REI is taking up to 50% off best-selling Arc’teryx gear for fall — here are my 11 favorite deals
The best Arc'teryx gear for hiking season, starting at $38
Arc'teryx is commonly known for its winter gear, but many of its best-selling pieces are also great for fall. From lightweight layers to hiking pants and rain jackets, they have plenty of high-quality styles built for the changing seasons ahead.
Case in point: REI is currently knocking up to 50% off best-selling Arc'teryx apparel for fall. Whether you’re planning alpine hikes, backcountry trail rides or you simply want to spend more time in the great outdoors, the Arc'teryx sale is the perfect opportunity to invest in top-tier gear for all your upcoming adventures.
So don't wait! Keep scrolling to check out the rest of my favorite finds from the Arc'teryx sale at REI.
Quick Links
- shop all Arc'teryx deals at REI
- Arc'teryx Taema Tank Top (Women's): was $60 now $38
- Arc'teryx Cormac Logo T-Shirt (Men's): was $80 now $39
- Arc'teryx Cormac Crew Long-Sleeve Shirt (Men's): was $80 now $55
- Arc'teryx Satoro Merino Wool Long-Sleeve Top (Women's): was $120 now $95
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody (Men's): was $300 now $199
- Arc'teryx Beta SL Jacket (Men's): was $500 now $299
Arc'teryx Deals
This racerback, crew neck tank top features a breathable fabric that wicks moisture away and dries quickly, making it perfect for longer hikes. It's soft, comfortable and built for performance.
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If you're a big Arc'teryx fan (who isn't?) then you'll want to grab this t-shirt. It has the Arc'teryx logo front and center and is made of comfortable, breathable cotton jersey fabric.
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A cozy, cuffed beanie never goes out of style, and with temperatures dropping, this blue staple is ready to keep you warm and fashionable, all fall and winter long.
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This long-sleeved exercise top was inspired by running apparel, but then adapted to make it suitable for mountain-based high-intensity activities. It's breathable, maximizes airflow, and is designed to reduce chafing.
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If you have some backcountry adventures planned, this is the hat you'll want to bring along. The Arc'teryx Cranbrook hat has a wide brim that shades your face, ears and neck from the sun, and it's ventilated to keep you nice and cool.
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If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
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This stylish long sleeve shirt is made with a soft, warm and breathable merino wool blend and it has a streamlined fit which layers easily. Its seams are also minimized to reduce irritation. It's the perfect shirt to help you move comfortably on hikes, runs and treks.
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This chic zip-up jacket is designed with backpackers and hikers in mind. Weighing just over six ounces, it's made from synthetic fabric with UPF 50+ sun protection. Nice and breathable, the fabric is also moisture-wicking to keep you dry.
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The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. There are currently six colors discounted at varying price points.
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This deal is on the men’s Arc’teryx Atom Insulated Hoody, which is available in four different colors that are now on sale. Lightweight and weather-resistant, warm yet breathable, this high-tech piece of gorpware is fully worth the hype.
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Lightweight, comfortable and breathable, this durable waterproof and windproof jacket will protect you from the elements without sacrificing features or packability. It's a great option for layering or wearing on its own.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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