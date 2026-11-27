If you’ve waited for the Black Friday sales to pick up one of the best carbon plate running shoes at a discount, your patience has been richly rewarded, because Puma has cut the price of the Fast-R 3 racer by 47%.

I test running shoes for a living and love testing racers in particular, and of the 50+ carbon plate super-shoes I’ve tried in recent years, the Puma Fast-R NItro Elite 3 is my favorite.

Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3: was $300 now $159 at PUMA US All colors of the Puma Fast-R 3 are reduced to $159 in the Puma sale, including my favorite 'Showtime' design with mismatched pink, blue and yellow shoes. It screams 'fast', which is fair because I think this is the speediest carbon shoe I've tested.

It’s my go-to option for race day, and I recently ran a 2:25 marathon in the shoe at the Frankfurt Marathon, having also run the London Marathon in it last year.

Like most super-shoes, the Puma Fast-R 3 pairs a springy midsole foam with a carbon plate, and has an ultralight design — it’s around 7oz in my US men’s size 9.5.

(Image credit: Future)

Where it sets itself apart from other racers is its plate, which you can see extends beyond the front of the shoe, and the aggressive rocker profile. These factors combine to create a highly efficient ride that helps you to keep rolling at race pace deep into your event.

Along with running two of my best marathons in the shoe I’ve also run my five-mile PR in the Fast-R 3, along with racking up well over 100 miles of training and racing in it.

All colors of the shoe are reduced to $159 in the Puma sale, and even though it’s excluded from the extra 20% off you can get on some Puma products with the code ‘CHEER’ right now, that’s a spectacular price for a shoe that normally sets you back $300.