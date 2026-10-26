REI is notorious for offering impressive markdowns on the best outdoor brands — and Patagonia is no exception. Now that temperatures are starting to drop, investing in some high-quality outerwear is a must. And fortunately, Patagonia's best-selling styles are up to 50% off.

For instance, the popular Patagonia Houdini Jacket is down to just $82 and is the perfect layer for fall adventures. You can also grab the Patagonia Micro-D Half-Zip Fleece Pullover for just $44. Plus, there's plenty more deals on rain jackets, hats, hoodies and fleeces from $21.

Patagonia doesn't come cheap, so you'll want to snap up these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping for fall.

Top Patagonia Deals

Patagonia Coastal Cable Beanie: was $55 now $21 at REI Made with recycled wool and recycled nylon, the Patagonia Coastal Cable beanie is super-warm and super-fuzzy, perfect for winter and fall. There's even a recycled fleece headband to keep the cold out and the warm in. The green color is eye-catching enough to ensure your friends will never lose you on the slopes or in the city. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Powder Town Headband: was $39 now $22 at REI The Patagonia Powder Town Headband is designed to keep your ears warm on the slopes, without overheating the rest of you. It's also so bright that your friends will always be able to find you. This headband has a moisture-wicking recycled fleece lining to keep you dry and cozy. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Baggies Shorts (Men’s): was $69 now $54 at REI Summer may be long gone, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand clears out its end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants (Women's): was $99 now $68 at REI Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in two different colors. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody (Unisex): was $95 now $71 at REI This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% Patagonia Black Hole Pack 25L: was $149 now $76 at REI The Black Hole Pack is Patagonia's iconic backpack for a reason. This backpack does what it says on the tin — it fits way more stuff than you'd expect. It's on sale for just $76 right now, which is a massive $73 off. Only one color is discounted now, so I'd be quick if you're on the fence. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Jacket (Men's): was $109 now $82 at REI Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket, yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Patagonia Snap-T Fleece Pullover: was $139 now $82 at REI Every wardrobe should have one of these classic fleece pullovers. With two stylish colorways to choose from and plenty of sizes still available, the Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece is the ultimate lounge-around-the-house garment for cooler temps. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Ahnya Pullover (Women's): was $135 now $93 at REI Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-zip: was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia R1 Pullover - Women's: was $155 now $107 at REI The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini. Read more Read less ▼