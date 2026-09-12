Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn live stream — how to watch boxing online from anywhere, non-PPV options, fight card

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn will tonight headline a huge night of world title boxing at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. King Ry's WBC welterweight crown is on the line between two of the division's biggest punchers, with cruiserweight star Jai Opetaia also defending his version of the world title on a stacked undercard.

Here's how to watch Garcia vs Benn live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Garcia vs Benn live stream, date, time, TV Channels Main card starts at 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST (Sun.) with the Garcia vs Benn ringwalks due at 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST (Sun.)

• U.S. stream — Paramount Plus via Walmart Plus ($1)

U.K. stream — DAZN PPV

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Since serving his suspension for a failed drugs test after an in-ring February 2024 victory over Devin Haney was downgraded to a no-contest, Garcia has gone 1-1 from his two fights. After being knocked down by Rolly Romero for the WBA (Regular) welterweight belt, he won a unanimous decision against Mario Barrios in February earlier this year. The bad boy of boxing has many controversies on his slate but also elite speed and big-punching power. He's also vowed to stop Benn inside five rounds.

Benn's response to such trash talk has been to question why Garcia got another title shot so soon after losing to Romero. The British fighter is coming off a stoppage of Chris Eubank Jr that avenged the sole defeat on his record, then sent Regis Prograis into retirement with a unanimous victory this April. He hasn't fought at welterweight since stopping Chris van Heerden in two rounds in April 2022, though, and says he felt like he'd been "dragged down to the pits of hell" in trying to make 147lbs. That could be a problem.

On a stacked undercard, Jai Opetaia is in the co-main event as the Aussie defends his Zuffa Boxing and Ring magazine cruiserweight titles against Noel Mikaelian.

Keep reading for where to watch Garcia vs Benn live streams online and on TV.

Garcia vs Benn Deal Thanks to the Zuffa Boxing-Paramount partnership, it's now cheaper to stream every jab, hook and knockout in the ring. Paramount+ offers two plans: Essential and Premium. Essential is priced at just $8.99 a month (or $89.99/year) and includes standard Paramount+ content, plus Zuffa Boxing (like Garcia vs Benn) and UFC numbered events. If you'd also like live access to CBS and all SHOWTIME content, and no ads, consider getting the Premium subscription, at $13.99/month (or $139.99/year).

How to watch Garcia vs Benn from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching Garcia vs Benn on your usual subscription?

You can still watch the fight live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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Use Nord to unblock your preferred streaming service and watch Garcia vs Benn live online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you want to watch the Garcia vs Benn coverage, choose 'U.S.' from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Paramount+, and make the most of the coverage.

How to watch Garcia vs Benn live streams in the U.S.

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In the U.S., Paramount Plus is showing Garcia vs Benn, plus the undercard that include Jai Opetaia. Best of all, there's no PPV!

Paramount+ offers two plans: Essential and Premium. Essential is priced at just $8.99/month (or $89.99/year) and includes standard Paramount Plus content, plus Zuffa Boxing and UFC numbered events.

A top tip is to get the Paramount+ Essential (not Premium) plan for $1 when via the Walmart Plus free trial.

Paramount Plus is also home to the Champions League, Serie A and the NFL so it's a great streamer to add to your collection.

If you’re currently outside the U.S. but don't want to miss out, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to tap into your usual boxing streaming service from anywhere.

How to watch Garcia vs Benn live streams in Canada

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In Canada, the Garcia vs Benn main card will also be shown on Paramount+.

In the Great White North, Paramount+ subscriptions start from CA$7.99 a month. Better still, new subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.

Main card action starts on Saturday, September 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Canadian traveling abroad? You can use a VPN to access your usual platform and lower prices – we'd recommend trying NordVPN.

How to watch Garcia vs Benn live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The Garcia vs Benn fight is a DAZN PPV in the U.K..

Prices are set at £24.99. Or you can take advantage of DAZN Ultimate Tier, which guarantees a minimum 12 pay-per-views a year and costs £24.99 a month.

Upcoming PPV events include Darren Till vs. Yoel Romero [September 26], Daniel Dubois vs. Fabio Wardley 2 [October 17], Canelo Alvarez vs. Christian Mbilli [October 31].

The main card action starts on Sunday, September 13 at 1 a.m. BST. Get the coffee brewing.

Away from the U.K. right now? NordVPN will unblock your Garcia vs Benn stream.

How to watch Garcia vs Benn live streams in Australia

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In Australia, the Garcia vs Benn title fight, plus the full undercard, will also be shown on Paramount+.

Down Under, Paramount+ subscriptions also start from AU$7.99 a month. And, yes, new subscribers get a 7-day free trial. Cancel any time.

Main card action starts on Sunday, September 13 at 10 a.m. AEST.

Outside Oz? Use NordVPN to stream your usual Garcia vs Benn coverage.

Garcia vs Benn tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ryan Garcia Conor Benn Nationality U.S. U.K. Date of birth August 8, 1998 September 28, 1996 Height 5' 8.5" 5' 8" Reach 70" 68" Total fights 28 26 Record 25-2-0-1 (20 KOs) 25-1 (14 KOs)

Garcia vs Benn full fight card

Main Card (8 p.m. ET)

Ryan Garcia vs Conor Benn (12 rounds) (Welterweight World Title)

Jai Opetaia vs Noel Mikaelian (12 rounds) (Zuffa & Ring Cruiserweight World Titles)

Da’Mazion Vanhouter vs Raphael Akpejiori (8 rounds) (heavyweight)

Mark Magsayo vs Andres Cortes (10 rounds) (lightweight)

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