REI just launched its fall sale — save up to 51% on Patagonia, Arc'teryx, The North Face and more

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Fall is officially here — I type as I grumble about how cold it is in the office — which means it's time to bundle up. No more hiking in sandals and shorts: fleeces, jackets, and socks are now your best friends.

Thankfully, REI's launched its fall sale... and it's a good 'un this year. There are actually great discounts on actually great brands. There are almost 350 discounts across Patagonia gear, almost 200 across Arc'teryx fleeces, jackets and more, and just over 300 on The North Face apparel.

My personal standout? The North Face's Yumiori fleece jacket at 50% off, down to $74, and the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody for $149, half off its MSRP of $300. I've got nine of the best REI fall jacket deals right here.

Save 51% ($61) Patagonia Houdini Jacket - Men's: was $119 now $58 at REI The Houdini jacket is ideal for a wind-blocking outer layer for breezy mountain treks — and it's just 3.7 ounces (104g). Three colors are discounted to $82, including the pictured sage-blue three colors $82. One color is $58, but only available in XS. I'd recommend size XS for a petite woman, too — I wear a men's size S Torrentshell, and it fits me perfectly. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's: was $139 now $68 at REI The Patagonia Better Sweater is a super-warm, knit-aesthetic fleece with a half-zip and a slim fit, ideal for daily wear or hikes. It's another well-respected piece in the outdoor sphere, and because it's so desirable, it's only available in one size: XXS. I'd snap this up ASAP if you fit an XXS. Read more Read less ▼

Save 28% ($39) Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket - Men's: was $139 now $100 at REI The Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket is just as functional as the Houdini, but this version also stows away into its own pocket. Three colors are on sale at $100: this pictured colorway, a cool stone pattern, and green. Most sizes are available even in the sale versions. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia R1 Pullover - Women's: was $155 now $107 at REI The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini. Right now, it's Read more Read less ▼

Save $55 Patagonia R1 Jacket - Women's: was $179 now $124 at REI The Patagonia R1 Jacket is a light, versatile jacket with stretchy grid-woven fabric to keep you warm on chilly mountain trails. It's also packable and layerable, perfect for underneath a waterproof jacket or thicker coat. Three colors from XXS-XL are discounted by 31%. Read more Read less ▼

Save $81 Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody - Men's: was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. Currently three colors from XS-XL are discounted. Read more Read less ▼

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