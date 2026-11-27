Should you buy AirPods or Beats this Black Friday? I've found the best deals from $89
Trust me, I review headphones for a living
If you're trying to decide between AirPods and Beats in the Black Friday sales, read this before buying. I test some of the best headphones on the market for a living, especially when running and working out, so I know what I'm looking for when it comes to headphone deals.
Right now, the deal I'd recommend to most people is on the AirPods Pro 3. I've run two marathons with these headphones, and I use them every single day for work and listening to music on my dog walks. Right now, $the AirPods Pro 3 are just $149 on Amazon. I've not seen them this cheap, and this makes them a better deal than the AirPods 5, which are still full price at $129.
I've hand-picked my favorite AirPods and Beats deals below.
Quick links
- All Black Friday deals
- Beats Studio Buds: was $169 now $89
- Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $99
- Beats Studio Pro: was $299 now $139
- AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $149
- Beats Powerbeats Pro 2: was $249 now $179
- Beats 360 Wireless Over Ear Headphones: was $349 now $249
- AirPods Max 2: was $549 now $419
Best AirPods Black Friday deals
This is a huge saving on Apple's best earbuds. The AirPods Pro 3 have active noise cancellation, live translation, and a built-in heart rate monitor. I've worn them for sweaty workouts in the rain, and for two marathons. They're my go-to, and unlikely to get any cheaper, so grab these while you can.
Read moreRead less▼
The AirPods Max 2 aren't on quite as big a saving as the Apple AirPods Pro 3 today, but if you're looking for a pair of over-ear headphones, you'll still save 24%.
Read moreRead less▼
Best Beats Black Friday deals
This is a huge deal on some of Beats best-selling earbuds. They are sweat-resistant, have 36 hours of battery life, and 47% off right now in the Black Friday sale. The biggest savings are on the black, ivory, and transparent colorways. This deal is selling fast, so grab them while you can.
Read moreRead less▼
The main difference between the Beats Solo 4 and Beats Studio Pro is that the Solo 4 is lighter, has a longer battery life, but doesn't have active noise cancellation. Right now, the Solo 4 have 50% off in pretty much all the colorways on offer.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're looking for a pair of over-ear headphones to wear in the office and on your commute, the Studio Pro has better sound quality than the 360. Right now, the biggest saving is on the khaki colorway, which is 53% off in the Black Friday sale.
Read moreRead less▼
The Powerbeats Pro 2 are seriously impressive sports buds, with ANC and a smaller and thinner design that sits comfortably on the ear. Right now you can save 28% on our favorite running headphones, but be fast, they are selling out.
Read moreRead less▼
We've run in these and worn them for countless gym sessions and have been impressed with the sound quality and how easy it is to swap out the earbuds. Right now, you can save 29% on the Cloud and Black colorways.
Read moreRead less▼
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Jane McGuire is Tom's Guide's Fitness Managing Editor, which means she looks after everything fitness-related - from running gear to yoga mats. An avid runner, Jane has tested and reviewed fitness products for the past ten years, so knows what to look for when finding a good running watch or a pair of shorts with pockets big enough for your smartphone.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.