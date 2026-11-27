If you're trying to decide between AirPods and Beats in the Black Friday sales, read this before buying. I test some of the best headphones on the market for a living, especially when running and working out, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to headphone deals.

Right now, the deal I'd recommend to most people is on the AirPods Pro 3. I've run two marathons with these headphones, and I use them every single day for work and listening to music on my dog walks. Right now, $the AirPods Pro 3 are just $149 on Amazon. I've not seen them this cheap, and this makes them a better deal than the AirPods 5, which are still full price at $129.

I've hand-picked my favorite AirPods and Beats deals below.

Best AirPods Black Friday deals

Save $100 Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149 at Amazon This is a huge saving on Apple's best earbuds. The AirPods Pro 3 have active noise cancellation, live translation, and a built-in heart rate monitor. I've worn them for sweaty workouts in the rain, and for two marathons. They're my go-to, and unlikely to get any cheaper, so grab these while you can. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419 at Amazon The AirPods Max 2 aren't on quite as big a saving as the Apple AirPods Pro 3 today, but if you're looking for a pair of over-ear headphones, you'll still save 24%. Read more Read less ▼

Best Beats Black Friday deals

Beats Studio Buds : was $169 now $89 at Amazon This is a huge deal on some of Beats best-selling earbuds. They are sweat-resistant, have 36 hours of battery life, and 47% off right now in the Black Friday sale. The biggest savings are on the black, ivory, and transparent colorways. This deal is selling fast, so grab them while you can. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99 at Amazon The main difference between the Beats Solo 4 and Beats Studio Pro is that the Solo 4 is lighter, has a longer battery life, but doesn't have active noise cancellation. Right now, the Solo 4 have 50% off in pretty much all the colorways on offer. Read more Read less ▼

Save 54% Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $139 at Amazon If you're looking for a pair of over-ear headphones to wear in the office and on your commute, the Studio Pro has better sound quality than the 360. Right now, the biggest saving is on the khaki colorway, which is 53% off in the Black Friday sale. Read more Read less ▼

Save $70 Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179 at Amazon The Powerbeats Pro 2 are seriously impressive sports buds, with ANC and a smaller and thinner design that sits comfortably on the ear. Right now you can save 28% on our favorite running headphones, but be fast, they are selling out. Read more Read less ▼