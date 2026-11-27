It's finally Thanksgiving weekend, and it's time to sit back, relax, eat, and be merry. And watch some good ol' classics on the boob tube. Like every other major streaming service, Hulu dropped a mountain of new movies into its library at the start of the month. That's hundreds of fresh options staring back at you tonight ... and, let's be honest, most of them aren't worth your time.

So I've done the digging for you, combing through everything new on Hulu this November to spotlight the three films that are actually worth your evening. Curious what made the cut before you commit your downtime? That's certainly to be expected. Here's the lowdown on three new Hulu movies that have earned a spot on your watchlist.

And if you aren't subscribed yet, you can lock in the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for a full year at just $4.99/month for Black Friday — 60% off its regular price!

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'Mummies' (2025)

Mummies - Official Trailer (2023) - Sean Bean, Joe Thomas, Eleanor Tomlinson - YouTube Watch On

OK, yes, Halloween has come and gone, but bear with us. This 2023 Warner Bros. animated comedy is a fun pick for family movie night nevertheless. Deep beneath ancient Egypt, three mummies live in a hidden underground city: a runaway princess, a former royal charioteer and his brother. A chain of mishaps lands them in present-day London, and soon they're chasing a ring swiped by a greedy archaeologist named Lord Carnaby.

The English voice cast is loaded with British talent, including Sean Bean as the Pharaoh, Eleanor Tomlinson as Princess Nefer and Hugh Bonneville as villain Carnaby. It's colorful, fast and silly enough to keep younger kids happy, with a baby crocodile sidekick thrown in for good measure. It's a fun thing to keep the kids entertained with, at the very least.

Stream "Mummies" on Hulu now

'Couture' (2025)

Couture | Official Trailer (HD) | Vertical - YouTube Watch On

Angelina Jolie returns to Paris for this drama from French director Alice Winocour, playing Maxine Walker, an American filmmaker who arrives for Fashion Week and is blindsided by a life-changing medical diagnosis. The film weaves together three women whose paths cross amid the glamour and not-so-pretty face of haute couture, with Jolie's Maxine alongside a rising model (Anyier Anei) and a makeup artist (Ella Rumpf. Jolie has called it her "most personal" role, using the loss of her own mother to cancer to fuel her performance.

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Stream "Couture" on Hulu now

'Runner' (2026)

Runner | Final Trailer | 16+ | Now Streaming | Alan Ritchson, Owen Wilson | Angel - YouTube Watch On

Alan Ritchson, TV's "Reacher," headlines this action-comedy as Hank Malone, a former soldier yanked into a frantic race against the clock when a medical delivery makes him the target of a ruthless cartel, with an innocent child's life depending on whether he can get the cargo where it needs to go. Owen Wilson plays his partner, with Rodrigo Santoro as a member of the cartel and Leila George co-starring. It plays a bit like an extended "Reacher" episode, but Ritchson and Wilson make for easy company if you're in the mood for a straightforward action ride. And who isn't after inhaling their Thanksgiving dinner?

Watch "Runner" on Hulu now

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