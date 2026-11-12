What to watch tonight: 51 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Hulu and more — including one of Dave Bautista’s overlooked action films (Nov. 12)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Hulu, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some live sports you can stream on some of the best streaming services, along with movies you can watch for free on Tubi.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (November 12), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the biggest new shows to stream this week and the 27 new shows being added to HBO Max this month.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Eternal Beauty’ (2019) (Netflix)

ETERNAL BEAUTY Trailer (2020) Sally Hawkins, Drama, Romance Movie - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dark comedy movie

What it's about: "Eternal Beauty" follows Jane (Sally Hawkins), whose life unravels after her fiancé leaves her at the altar, triggering a breakdown and years of living with schizophrenia. Struggling with her family relationships and an increasingly distorted perception of reality, Jane finds an unexpected connection with Mike (David Thewlis), a struggling musician. As their relationship develops, she begins to discover new possibilities for love and companionship.

Why you should watch it: Sally Hawkins is the main reason to seek out "Eternal Beauty," giving a wonderfully layered performance as Jane, a woman navigating a difficult period in her life. There's a rather unusual visual style here, with surreal moments and dark comedy giving the British indie drama a personality all of its own. David Thewlis and Billie Piper are also excellent in supporting roles, making this a strong ensemble effort.

Watch "Eternal Beauty" on Netflix now

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‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County’ (series premiere) (Hulu)

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality series

What it's about: This spin-off follows a new group of young mothers and social media influencers navigating friendships, family life and their connections to the Mormon faith in Southern California. As some cling to traditional beliefs while others challenge expectations, differing lifestyles and personal decisions threaten to divide the group. With scandals, hidden secrets and shifting loyalties, the women set out to create their own version of #MomTok.

Why you should watch it: There's no shortage of drama in "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County," making it an easy binge for reality TV fans. The cast includes familiar social media personalities Bobbi Althoff and Jen Affleck, alongside a new group of women whose friendships and differing views on faith create plenty of friction. Expect heated arguments, messy relationship troubles and more than a few uncomfortable confrontations.

Watch "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" on Hulu now

‘The Killer’s Game’ (2024) (Peacock)

The Killer’s Game (2024) Final Trailer - Dave Bautista, Sofia Boutella, Terry Crews - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action-comedy movie

What it's about: Veteran hitman Joe Flood (Dave Bautista) is diagnosed with a terminal illness and arranges a contract on his own life so his girlfriend, Maize (Sofia Boutella), can collect his life insurance. However, when doctors discover a mix-up and reveal he's healthy, Joe finds himself unable to cancel the contract. With rival assassins closing in, he must fight for survival and protect Maize before it's too late.

Why you should watch it: Dave Bautista gets to have plenty of fun in "The Killer's Game," an action-comedy that doesn't hold back on the violence. The fight choreography and wildly over-the-top kills are the biggest selling points, although Sofia Boutella brings a welcome romantic angle to the story. There's also a strong supporting lineup, with Terry Crews, Scott Adkins and Pom Klementieff all adding to the mayhem.

Watch "The Killer's Game" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Thursday, November 12

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Allen" (2026)

"Bros" (season 2 premiere)

"The Christmas Switch" (2026)

"The Empress" (season 3 premiere)

"Ethos" (season 2 premiere)

"Love Is Blind, Habibi" (season 2 premiere)

"Miracles of the ER" (Netflix series)

"Never Surrender" (2026)

"A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2" (2024)

"The First 48" (season 16)

"A Royal in Paradise" (2023)

"Eternal Beauty" (2019)

"Gone in the Night" (2022)

PRIME VIDEO

NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Seattle Kraken (12:00 p.m. ET)

NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Giants (8:15 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" (2026)

"Big John’s Bosh! Family: The Big Fight Special"

"The Jigsaw Puzzle Murder"

UEFA Women's Champions League: FC Barcelona vs. Arsenal (12:45 p.m. ET)

HBO MAX

"War" (new episode)

HULU

"Abbott Elementary" (season 6 new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald" (new podcast episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"The Kardashians" (season 8 new episode)

"Scrubs" (season 2 new episode)

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County" (series premiere)

"Shark Tank" (season 18 new episode)

"Battle of the 80s Supercars With David Hasselhoff" (2019)

"The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down" (season 10)

"The First 48" (season 29)

"Predator Hunters" (season 1)

"Road Wars:" (complete season 7)

DISNEY+

"Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" (season 35 new episode)

"Hey Jonas!" (new podcast episode)

"Stick to Football" (new podcast episode)

PEACOCK

"The Good Daughter" (series premiere)

"Firestarter" (2022)

"The Killers Game" (2024)

College Ice Hockey: Michigan State vs. Notre Dame (7 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

College Football: Memphis vs. South Florida (8 p.m. ET)

College Football: Louisiana vs. UL Monroe (9 p.m. ET)

NHL: Detroit Red Wings vs. Florida Panthers (5:30 p.m. ET)

NHL: New York Islanders vs. Los Angeles Kings (8 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa (4 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: South Carolina vs. Clemson (5 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Southern Utah vs. High Point (5 p.m. ET)

Women's College Basketball: Montana State vs. BYU (7 p.m. ET)

Women's College Volleyball: Louisville vs. SMU (6 p.m. ET)

Women's College Volleyball: San Diego vs. Pepperdine (8 p.m. ET)

Men's College Basketball: Montana State vs. BYU (7 p.m. ET)

Golf: Austin Championship, first round (12 p.m. ET)

TUBI

"Love After Lockup" (2018)

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