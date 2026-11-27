I’ve been testing and reviewing Hoka running shoes for over 10 years and have tried pretty much the brand's entire line-up, along with older models of those shoes that sometimes offer better value in sales.

All that running in Hoka shoes has put me in a good position to scout out the best deals on the brand's sneakers available in the Black Friday sales.

I’ve picked out what I think are the nine best deals on Hoka sneakers I’ve tested below, with options for road and trail running. If you shop the Hoka sale itself, you can also get bigger discounts by becoming a Hoka member (it's free and easy to join).

Doing so will entitle you to an extra $40 off orders over $200, $50 off orders over $250, and $60 off orders over $300, thresholds you'll clear with a couple of shoe purchases.

Hoka running shoe deals

Hoka Mach 7: was $145 now $117 at Amazon Amazon's running shoe deals vary hugely based on size and color, but it's worth checking to see if a model of the Mach 7 that suits you is on sale, because it's an excellent lightweight trainer and one of my favorite launches of 2026. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Arahi 8: was $150 now $120 at HOKA US The Hoka Arahi 8 is a supportive stability shoe with a smooth ride that's great for easy and steady-paced daily training runs. It's very similar to the Hoka Arahi 9 based on my testing, so there's no need to pay more for the newer model if you're looking for a lightweight stability shoe. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Skyward Laceless: was $175 now $140 at HOKA US The Skyward Laceless is not a running shoe, but it is the Hoka shoe I wear most often. It's a highly cushioned slip-on sneaker that delivers abundant comfort for long days on your feet, and I love wearing it when recovering from tough runs. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Challenger 8: was $155 now $124 at HOKA US The Hoka Challenger 8 offers a similar ride and level of cushioning to the Clifton 10 and Clifton 11 while having a lugged outsole that grips on light trails as well as being comfortable on the road. It's a great all-rounder for runners who mix up the surfaces they run on, and several colors are available in the Hoka sale. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Clifton 11: was $155 now $127 at Amazon Amazon's deals on the Clifton 11 are random, with the price jumping around depending on the size and color you pick, but it's worth checking what's available in your size. This is the latest model of the Clifton, and some colors are around the same price as the Clifton 10 on sale. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Bondi 9: was $170 now $140 at HOKA US Pretty much every color of the Bondi 9 is reduced in the Hoka sale right now. It's a max-cushioned cruiser that offers a little more comfort than even the Clifton provides, and a favorite among people who spend all day on their feet at work. Read more Read less ▼

Hoka Speedgoat 7: was $165 now $132 at HOKA US The Hoka Speedgoat 7 is the latest version of Hoka's popular trail-running shoe and offers a comfortable ride and secure grip across a wide variety of terrain. The colors and sizes still left in the sale are limited, so you'll need to move fast to grab this deal. Read more Read less ▼