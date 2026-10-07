REI just launched its fall sale — save up to 51% on Patagonia, Arc'teryx, The North Face and more
Perfect for fall hiking adventures
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Fall is officially here — I type as I grumble about how cold it is in the office — which means it's time to bundle up. No more hiking in sandals and shorts: fleeces, jackets, and socks are now your best friends.
Thankfully, REI's launched its fall sale... and it's a good 'un this year. There are actually great discounts on actually great brands. There are almost 350 discounts across Patagonia gear, almost 200 across Arc'teryx fleeces, jackets and more, and just over 300 on The North Face apparel.
My personal standout? The North Face's Yumiori fleece jacket at 50% off, down to $74, and the Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody for $149, half off its MSRP of $300. I've got nine of the best REI fall jacket deals right here.
Best REI fall jacket deals: Quick links
- Patagonia Houdini Jacket - Men's: was $199 now $58
- Patagonia Better Sweater Quarter-Zip Fleece Pullover - Women's: was $139 now $68
- The North Face Yumiori Off Peak Full-Zip Jacket - Women's: was $150 now $74
- The North Face Alta Vista Rain Jacket - Women's: was $160 now $79
- Patagonia Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket - Men's: was $139 now $100
- Patagonia R1 Pullover - Women's: was $155 now $107
- Patagonia R1 Jacket - Women's: was $179 now $124
- Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody - Men's: was $200 now $119
- Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody - Women's: was $300 now $149
The Houdini jacket is ideal for a wind-blocking outer layer for breezy mountain treks — and it's just 3.7 ounces (104g). Three colors are discounted to $82, including the pictured sage-blue three colors $82. One color is $58, but only available in XS. I'd recommend size XS for a petite woman, too — I wear a men's size S Torrentshell, and it fits me perfectly.
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The Patagonia Better Sweater is a super-warm, knit-aesthetic fleece with a half-zip and a slim fit, ideal for daily wear or hikes. It's another well-respected piece in the outdoor sphere, and because it's so desirable, it's only available in one size: XXS. I'd snap this up ASAP if you fit an XXS.
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The North Face's Yumiori fleece is a perfect hiking-slash-everyday fleece. Smartphones fit snugly into the chest pocket, one zipper even doubles as a hair tie, and it's finished with durable water repellent. Three colors are available at 51% off in sizes S-XL.
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The Alta Vista jacket is intended to be an outer layer in wet conditions, but for chilly days, you'll also need a light fleece like the Patagonia R1 Air. This jacket is discounted in three colors and is available in sizes M-XXL.
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The Houdini Stash Half-Zip Jacket is just as functional as the Houdini, but this version also stows away into its own pocket. Three colors are on sale at $100: this pictured colorway, a cool stone pattern, and green. Most sizes are available even in the sale versions.
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The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini. Right now, it's
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The Patagonia R1 Jacket is a light, versatile jacket with stretchy grid-woven fabric to keep you warm on chilly mountain trails. It's also packable and layerable, perfect for underneath a waterproof jacket or thicker coat. Three colors from XXS-XL are discounted by 31%.
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The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. Currently three colors from XS-XL are discounted.
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The Arc'teryx Atom Insulated Hoody is a versatile piece: it could either be your outer layer for fall hikes or your mid-layer for super-cold winter mountain treks. Available in three colors in XL-XXL.
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Shop today's best Amazon deals
- shop all last-minute October Prime day deals
- YETI sale: deals from $10
- Amazon devices: deals from $12
- Fall jackets/hoodies: from $18
- Anker Smart Display Charger: was $39 now $23
- Skechers: from $25
- TV sale: deals from $69
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Erin Bashford is a senior writer at Tom's Guide, focusing on reviews. She has a Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from the University of East Anglia. As an ex-barista, she knows her way around a coffee machine, and as a music lover, she's constantly chipping away at her dream of having a multi-room home sound system. In her spare time you can find her reading, practising yoga, writing, or stressing over today’s NYT Games.
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