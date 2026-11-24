Black Friday Streaming Deals 2026 (Image credit: HBO / Paramount / Disney / Apple) Staff picked deals:

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Black Friday streaming deals are heating up, with plenty of the best streaming services dropping to the lowest prices of 2026. There's up to 80% off popular streamers, helping you slash your monthly entertainment bill.

Top deals include the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 (was $11.99), which gives you two streaming services in one package. You can also get a full year of HBO Max for $5.49 per month (that's 50% off), Paramount+ Premium for just $2.99 per month (was $13.99) and Apple TV for $6.99 per month for six months. These are just some of today's best streaming deals.

Meanwhile, Prime Video add-on subscriptions start at $0.99; these add-ons boost your streaming library with even more content that's all accessible directly in the Prime Video app.

Even more streaming deals are expected as Black Friday approaches, so I'm highlighting all the biggest savings below. Now is the time to check out a new service, or to save big on a household favorite and beat the price hikes.

Editor's Choice Streaming Deals

12 MONTHS! Disney + / Hulu bundle: was $11.99 now $4.99 at Disney+ We recommend the Disney+ and Hulu bundle at full price; now that it's discounted to just $4.99 per month, it's a Black Friday bargain. The two services pair together perfectly, giving you a wealth of Disney shows/movies for the whole family, and more grown-up options via Hulu. Even better, you get the $4.99 rate for a full 12 months, making it a deal that's hard to beat. Read more Read less ▼

12 MONTHS! HBO Max Basic (w/ Ads): was $10.99 now $5.49 at hbomax.com HBO Max's Black Friday deal is one of my favorites, giving you access to our top streaming service pick at half price. HBO Max has the best library of any streaming service, and now you can sign up for just $5.49, getting this 50% off price for 12 months. Now's a great time to get HBO Max as the "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" show debuts in December. Read more Read less ▼

Paramount+ Premium: was $13.99 now $2.99 at Paramount+ Paramount+ has reduced every tier to $2.99 for Black Friday, which means you should get the Premium package. You can get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, and your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" to live sports, like NFL and Champions League soccer. The tough part will be choosing what to stream first. Read more Read less ▼

Peacock Premium: was $12.99 now $8.99 at Peacock TV Peacock skipped Black Friday last year, but the streaming service is again discounted for 2026. While the Peacock Select tier is the cheapest at $2.99 per month (was $8.99), I recommend the Premium tier, as it gives you full access to everything Peacock offers, including movies, TV shows, live sports, originals and more. While $8.99 isn't the best value-for-money deal of the season, it's a good price for a solid streamer. Read more Read less ▼

Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99

Prime Video itself isn't on sale (Amazon rarely offers discounts on Prime membership), but you can upgrade your Prime Video library with add-on subscriptions. Deals start from $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever your tastes, there's likely a Prime Video subscription deal that appeals. Read more Read less ▼