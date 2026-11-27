I’ve run two marathons in the Puma Fast-R Nitro Elite 3 — it’s my favorite racing shoe and almost 50% off in the Black Friday sales
Save on the fastest racing shoe I’ve tested
If you’ve waited for the Black Friday sales to pick up one of the best carbon plate running shoes at a discount, your patience has been richly rewarded, because Puma has cut the price of the Fast-R 3 racer by 47%.
I test running shoes for a living and love testing racers in particular, and of the 50+ carbon plate super-shoes I’ve tried in recent years, the Puma Fast-R NItro Elite 3 is my favorite.
All colors of the Puma Fast-R 3 are reduced to $159 in the Puma sale, including my favorite 'Showtime' design with mismatched pink, blue and yellow shoes. It screams 'fast', which is fair because I think this is the speediest carbon shoe I've tested.
It’s my go-to option for race day, and I recently ran a 2:25 marathon in the shoe at the Frankfurt Marathon, having also run the London Marathon in it last year.
Like most super-shoes, the Puma Fast-R 3 pairs a springy midsole foam with a carbon plate, and has an ultralight design — it’s around 7oz in my US men’s size 9.5.
Where it sets itself apart from other racers is its plate, which you can see extends beyond the front of the shoe, and the aggressive rocker profile. These factors combine to create a highly efficient ride that helps you to keep rolling at race pace deep into your event.
Along with running two of my best marathons in the shoe I’ve also run my five-mile PR in the Fast-R 3, along with racking up well over 100 miles of training and racing in it.
All colors of the shoe are reduced to $159 in the Puma sale, and even though it’s excluded from the extra 20% off you can get on some Puma products with the code ‘CHEER’ right now, that’s a spectacular price for a shoe that normally sets you back $300.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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