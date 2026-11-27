Private Internet Access (PIA) is already one of the best cheap VPNs we recommend year-round, but it’s dropped its prices even further for Black Friday. You can now get its two-year plan, which comes with four months of free protection, for just $1.49 per month ($41.72 upfront pre-tax) – a whopping 88% off its standard monthly rate.

It’s easily one of the cheapest Black Friday VPN deals I’ve seen this season. However, seeing as this price only dropped on Thursday, the sales clock is ticking and I expect it won’t be around for much longer.

So, for just $1.49 a month, you get everything it has to offer – a secure, highly customizable VPN with unlimited simultaneous connections, P2P support on every server, and decent streaming performance.

Private Internet Access (PIA) | 88% off | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Was: $2.19 per month

Now: $1.49 per month

PIA has always been a solid bang-for-buck VPN, but this Black Friday deal makes it one of the cheapest premium VPNs you can buy. At under $1.50 a month, it’s an absolute steal. What you'll get:

🚀 Highly configurable settings

📱 Unlimited simultaneous connections

📺 All servers support P2P

💻 Excellent Linux support

🗽 Servers for every US state



PIA’s 24-month subscription costs $1.49 per month ($41.72 upfront pre-tax) and includes 4 FREE months. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee, and you can pay with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for anonymity.

PIA may not be the best VPN around, but it’s a power user’s dream

Some of the best VPNs have pulled ahead of PIA in recent years, with more features and extras. But it’s still a very strong choice for budget users – even more so with this limited-time Black Friday deal – especially power users who want plenty of control, or dedicated torrenting features.

PIA is one of the most customizable VPNs out there. For starters, you can change ports, adjust packet sizes, and even pick between AES-128 and AES-256 encryption. There’s also split tunneling, which lets you choose which apps and IP addresses use the VPN, along with multi-hop and obfuscation, which hides the fact that you’re using a VPN.

Torrenters get port forwarding on desktop apps – an increasingly rare feature – and P2P support on every server, making PIA one of the best torrenting VPNs we’ve tested. Privacy is where PIA really shines, though.

Besides a strict no-logs policy that’s been independently audited, the company also publishes transparency reports every quarter, disclosing how many requests it has received from authorities and underlining that it has not provided any information in response. All of its apps are open source, too.

Every PIA server is also RAM-only, which means your data is wiped clean on every hardware reboot. Then there’s MACE, its proprietary tracker and ad blocker, which blocked 87% of ads during our testing.

Elsewhere, PIA’s network spans over 10,000 servers across 152 locations in 91 countries. It’s also one of the few VPNs with a server in every US state, making it one of the best US VPNs around. On top of that, you get unlimited simultaneous connections, so you can cover every device in your household without worrying about an upper limit.

One area where PIA lags behind is speed. It clocked 419 Mbps on a local WireGuard connection in our tests – a far cry from Proton VPN’s 1,783 Mbps. But it still has plenty of steam for gaming, torrenting, and even 4K streaming, and it unblocked Netflix in every region we tested. That said, if you’re after the fastest VPNs, consider Proton VPN or NordVPN instead.

Overall, PIA gets you a private, highly customizable VPN for a very small price tag. At just $1.49 a month, it’s one of the cheapest ways to protect every device you own – just make sure you grab it before Black Friday wraps up.