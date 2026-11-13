Netflix’s new mystery thriller movie is guaranteed to be No. 1 this weekend — but Jessica Chastain deserves better
‘Heartland’ shows the less glamorous side of fame
A country music superstar, a missing rising star and the darker side of Nashville make for an intriguing setup, especially when you’ve got an Oscar-winning actress leading the investigation. That's the premise behind “Heartland,” Netflix's latest original thriller, starring Jessica Chastain as a retired country music legend. The film is written and directed by Shana Feste, who previously explored the country music scene in 2010's “Country Strong.” This time though, she's trading the musical drama for a mystery thriller.
- Rating: 2/5
- Verdict: "Heartland" starts with an intriguing mystery and some strong country music credentials, but Jessica Chastain's Netflix thriller loses its way after a predictable halfway twist. There's some Nashville charm here, but the payoff disappoints.
- Where to watch: "Heartland" is streaming on Netflix
In “Heartland,” Chastain plays Misty Jones, a former country music megastar who has spent 20 years away from Nashville and the spotlight. However, when her niece Charlie Heart (Carter Faith), an up-and-coming country singer, suddenly goes missing, Misty returns to her old hometown to find her. Her investigation quickly draws her into Nashville’s murkier corners, where she encounters a number of potential suspects: Charlie’s boyfriend Jace (Ross Lynch) and manager Roy Combs (Garrett Hedlund). Along the way, Misty also finds herself confronting some uncomfortable truths about her own past.
I’ve already watched “Heartland,” and while its premise certainly caught my attention, I’m not entirely convinced the finished movie delivers everything it promises. So, is this latest Netflix original worth adding to your watchlist, or are we looking at another forgettable thriller from the streamer? Here are my honest thoughts and whether I’d recommend giving it a watch this weekend.
I’m Alix, a lifelong horror nerd who loves watching, reviewing and writing about the latest movies and TV shows. When I’m not working through my ever-growing horror watchlist, I’m covering the biggest releases across streaming and film, including the latest DC movie "Clayface," "VisionQuest" on Disney+, and "The Institute" season 2 on MGM+.
‘Heartland’ hits the right notes with its music, not its mystery
“Heartland” gets off to a pretty jarring start, with Misty ending up in a heated disagreement with her neighbor over her dogs. I understand what the movie is going for here, using the confrontation to establish Misty’s closed-off nature and aggressive streak, but it’s an unusual way to introduce the character and didn’t immediately win me over. Still, like many of Netflix’s original movies, the first half is where “Heartland” is at its strongest.
We get straight into the mystery surrounding Charlie’s disappearance, with Misty’s brother pleading for her to return to Nashville after Charlie has missed several shows and concerts, leaving fans to drag her name through the mud online. Returning to her hometown also brings plenty of painful memories to the surface, with quick, scattered flashbacks offering glimpses into the trauma she’s spent years trying to bury. Chastain gives a strong enough performance, but I struggled to connect with Misty, which made it harder to invest in her personal journey. It was the mystery surrounding her niece that kept me interested.
Unfortunately, that mystery doesn’t have quite the staying power the movie needs. A major twist arrives around the halfway point, and rather than giving the story a much-needed boost, it pretty much sucks the intrigue out of the second half. Once the reveal comes into focus, there’s very little left to keep you guessing, particularly if you’ve been paying attention to how certain characters are introduced and positioned throughout the opening act. I had a pretty good idea of where things were heading from early on, so the eventual reveal didn’t carry much of a punch.
It’s a shame, because the first half does enough to make you curious about what’s really going on, but the film struggles to maintain that momentum once its biggest secret is out in the open. That said, “Heartland” does at least make good use of its country music roots, with plenty of on-stage performances and music woven into the story. There’s also an interesting look at the darker side of fame, particularly the pressure of staying relevant and the way public perception can turn against you.
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Verdict: ‘Heartland’ is another forgettable Netflix movie
Unfortunately, “Heartland” is another Netflix original that’s likely to be forgotten about before long. The biggest frustration is that it makes very little effort to deliver a genuinely compelling story, with weak reveals and predictable twists making the climax particularly dull. The atmosphere, music and locations feel deeply rooted in Nashville’s country music scene, which is arguably where the movie works best. However, those elements can only do so much when the mystery at the heart of the story is so underwhelming.
I’d say “Heartland” is worth a watch if you’re a fan of Jessica Chastain’s work or simply in the mood for some country music and a little Nashville drama. However, if you’re looking for a mystery thriller with clever twists, memorable characters and a satisfying payoff, this probably isn’t going to scratch that itch. For the most part, I’d recommend giving this one a miss and saving your Netflix evening for something better.
"Heartland" is streaming on Netflix
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Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.
Before joining Tom’s Guide, Alix honed her skills as a staff writer with outlets like Screen Rant and Bough Digital, where she discovered her love for the entertainment industry.
She heads to the cinema every week as a tradition, no matter what’s showing. For her, movies aren’t just entertainment — they’re a ritual, a comfort, and a constant source of inspiration. When she’s not at her desk or at the cinema, you’ll probably find her deep into a horror video game on her PC.
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