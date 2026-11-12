124 movies and shows leaving Netflix, Prime Video and more this week — including top picks starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Blake Lively and Glen Powell (Nov. 12-18)

There’s plenty to watch across the major streaming services this week, but some movies and shows won’t be sticking around for much longer. From Netflix and Prime Video to Hulu and HBO Max, several titles are preparing to leave their respective platforms over the next few days.

That means it’s time to check your watchlist and see if there’s anything you’ve been putting off. I’ve rounded up 40 movies and shows worth catching before they disappear, including a few hidden gems, familiar favorites and titles you might have missed the first time around.

Whether you’re after a gripping horror flick, a compelling crime film, or something a little more romantic, there’s plenty to choose from. So, if any of these have been sitting on your watchlist, now might be the time to watch before they’re gone.

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Top picks to stream before they leave

‘The Shallows’ (2016) (Netflix)

THE SHALLOWS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Survival thriller movie

What it's about: Medical student Nancy Adams (Blake Lively) travels to a secluded Mexican beach to surf, but her relaxing getaway takes a terrifying turn when a great white shark attacks her. Injured and stranded on a small rock just 200 yards from shore, Nancy must find a way back to land while the predator circles nearby. With limited supplies, rising tides and no immediate help, she faces a desperate fight to survive.

Why you should watch it: "The Shallows" is a great choice when you're after a tense survival thriller that gets straight to the action. Blake Lively carries the film with a convincing physical performance, while director Jaume Collet-Serra makes the most of its isolated setting and terrifying underwater encounters. There's very little padding here, with the 87-minute runtime keeping the story focused and the tension consistently high. It's a particularly good watch if you enjoy shark movies.

Watch "The Shallows" on Netflix until Nov. 15

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‘One Battle After Another’ (2025) (Prime Video)

One Battle After Another | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Dark comedy action-thriller movie

What it's about: Once a radical revolutionary, Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) has settled into an isolated life, raising his teenage daughter, Willa (Chase Infiniti), away from the world. But when his former nemesis, Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw (Sean Penn), resurfaces after 16 years and Willa mysteriously disappears, Bob is forced back into action. Desperate to find his daughter, he reconnects with former allies and confronts the dangerous consequences of his past.

Why you should watch it: There's a lot going on in "One Battle After Another," but that's exactly what makes it such an entertaining watch. Paul Thomas Anderson throws Leonardo DiCaprio into a chaotic story full of outrageous situations, explosive action and some genuinely funny moments. Sean Penn is particularly good as the film's menacing antagonist, providing a strong foil to DiCaprio's character. The unpredictable plot and standout performances give you plenty of reasons to stick around until the end.

Watch "One Battle After Another" on Prime Video until Nov. 18

‘Twisters’ (2024) (Hulu)

TWISTERS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Disaster movie

What it's about: In "Twisters," former storm chaser Kate Carter (Daisy Edgar-Jones) returns to Oklahoma at the request of an old friend to test a new tornado-tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a reckless social media star who chases storms with his crew. As an unprecedented tornado outbreak threatens the region, the rival teams must work together to survive increasingly destructive weather.

Why you should watch it: Few disaster movies deliver quite as much spectacle as "Twisters." The tornado sequences are easily the biggest draw, with some impressive visual effects and genuinely nerve-racking moments as the characters find themselves caught in the path of increasingly dangerous storms. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell make an enjoyable leading pair, bringing enough charm and humor to balance out all the destruction.

Watch "Twisters" on Hulu until Nov. 15

Everything leaving streaming this week

Here’s all the movies and shows leaving streaming this week, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

November 13

"Clown" (2014)

"Viral" (2016)

November 14

"The Big C" (seasons 1-4)

"Killer Joe" (2011)

"Startup" (seasons 1-2)

November 15

"Antiques Roadshow" (seasons 1-3)

"Dieter Nuhr: Nuhr in Berlin" (2018)

"Guna 369" (2019)

"Paddington in Peru" (2024)

"Rhyme Time Town" (seasons 1-2)

"Rhyme Time Town Singalongs" (season 1)

"Runaway" (2018)

"Secrets of Great British Castles" (2016)

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo" (2011)

"The Shallows" (2016)

November 17

"Open Heart" (2023)

"Prayers for the Stolen" (2021)

"I’m Still Here" (2024)

"Paranoid" (season 1)

"The Fable" (2019)

"The Fable: The Killer Who Doesn’t Kill" (2021)

November 18

"Game Changer" (2021)

PRIME VIDEO

November 13

"Out Stealing Horses" (2020)

November 14

"The East" (2021)

November 15

"Sunray: Fallen Soldier" (2025)

November 16

"Alone" (2020)

"Severance" (2006)

November 17

"Mandrill" (2009)

"Sick Nurses" (2007)

November 18

"One Battle After Another" (2025)

PARAMOUNT+

November 13

"Chuck" (2017)

November 16

"Wakefield" (2017)

November 18

"Quantum of Solace" (2008)

HBO MAX

November 13

"River Monsters" (seasons 1-2)

November 16

"The Brutalist" (2024)

HULU

November 13

"The Locksmith" (2023)

"Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" (2019)

November 15

"Twisters" (2024)

November 16

"Save the Last Dance" (2001)

November 17

"Halloweentown" (1998)

"Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge" (2001)

PEACOCK

November 13

"Christmas Time Is Here" (2021)

"Alpha and Omega 2: A Howl-iday Adventure" (2013)

November 15

"Sleepless" (2017)

November 16

"Death Name" (2026)

"Terror Train" (2022)

"The Threat Next Door" (2023)

"Nightalk" (2022)

"Terror Train 2" (2022)

"Time Pirates" (2022)

"Incarcerated" (2023)

"What Happens in Miami" (2024)

"Making Scents of Love" (2023)

"The Sintern" (2024)

November 17

"The Obsession" (2025)

"Obsession" (2026)

November 18

"Jack Goes Boating" (2010)

"Stone" (2010)

TUBI

November 13

"A Heart Full of Hope" (2025)

November 14

"Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief" (2010)

"Boo! A Madea Halloween" (2016)

"The Movie That Was Never Made" (2025)

"Megaconda" (2010)

"Possessed" (2000)

"Sweet Deception" (1998)

"Phantom Below" (2005)

"Reptisaurus" (2009)

"Shake Hands With the Devil" (2007)

"Rated X" (2000)

"Storm Chasers: Revenge of the Twister" (1998)

"Pit Fighter" (2005)

"Solar Destruction" (2008)

"Past Obsessions" (2011)

"Teen Monster" (2000)

"Red Team" (2000)

"Ring of Darkness" (2004)

"Nuclear Hurricane" (2007)

"Playing With Fire" (2008)

"Secret Lives" (2005)

"Stolen Life" (2007)

"My Silent Partner" (2006)

"Bright Hair" (1997)

"Royal Opera House: The Nutcracker" (2000)

"The Dark Room" (1999)

"The Sleeper" (2000)

"Cruise of the Gods" (2002)

"The 39 Steps" (2008)

"Stem Cell" (2009)

"Red Chef Revival" (2019)

"Sons of the Desert" (1933)

"Playing House" (2006)

"Intrusive" (2024)

"Nelly & Nadine" (2022)

"Stephanie Daley" (2006)

"Trev Gowdy's Monster Fish" (2009)

November 15

"Perfect Addiction" (2023)

"Queen: Magic Years" (1987)

"Dead Women in Lingerie" (1991)

"The Devil's Wasteland" (2024)

"The Devil's Bride" (1974)

"Buddy Guy: The Blues Chase the Blues Away" (2021)

"Queen: Rock the World" (2017)

"Quagmire" (2012)

"Stonegate" (2025)

"Cuisine De La 'Pocalypse" (2025)

"Et" (2021)

"Billy Joel: Live at Yankee Stadium" (2022)

"Queen on Fire: Live at the Bowl" (2004)

"I Go to the Rock: The Gospel Music of Whitney Houston" (2023)

"Citizen George" (2024)

"Another Life" (2015)

"Queen: Champions of the World" (1995)

"Basketball Jones: The First Chapter" (2024)

"Queen: Live at Wembley Stadium" (1986)

"G.B.H. 2: Lethal Impact" (1991)

"Hoshi 35" (2023)

"First Love" (2015)

"Evil Spirit" (2016)

"Sex & Broadcasting: A Film About WFMU" (2014)

"The Rock Prophet: The Story of Link Wray" (2025)

"Queen: Live at the Rainbow '74" (1992)

"Queen: Greatest Video Hits (Pt. 1)" (2002)

"Queen: Days of Our Lives" (2011)

"Costa Rican Summer" (2010)

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