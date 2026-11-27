9 of the best Hoka running shoes have Black Friday price drops — save on the Clifton, Bondi, Mach and more
Save on my favorite Hoka running shoes
I’ve been testing and reviewing Hoka running shoes for over 10 years and have tried pretty much the brand's entire line-up, along with older models of those shoes that sometimes offer better value in sales.
All that running in Hoka shoes has put me in a good position to scout out the best deals on the brand's sneakers available in the Black Friday sales.
I’ve picked out what I think are the nine best deals on Hoka sneakers I’ve tested below, with options for road and trail running. If you shop the Hoka sale itself, you can also get bigger discounts by becoming a Hoka member (it's free and easy to join).
Doing so will entitle you to an extra $40 off orders over $200, $50 off orders over $250, and $60 off orders over $300, thresholds you'll clear with a couple of shoe purchases.
Quick Links
- Shop all shoes in the Hoka sale
- Hoka Mach 7: was $145 now $115 @ Amazon
- Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $120 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 10: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 @ Hoka
- Hoka Clifton 11: was $155 now $128 @ Amazon
- Hoka Bondi 9: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $175 now $140 @ Hoka
- Hoka Speedgoat 7: was $165 now $132 @ Hoka
- Hoka Tecton X3: was $275 now $220 @ Hoka
Hoka running shoe deals
There are some colors of the Hoka Clifton 11 reduced to around this price on Amazon, but this deal on the Hoka Clifton 10 is consistent across all colors in the Hoka sale, and I found the two shoes to be very similar when I tested them out.
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Amazon's running shoe deals vary hugely based on size and color, but it's worth checking to see if a model of the Mach 7 that suits you is on sale, because it's an excellent lightweight trainer and one of my favorite launches of 2026.
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The Hoka Arahi 8 is a supportive stability shoe with a smooth ride that's great for easy and steady-paced daily training runs. It's very similar to the Hoka Arahi 9 based on my testing, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe.
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The Skyward Laceless is not a running shoe, but it is the Hoka shoe I wear most often. It's a highly cushioned slip-on sneaker that delivers abundant comfort for long days on your feet, and I love wearing it when recovering from tough runs.
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The Hoka Challenger 8 offers a similar ride and level of cushioning to the Clifton 10 and Clifton 11 while having a lugged outsole that grips on light trails as well as being comfortable on the road. It's a great all-rounder for runners who mix up the surfaces they run on, and several colors are available in the Hoka sale.
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Amazon's deals on the Clifton 11 are random, with the price jumping around depending on the size and color you pick, but it's worth checking what's available in your size. This is the latest model of the Clifton, and some colors are around the same price as the Clifton 10 on sale.
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Pretty much every color of the Bondi 9 is reduced in the Hoka sale right now. It's a max-cushioned cruiser that offers a little more comfort than even the Clifton provides, and a favorite among people who spend all day on their feet at work.
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The Hoka Speedgoat 7 is the latest version of Hoka's popular trail-running shoe and offers a comfortable ride and secure grip across a wide variety of terrain. The colors and sizes still left in the sale are limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab this deal.
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This springy, carbon plate trail shoe makes every off-road run more fun, and if you are tackling epic ultramarathons and want a fast and comfortable ride, the Hoka Tecton X3 is one of the best shoes available. I've never seen it this cheap before, and there are still plenty of sizes available.
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Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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