The iPhone 17 was arguably one of the biggest upgrades Apple gave its base iPhone in years. And even though the iPhone 18 Pro series is now here, I still think the iPhone 17 is the phone most people should buy if they're looking to get an iPhone this year.

Thanks to a Black Friday iPhone 17 deal at Metro by T-Mobile, you can now get one for just $729, saving you $200 without trading in your old phone.

You will need to switch to Metro and sign up for a qualifying prepaid plan, though. If you'd rather get an unlocked iPhone, Apple has a Black Friday offer of its own as well.

Save 22% ($200) Apple iPhone 17: was $929 now $729 at Metro by T-Mobile The iPhone 17 features a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display, Apple's A19 chipset, dual 48MP rear cameras, and 256GB of storage. Metro is offering $200 off without a trade-in or monthly device bill credits when you bring your number and sign up for a qualifying prepaid plan starting at $40 per month.

Get the iPhone 17 for $200 less at Metro

(Image credit: Future)

The iPhone 17 may be over a year old at this point, but there's still a lot to like about this phone. One of the biggest upgrades Apple introduced with this generation was the 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Apple had previously reserved 120Hz refresh rates for its Pro models, but bringing it to the standard iPhone 17 gave users one less reason to spend extra on a Pro model.

And while the A19 chipset is no longer Apple's latest, it's still more than capable of handling pretty much anything you'd want to do on your iPhone. Moreover, unlike the previous base model iPhones, you also get 256GB base storage with the iPhone 17, so you don't necessarily need to spend extra on a higher storage variant.

In our iPhone 17 review, we described the phone as offering "better upgrades than the Pros." The phone also lasted 12 hours and 47 minutes in our battery life test, which should be enough to get most people through a day of regular use.

There is one thing worth keeping in mind with the Metro deal, though. The iPhone will remain locked to the carrier for at least 365 days after activation, meaning you won't be able to use another carrier's SIM or eSIM during that period. If you frequently travel internationally and rely on travel eSIMs, you might be better off buying an unlocked iPhone.

Prefer an unlocked iPhone 17? Apple has a deal too

Get $75 gift card! Apple iPhone 17: $929 at Apple Get the unlocked 256GB iPhone 17 directly from Apple for $929 and receive a $75 Apple Gift Card through November 30. Select "Connect on your own later" to avoid committing to a specific carrier.

Apple is also running its own Black Friday promotion through November 30. You can purchase the unlocked 256GB iPhone 17 for $929 by selecting the "Connect on your own later" option and receive a $75 Apple Gift Card.

Sure, it's not an upfront discount like the Metro by T-Mobile deal, but it's definitely worth considering if you're also planning to buy AirPods or an Apple Watch. You're essentially saving $75 on your next Apple purchase while getting a fully unlocked iPhone 17 without switching carriers.

I still think the iPhone 17 is the iPhone most people should be looking at this year. Unless you specifically want the more advanced cameras or some of the newer hardware on the iPhone 18 Pro, there's not much you're missing out on. And if you're already considering switching to a prepaid carrier, Metro's $200 discount makes it an even better buy.

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