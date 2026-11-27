Oura Ring Black Friday sales have launched, and you can get the Oura Ring 5 and its predecessor, the Ring 4, at a discount for a limited time. Oura holds the top spot for the best smart ring on the market, but which is the best smart ring to buy during the sales?

Both trackers help you better understand sleep, glucose, activity, diet, stress, and the fertility cycle, and the app experience for members is pretty universal. So, with that in mind, should you upgrade? Here's what you need to know.

Save 29% ($100) Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4 is similar to the Oura Ring 5; it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available. Read more Read less ▼

Oura Ring 5 vs Oura Ring 4: Which should you buy?

First, let's look at price. The Oura Ring 4 will still be your cheapest option, but you can access the Oura Ring 5 in the black shade for $299, which is incredibly affordable.

But is it worth the upgrade?

In terms of durability and looks, I've worn both, and the 5 is definitely more scratch-resistant. It's much more sleek and lightweight in design with a smooth interior that sits nicely on your finger, and I even sized down when moving from the Ring 4 to Ring 5. It's more discreet and much more comfortable and attractive.

The Ring 5 is also more accurate with detecting my activity and the types of activity I'm doing, meaning I'm less often going into the app and editing activities. The Oura Ring 5 uses different sensor technology to the Oura Ring 4, and they work better across different skin tones. 12% more accurate overnight HRV than the Oura Ring 4, in fact.

The Oura Ring 5 also has better battery life, lasting 6 to 9 days on a single charge (compared to the Oura Ring 4's 5 to 8 days). That said, I'd take this information with a pinch of salt, because I've found the battery life declines over time with both, and there's currently no recycling system in place for when your ring runs out of juice completely.

In terms of the app, every member has the same experience. For example, both models provide the same top-notch sleep metrics, including sleep stages (REM sleep, deep sleep, sleep latency) and a sleep score. You can track meals and glucose, stress resilience, activity and steps, menstrual cycle, HRV and heart rate, readiness, and even check Symptom Radar, which detects signs of physical strain on the body over time.

Long-term trends are accessible in the app, including GLP-1 insights and health panels.

Upgrade if:

✅ You want the most accurate data: While the Oura Ring 4 and 5 have the same sleep metrics and app features, the 5 has upgraded sensor technology and a design that results in more accurate tracking.

While the Oura Ring 4 and 5 have the same sleep metrics and app features, the 5 has upgraded sensor technology and a design that results in more accurate tracking. ✅ You want a smaller, slimmer design: The Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than its predecessor. It's lighter and less bulky.

The Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller than its predecessor. It's lighter and less bulky. ✅ You want a longer battery life: Both models boast impressively long lifespans on a single charge, but the Oura Ring 5's week-long battery life beats the Oura Ring 4 by a couple of days. Both decline over time.

Oura Ring deals

Save 29% ($100) Oura Ring 4 Silver: was $349 now $249 at Amazon The Oura Ring 4 is similar to the Oura Ring 5; it’s just slightly bigger and heavier. The silver version is on sale now for $249, with plenty of sizes still available. Read more Read less ▼

Save 30% ($120) Oura Ring 4 Ceramic: was $399 now $279 at Amazon I'll warn you that I've worn the ceramic model and it scratches easily, but if you're set on it, it does look great and blends well with your everyday look. Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% ($100) Oura Ring 5 Deep Rose, Gold, Stealth & Brushed Silver: was $499 now $399 at Amazon The Oura Ring 5 is on sale for $399 right now in several finishes. The 5 is the smallest smart ring out there, and while members all access the same information in the app, the improved sensors on the 5 are even more accurate, and the design is super sleek, with new colorways to choose from. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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