15 Patagonia deals that rival October Prime day — save up to 50% off at REI now

Prime Big Deal Days will be here soon, but REI's Patagonia sale is already heating up. REI is notorious for offering impressive markdowns on the best outdoor brands — and Patagonia is no exception.

Although Patagonia apparel is rarely discounted, REI's sale section seems to be filled with Patagonia deals — and they're currently up to 50% off. From rain jackets and ski wear to shorts and accessories, you can shop best-selling styles starting at just $15.

Patagonia doesn't come cheap so deals like these are critical. I've rounded up my favorite REI deals that I'd shop instead of Prime Day. Don't hesitate if you see something you like — some of the deals only have a few sizes left.

My Value Pick

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $119 now $82 at REI The Houdini Jacket is lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket, yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness. Simply put: the Patagonia Houdini is a jacket that really lives up to its magical name. Read more Read less ▼

My Favorite Patagonia Accessory Deals

Save 62% Patagonia Coastal Cable Beanie: was $55 now $21 at REI Made with recycled wool and recycled nylon, the Patagonia Coastal Cable beanie is super-warm and super-fuzzy, perfect for winter and fall. There's even a recycled fleece headband to keep the cold out and the warm in. The green color is eye-catching enough to ensure your friends will never lose you on the slopes or in the city. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Patagonia Powder Town Headband: was $39 now $22 at REI The Patagonia Powder Town Headband is designed to keep your ears warm on the slopes, without overheating the rest of you. It's also so bright that your friends will always be able to find you. This headband has a moisture-wicking recycled fleece lining to keep you dry and cozy. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Terravia Tote Pack 24 L: was $99 now $68 at REI This bag can be worn two ways: either as a backpack or a tote bag. It's ideal for those days when you've got the office at 5 but the trails at 6. Reviewers say it's ultralight and roomy inside, but it's a little pricey for what it is. Good thing it's on sale for just $68, then! Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L: was $149 now $76 at REI The Black Hole Pack is Patagonia's iconic backpack for a reason. This backpack does what it says on the tin — it fits way more stuff than you'd expect. It's on sale for just $76 right now, which is a massive $73 off. Only one color is discounted now, so I'd be quick if you're on the fence. Read more Read less ▼

My Favorite Patagonia Apparel Deals

Patagonia Capilene Cool Daily Graphic Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $69 now $47 at REI This is such a great closet staple. Ideal for layering during fall or winter hikes, the super-soft super-light base layer can be worn under fleeces and coats for more warmth. Or you could even wear it alone on those mild days. This shirt also has odor control and is quick drying. The 60+ 5-star ratings on REI speak for themselves, really. But the best part? Thumb. Holes. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% Patagonia Capilene Midweight Zip-Neck Base Layer Top (Men's): was $99 now $48 at REI This capilene layering top is thick enough to be worn alone on a mild day, or under a fleece and jacket on a cold day. It's available in blue and orange and most sizes are in stock. This shirt has 48 5-star ratings, and reviewers love how fast it dries. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Men’s): was $69 now $54 at REI Summer may be officially over, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand are clearing out their end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants (Women's): was $99 now $68 at REI Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in three different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $95 now $71 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Pack Out Tights (Women's): was $119 now $77 at REI The Patagonia Pack Out Tights are ideal for running errands, lounging around the house, working out, and everything in between. They feature a sturdy yet flexible double-knit mossed jersey fabric that's great for high-stepping. The wide waistband also lies flat under a pack or a dress. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Ahnya Pullover (Women's): was $135 now $93 at REI Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover (Men's): was $139 now $96 at REI A more streamlined take on the beloved Houdini jacket, the pullover variant skips the hood — making it a better option for joggers and cyclists — and features a half zipper rather. Like its sibling, the Houdini Stash 1/2-Zip Pullover is treated with a Durable Water Repellant (DWR) coating to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Men's): was $179 now $124 at REI This fleece is perfect to wear at the campsite during chilly evenings, or on early morning trails. The Daily Snap-T Pullover is made from 100% regenerative organic cotton as well. It's available in every single size, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit. Read more Read less ▼