Emily Blunt stars as a Kansas City TV meteorologist who becomes the focus of attention in "Disclosure Day".

"Disclosure Day" sees Steven Spielberg returns to the interest in extra-terrestrial life that gave the world "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" (1977) and "E.T." (1982) – but can you stream it online? And what's the cheapest option?

Below, you will find our guide to how to watch "Disclosure Day" online from anywhere with a VPN.

Where to stream 'Disclosure Day' "Disclosure Day" is streaming now on Peacock in the United States. It is available to rent or buy around the world.

• U.S. — Peacock / Walmart+ trial (cheapest)

• U.K. — Rent/buy on Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Not to be confused with UFO/UAP documentary "The Age of Disclosure", Spielberg's new movie looks set to capitalise upon a public mood more open to accepting the possibility of intelligent life elsewhere in the universe in the wake of the DOW's recent declassification of UFO documents.

"Disclosure Day" imagines the reaction of humanity across the globe to the ultimate game-changing information drop and the questions it would pose for every society, religion and government on Earth. As the trailer puts it, "If you found out we weren't alone, if somebody showed you, proved it to you... would that frighten you?"

It doesn't worry Spielberg: “I have a very strong suspicion that we are not alone here on Earth right now — and I made a movie about that.” The 79-year-old filmmaker added, "I'm not afraid of any aliens."

Read on for everything we know about where to watch "Disclosure Day" online and on TV.

Watch 'Disclosure Day' in the U.S.

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Peacock is the place find a "Disclosure Day" stream in the U.S. You'll need Peacock Premium or Premium Plus, and prices start from $12.99 per month.

A free trial? Peacock doesn't offer one, but you can get Peacock Premium for free when you sign up to the Walmart Plus 30-day trial for $1. Cancel anytime.

And don't forget, if you are on vacation or working abroad, use a VPN such as NordVPN to watch Peacock when outside the States.

Stream 'Disclosure Day' from anywhere

If you’re traveling and your usual ticketing or streaming services are geo-blocked, a VPN can help you access them as if you were back home.

Tom’s Guide regularly recommends NordVPN for streaming thanks to its speed, reliability, and broad device support, and it also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Disclosure Day" from anywhere in the world.

Watch 'Disclosure Day' in the U.K.

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"Disclosure Day" was released in U.K. cinemas on Friday, June 12 and is now available to rent or buy through Prime Video. at £4.99 (HD quality). It is not available as part of a Prime subscription.

Don't forget, if you are working or on vacation there when it streams and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer, you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch 'Disclosure Day' in Canada

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"Disclosure Day" is available to rent or buy various streaming platforms including Prime Video in Canada. The HD rental is currently priced at $6.99, or you can buy it UHD version for $24.99. It looks like you can also watch it as part of a Amazon Prime subscription.

Don't forget, if you are working or on vacation in the Great White North when it streams and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer, you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Watch 'Disclosure Day' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Disclosure Day" is available to rent or buy on Prime Video in Australia, priced from AU$6.99.

Remember, if you are working or on vacation Down Under when it streams and you want to catch the show on your usual domestic streamer, you can do so by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Disclosure Day' — trailer

Disclosure Day | Official Teaser - YouTube Watch On

'Disclosure Day' - Cast

Emily Blunt as a Kansas City TV meteorologist

Josh O'Connor

Colin Firth

Eve Hewson

Colman Domingo

Wyatt Russell

Elizabeth Marvel as a nun

Henry Lloyd-Hughes

Michael Gaston

Mckenna Bridger

Elliot Villar as Agent Diaz

Tommy Martinez as Dave

Patricia Conolly as Ruth

Noah Robbins as Agent Munsey

Chavo Guerrero Jr. as Referee

Lance Archer

Brian Cage

Gabby Beans

'Disclosure Day' — FAQs

What is it about? It asks the question about what would happen at the moment the world learns the extraterrestrial life is real.

When does it come out? The film officially opened in the U.S. theatres (and most countries worldwide) on Friday, June 12 but in select territories from Wednesday, June 10.

When will it be on streaming? You can stream the film as part of a Peacock subscription in the U.S. (or rent/buy it via Amazon Prime Video in other territories around the world).

Who directed it? The film is directed by Steven Spielberg.

How much did it cost? Estimated to be in he $100m - $150m region.

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