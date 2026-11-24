Thanksgiving is almost here, but unfortunately a storm threatens to dampen the celebrations. A winter cyclone looks set to bring wind, rain and potential flooding to parts of the Northeast and California over the next few days. With that in mind, we decided that it was time to get storm-ready with a checklist of must-buy essential items.

For this list, I've picked out 18 items that will help you get prepared in case of power outages and bad weather. From smaller, but still useful, items like hand warmers and protective document sleeves to power banks, a windproof umbrella and waterproof jackets. Best of all, as it's the Black Friday period, I've only sought out items that are on sale.

As ever in these situations, this isn't about scaring anyone, but making sure that you're prepared just in case of an emergency. Picking up a few of these items should help you feel more secure.

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