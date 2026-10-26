15 best Patagonia deals at REI — save up to 50% on my favorite fall finds
Top deals on fall-ready Patagonia gear
REI is notorious for offering impressive markdowns on the best outdoor brands — and Patagonia is no exception. Now that temperatures are starting to drop, investing in some high-quality outerwear is a must. And fortunately, Patagonia's best-selling styles are up to 50% off.
For instance, the popular Patagonia Houdini Jacket is down to just $82 and is the perfect layer for fall adventures. You can also grab the Patagonia Micro-D Half-Zip Fleece Pullover for just $44. Plus, there's plenty more deals on rain jackets, hats, hoodies and fleeces from $21.
Patagonia doesn't come cheap, so you'll want to snap up these deals ASAP. Below, I've rounded up my favorite REI styles. Keep scrolling to check out the deals that are actually worth shopping for fall.
Quick Links
- shop REI's fall sale
- Patagonia: apparel/accessories from $15
- Camping gear: up to 30% off
- Vuori: up to 40% off
- Arc'teryx: apparel from $24
- Columbia: apparel from $14
- Marmot: apparel from $15
- The North Face: apparel from $16
- Yeti: water bottles from $17
- Saucony: running gear from $46
Top Patagonia Deals
Made with recycled wool and recycled nylon, the Patagonia Coastal Cable beanie is super-warm and super-fuzzy, perfect for winter and fall. There's even a recycled fleece headband to keep the cold out and the warm in. The green color is eye-catching enough to ensure your friends will never lose you on the slopes or in the city.
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The Patagonia Powder Town Headband is designed to keep your ears warm on the slopes, without overheating the rest of you. It's also so bright that your friends will always be able to find you. This headband has a moisture-wicking recycled fleece lining to keep you dry and cozy.
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Right now, the beautiful Thin Ice colorway is down to $48 in REI’s mid-season deal. It’s still available in a handful of sizes. The men’s Micro D Fleece Pullover is still full price at $79, but REI members can get rewards.
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Summer may be long gone, but Patagonia's Baggie shorts are suitable for both inside and out of the water. And as the brand clears out its end-of-season styles, you can get these shorts for as low as $54.
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Although they look like sweatpants, the Patagonia Outdoor Everyday Pants are ideal for hikes and outdoor activities. As they're wide-legged, they're super comfortable, and are even water-repellant. They're on sale in two different colors.
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This is such a classic versatile hoody, I can't quite believe it's discounted in three colors. This is the kind of sweater that never goes out of style. This hoody is made from 30 plastic bottles, so you know you're wearing something that is benefitting the planet.
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The Black Hole Pack is Patagonia's iconic backpack for a reason. This backpack does what it says on the tin — it fits way more stuff than you'd expect. It's on sale for just $76 right now, which is a massive $73 off. Only one color is discounted now, so I'd be quick if you're on the fence.
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Lightweight and compact enough to stuff into a back pocket, yet warm and weather-resistant enough to keep you dry and comfy in moderate rain and chilliness, the Patagonia Houdini really lives up to its magical name.
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Every wardrobe should have one of these classic fleece pullovers. With two stylish colorways to choose from and plenty of sizes still available, the Patagonia Synchilla Snap-T Fleece is the ultimate lounge-around-the-house garment for cooler temps.
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Nothing says fall apparel like a lightweight pullover. The sweatshirt is made with Regenerative Organic Certified cotton and recycled polyester fleece and spandex, with front pockets and rib-knit cuffs. It's perfect for throwing over a tee or wearing under a jacket.
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The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill.
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The Patagonia R1 Pullover is a midlayer, meaning it's intended to be worn between a thermal base layer and an outer waterproof or windproof jacket like the Patagonia Houdini.
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This fleece is perfect to wear at the campsite during chilly evenings, or on early morning trails. The Daily Snap-T Pullover is made from 100% regenerative organic cotton as well.
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This is the same as the deal listed above, except it's the men's version. It's available in nearly every single size in three different colors, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit.
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The Nano-Air Ultralight is one of the best jackets we’ve ever tested and a go-to in our Fitness Writer's daily rotation thanks to its use of super-soft and breathable materials with easy-roll-up sleeves and a comfortable, slightly fitted design. It’s also rarely on sale for as much as 35% off.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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