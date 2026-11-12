3 new to Netflix thriller movies you should stream this week — including a new mystery original starring an Oscar winner and the $500m box office smash that is already a modern classic (Nov. 12-18)

Looking for thriller movies to watch on Netflix this week? Then you’ve come to the right place. Every week I comb through the new arrivals on the world’s most popular streaming service to find the recently added thriller movies to bring some excitement to your watchlist.

This week, I’ve not been short on options. For starters, we’ve got a “Bonnie and Clyde” style crime drama that mixes a criminal spree with romance, and it stars Samara Weaving, who’s recently been confirmed for Marvel’s new “X-Men” team. Or how about the latest Netflix original, led by an Oscar winner, that explores the darker side of Music City. Finally, there’s the movie of 2026, which might be primarily a horror, but still has plenty of thrilling moments.

All three of my picks this week are worthy of your attention, so without further teasing, let’s dive into the Netflix thriller movies to watch this week.

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3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘Carolina Caroline’ (2025)

Carolina Caroline - Official Trailer | Samara Weaving, Kyle Gallner | In Theaters June 5 - YouTube Watch On

Watching “Carolina Caroline” feels quite appropriate this week as the entertainment world turns its focus to a little video game called Grand Theft Auto VI. You might be wondering how the two are related; after all, one is a game set in a fictional version of Miami, the other a movie set in the ‘90s American South. Well, both are clearly inspired by “Bonnie and Clyde,” with each exploring a romance between two criminals caught up in a dangerous spree.

Caroline Daniels (Samara Weaving) is a gas station attendant in rural Texas, dissatisfied with her life; she impulsively decides to skip town with Oliver Anderson (Kyle Gallner), a charismatic con man. The two begin a criminal spree across the country, ranging from small cons to daring heists, all while falling madly in love. But much like the infamous misadventure of Bonnie and Clyde, this doomed relationship can surely only end one way.

Watch "Carolina Caroline" on Netflix now

‘Heartland’ (2026)

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sorry, Tyler Perry, “The Gospel of Christmas” looks heart-warming enough, but Netflix’s most buzzy original this week is “Heartland.” This new mystery-thriller combines the always popular genre with the world of country music, which has enjoyed a resurgence in recent years. All signs point to a Netflix original that will rocket straight to the No. 1 spot in the streaming service’s top 10 most-watched list. Here’s hoping it’s good enough to deserve it.

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“Heartland” stars Oscar-winner Jessica Chastain as Misty Jones, once a country music megastar, now a reclusive figure who has stepped away from the Music City spotlight. However, when Misty’s niece, played by IRL country singer Carter Faith, goes missing, she returns to Nashville to investigate. This forces Misty to grapple with her own complicated past and also to delve into the city’s underbelly. Expect a twist or two to keep you hooked.

Watch "Heartland" on Netflix starting November 13

‘Obsession’ (2026)

Obsession | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Okay, so “Obsession” is predominantly categorised as a horror flick, but I’m including it here because it’s an acclaimed movie that blends multiple genres. In this well-crafted mixture, you’ve got horror, comedy and thriller elements. A box-office juggernaut, made for less than $1 million and grossing more than $500m, it’s one of 2026’s biggest success stories, and with awards buzz growing, now is the time (re)watch it as it heads to Netflix on Nov. 16.

Written and directed by Curry Barker, now one of Hollywood’s hottest talents, “Obsession” focuses on a timid music store worker named Bear (Michael Johnston). Hopefully infatuated with his friend Nikki (Inde Navarrette), Bear makes a wish for his feelings to be returned, which actually comes true, and then spirals totally out of control. Anchored by Navarrette’s incredible performance, “Obsession’s” position as a modern classic is already secured.

Watch "Obsession" on Netflix starting November 16

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