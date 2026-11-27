A good pair of walking shoes or hiking boots is naturally going to cost you money. For quality materials and support, you need to pay a premium price, but during Black Friday sales, you can get the same high-quality gear at a fraction of the cost.

Over the past year, I've been testing shoes and boots from the runway-popular Salomon XT-6 on a hot city break to the weather-resistant Keen Targhee IV Mid in rainy forests, so I can help you select the right pair for you. Whether it's arch or ankle support you need, we'll go through the best options.

There are some great deals in this year's sale, and after putting some of the most popular shoes to the test, these are the pairs I think you should consider.

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Keen Leiki: was $170 now $84 at REI The Keen Leiki are excellent all-terrain boots, offering great support. They suit year-round walking. Their sturdy outsole offers good grip, even in slippery mud, however, the stiff soles mean they are perfect for tackling tougher terrain and giving you support exactly when you need it. Read more Read less ▼

Salomon XT-6 : was $200 now $120 at Nordstrom The Salomon XT-6 sneakers have become a firm favorite in fashion and hiking. They're some of the most comfortable shoes I've tried for long walks and uneven terrain, and they also look incredibly sleek and fashionable. Read more Read less ▼

Keen Targhee IV Mid: was $179 now $142 at Amazon For me, the Keen Targhee IV are the ideal gorp-core hiking boot. I need arch support, and these boots tick that box. The cushioned sole is bouncy and offers excellent support on long walks. The roomy toe box also ensures your toes never get cramped. They're available in half sizes and wide fit options, so you can get the perfect fit from the get-go. Read more Read less ▼

Keen Leiki: All-weather

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I tested the low-rise version of the Keen Leiki, but the material and support in the base of the shoe remain the same. The boot version of the Leiki provides a little extra support up top to avoid those pesky rolled ankles.

The Keen Leiki are the perfect shoes for all weather thanks to their waterproof synthetic upper. I've taken them through puddles and shallow running lakes and come up completely dry.

The 4mm lugs offer a lot of grip. They dig into the ground with each step, and even in the slipperiest and muddiest conditions, I didn't fall over. The rubber sole also kept me stable on harder surfaces like rock, even when they were wet.

Salomon XT-6: Getting your steps in

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Earlier this year, I headed on a 5-day European city break to Lisbon, and my shoe of choice was the Salomon XT-6. I racked up over 20,000 steps each day, and my feet didn't feel the effects at all.

These are the shoes you want with you when tackling a highly demanding walking tour of a city, as they combine fashion and the essential needs of hiking.

I've also worn these sneakers to hike in the Peak District, and they coped exceptionally well on muddy terrain and steep inclines. They're a true all-rounder and the shoes in my rotation that I reach for the most.

Keen Targhee IV: Support

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It goes without saying, when you're heading out on a long hike you need something that it going to support you across the toughest terrain. The Keen Targhee IV boots provide support to your ankles as well as your arches, and I feel totally stable on any route.

I'm quite clumsy and trip over more than I'd like to admit, but these shoes provide me with all the support I need around my ankles and my arches. Even if I take a tumble, my feet are intact.

The large toe box in these shoes gives me a lot of space for stability too. Being able to be as comfortable as possible also helps me feel supported.

Buy the Keen Leiki if...

Keen Leiki: was $170 now $84 at REI The Keen Leiki are excellent all-terrain boots, offering great support. They suit year-round walking. Their sturdy outsole offers good grip, even in slippery mud, however, the stiff soles mean they are perfect for tackling tougher terrain and giving you support exactly when you need it. Read more Read less ▼

You live somewhere with unpredictable weather

You need a waterproof option

You need a lot of stability

You prefer stiff soles

Buy the Salomon XT-6 if...

Salomon XT-6 : was $200 now $120 at Nordstrom The Salomon XT-6 sneakers have become a firm favorite in fashion and hiking. They're some of the most comfortable shoes I've tried for long walks and uneven terrain, and they also look incredibly sleek and fashionable. Read more Read less ▼

You plan on doing a lot of steps

You're not sure what the terrain will be like

You want cushioned soles

You want something stylish

Buy the Keen Targhee IV if...

Keen Targhee IV Mid: was $179 now $142 at Amazon For me, the Keen Targhee IV are the ideal gorp-core hiking boot. I need arch support, and these boots tick that box. The cushioned sole is bouncy and offers excellent support on long walks. The roomy toe box also ensures your toes never get cramped. They're available in half sizes and wide fit options, so you can get the perfect fit from the get-go. Read more Read less ▼

You want something to tackle mountains

You need ankle support

You're looking for a wide toe box

You want arch support

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