tee in your wardrobe — and this one will quickly become your favorite. This super soft piece of workout gear will be your go-to during your workouts, weekend adventures and lounge sessions. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Ponto Shorts (Men's): was $84 now $66 at REI Designed for running or traditional workouts, these men's shorts are super lightweight, quick drying and extra durable. They come in a variety of colors and feature an elastic waistband with a drawstring and two side pockets. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Sunday Performance Joggers (Men's): was $110 now $87 at REI You'll never want to take these pants off! They feature premium knit fabric that wicks moisture and dries fast. There's also five functional pockets, including 3 with zippers, that will keep valuables secure. They're perfect for any casual occasion and will quickly become your go-to. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Vuori Sedona Straight Leg Pants (Women's): was $108 now $53 at REI I'm adding this pair of straight leg pants to my cart ASAP! I love everything about them from their relaxed style to their versatility. I can't wait to wear them for travel days, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori Daydream Crew Top (Women's): was $68 now $53 at REI I have my eye on this Vuori crew top that's made with a high-performance stretch fabric that wicks moisture, dries fast and blocks the sun's harmful rays. It's perfect for workouts, running errands or just hanging out around the house. Read more Read less ▼

Vuori AllTheForm Support Tank Top (Women's): was $74 now $58 at REI This medium support top with a shelf bra is best suited to studio classes, gym sessions and everyday walking workouts, but it's so comfortable you won't want to wear anything else. Don't miss out on this $16 price cut! Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Vuori AllTheFeels Leggings (Women's): was $110 now $65 at REI Designed for yoga, lounging or anything in between, these pants feature buttery soft fabric with a cloud-like feel. They're lightweight and stretchy so you can enjoy a full range of motion while sporting them. Read more Read less ▼

Save 51% Vuori Alpine Jacket (Women's): was $188 now $93 at REI This cute and cozy jacket is 51% off and the perfect layer for fall. Crafted from 100% recycled fleece, the jacket has an oversize fit and zip hand pockets. Read more Read less ▼