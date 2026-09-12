How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina: FREE 2026 US Open final streams, broadcast details

The 2026 US Open women’s final has arrived, and it's a dream matchup as top seed and two-time reigning champion Aryna Sabalenka faces Elena Rybakina, the second seed and player who will end the Belarusian’s 99-week reign as world No.1 when the new rankings come out next week.

It promises to be a hugely entertaining final and you won’t to miss any of the action. So find out how you can watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free.

Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams: TV schedule, dates ► Date: Saturday, September 12

► Start time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST / 6 a.m. AEST (Sep 13)

• FREE STREAM — 9Now (Australia)

• U.S. — ABC and ESPN via Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — Try Norton VPN 100% risk free

Sabalenka arrived in New York with a point to prove. The 2024 and 2025 champion had failed to win a WTA title since completing the Sunshine Double in March and had suffered a quarter-final defeat at Roland Garros and a fourth-round exit at Wimbledon. Back on her favorite surface, the 28-year-old has found her form and has dropped just one set en route to the final, powering past Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals. With 19 wins in a row at the US Open, and now in her fourth consecutive final, confidence should be high.

Rybakina, meanwhile, is enjoying the most consistent season of her career. Having started the year in triumphant fashion by beating Sabalenka to win the Australian Open title, she has now reached five finals and will be crowned world No. 1 for the first time on Monday. The 27-year-old came from a set down to beat Coco Gauff in the last four, gritting it out in much the same way she has all tournament after not yet finding her best tennis. What better time to throw down some first-serve bombs in the final?

Check out all of the TV and streaming details below to find out how to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina in the US Open 20206 final from anywhere, starting with free options.

Watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina with Sling You can stream the US Open on Sling thanks to the Sling Essentials package which carries ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC. Prices start at just $19.99/month making this superb value compared to its market rivals.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams for FREE in 2026

In Australia, the Sabalenka vs Rybakina match will be available on 9Gem and its respective FREE streaming service 9Now.

What if you're usually based in Australia but aren't at home during the 2026 US Open women's final? Maybe you're on vacation and don't want to spend money on a new TV service in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the tennis on your usual subscription?

You can still watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Among the best is Norton VPN — we explain why in our Norton VPN review.

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NortonVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're overseas and want to view your usual Australian service, you'd select an Australia-based server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 9Now or another website and stream the tennis live.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in the U.S.

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ESPN has exclusive rights to show Sabalenka vs Rybakina in the U.S., with live action on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you can get ABC or ESPN channels through an OTT cable TV alternative.

Our pick is Sling TV, which includes ESPN channels with its Orange plan. You can get access for as little as $4.99/day or $19.99/month with the Sling Essential plan, which carries ABC, ESPN and ESPN2.

Alternatively, there's the network's rebranded streaming service ESPN Select, which costs from $13.99/month and will carry extensive coverage around the courts at Flushing Meadows.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in Canada

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Tennis fans in Canada can watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina on TSN (in English) or RDS (in French), as part of a cable TV package.

If you don't have cable, then you could watch US Open final online on TSN Plus instead, which lets you get access to all TSN has to offer from CA$29.99/month.

If you're outside Canada but have a subscription, you can watch live streams using a VPN such as Norton VPN.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in the U.K.

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Sky Sports is the official broadcaster of the US Open, including Sabalenka vs Rybakina, in the U.K.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider a Now Sports Membership. This gives you flexible 24-hour access for £14.99 or £34.99/month.

Outside the U.K.? You can still follow US Open live streams on Sky Go by using a VPN service such as Norton VPN.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in Australia

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Aussies can again watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams for FREE on Channel Nine.

That coverage will be live streamed online via the free on-demand service 9Now, too

To watch every single game, set and match, you'll need a subscription to Stan Sport. Base Stan subscriptions cost from $9.99/month, and you'll need to add Stan Sport for a further $20/month.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as Norton VPN, to watch all the action on 9Now and Stan, as if you were back home.

How to watch Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams in New Zealand

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Kiwis can watch the Sabalenka vs Rybakina live streams on ESPN via a Disney+ subscription.

Disney+ subscriptions began at NZ$9.99 a month for the ad-supported tier, but this also gets you everything else on ESPN (like basketball, ice hockey and more), as well as Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

Not in New Zealand right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as Norton VPN, to log into your Disney+ account as if you were back home.

What is the Sabalenka vs Rybakina head-to-head? The two have met on 17 occasions, with Sabalenka holding the advantage with 10 victories. Rybakina did triumph in Melbourne in the Australian Open final, but she has since lost to the Belarusian in the semi-finals in Miami and the final at Indian Wells.

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