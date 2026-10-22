REI is taking up to 50% off best-selling Arc’teryx gear for fall — here are my 11 favorite deals

Arc'teryx is commonly known for its winter gear, but many of its best-selling pieces are also great for fall. From lightweight layers to hiking pants and rain jackets, they have plenty of high-quality styles built for the changing seasons ahead.

Case in point: REI is currently knocking up to 50% off best-selling Arc'teryx apparel for fall. Whether you’re planning alpine hikes, backcountry trail rides or you simply want to spend more time in the great outdoors, the Arc'teryx sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in top-tier gear for all your upcoming adventures.

So don't wait! Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI.

Arc'teryx Deals

Arc'teryx Word Toque (Unisex): was $55 now $44 at REI A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Cranbrook Hat: was $85 now $68 at REI If you have some backcountry adventures planned, this is the hat you'll want to bring along. The Arc'teryx Cranbrook hat has a wide brim that shades your face, ears and neck from the sun, and it's ventilated to keep you nice and cool. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $130 now $90 at REI If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Satoro Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Top (Women's): was $120 now $95 at REI This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Sima Hoody (Men's): was $160 now $119 at REI This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody (Men's): was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. There are currently six colors discounted at varying price points. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $199 at REI This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody, which is available in four different colors that are now on sale. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype. Read more Read less ▼