Live
Black Friday streaming deals LIVE — massive discounts from $0.99 on Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV and more
Save big on the best streaming services
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday streaming deals are heating up, with plenty of the best streaming services dropping to the lowest prices of 2026. There's up to 80% off popular streamers, helping you slash your monthly entertainment bill.
Top deals include the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 (was $11.99), which gives you two streaming services in one package. You can also get a full year of HBO Max for $5.49 per month (that's 50% off), Paramount+ Premium for just $2.99 per month (was $13.99) and Apple TV for $6.99 per month for six months. These are just some of today's best streaming deals.
Meanwhile, Prime Video add-on subscriptions start at $0.99; these add-ons boost your streaming library with even more content that's all accessible directly in the Prime Video app.
Even more streaming deals are expected as Black Friday approaches, so I'm highlighting all the biggest savings below. Now is the time to check out a new service, or to save big on a household favorite and beat the price hikes.
Quick Links
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
- Frndly TV: now $0.99/month (was $12.99)
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
- Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)
- Crunchyroll Fan: now $3.99/month (was $9.99)
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
- HBO Max Basic: now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
- Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)
- YouTube TV: now $59.99/month (was $82.99)
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
We recommend the Disney+ and Hulu bundle at full price; now that it's discounted to just $4.99 per month, it's a Black Friday bargain. The two services pair together perfectly, giving you a wealth of Disney shows/movies for the whole family, and more grown-up options via Hulu. Even better, you get the $4.99 rate for a full 12 months, making it a deal that's hard to beat.
Read moreRead less▼
HBO Max's Black Friday deal is one of my favorites, giving you access to our top streaming service pick at half price. HBO Max has the best library of any streaming service, and now you can sign up for just $5.49, getting this 50% off price for 12 months. Now's a great time to get HBO Max as the "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" show debuts in December.
Read moreRead less▼
Paramount+ has reduced every tier to $2.99 for Black Friday, which means you should get the Premium package. You can get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, and your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" to live sports, like NFL and Champions League soccer. The tough part will be choosing what to stream first.
Read moreRead less▼
Peacock skipped Black Friday last year, but the streaming service is again discounted for 2026. While the Peacock Select tier is the cheapest at $2.99 per month (was $8.99), I recommend the Premium tier, as it gives you full access to everything Peacock offers, including movies, TV shows, live sports, originals and more. While $8.99 isn't the best value-for-money deal of the season, it's a good price for a solid streamer.
Read moreRead less▼
Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99
Prime Video itself isn't on sale (Amazon rarely offers discounts on Prime membership), but you can upgrade your Prime Video library with add-on subscriptions. Deals start from $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever your tastes, there's likely a Prime Video subscription deal that appeals.
Read moreRead less▼
Apple TV is an often overlooked streaming service. It's the home of some of the best originals in the business, and you can sign up for $6.99 per month, down from $14.99. This 50% saving is available for six months, giving you plenty of time to binge its impressive selection of TV shows you can't watch anywhere else.
Read moreRead less▼
LIVE: Latest Updates
The epic streaming deal that's caught my eye today!
The headline-grabber today is that the Disney+/Hulu bundle is now discounted. This combo is something we've recommended often, even at full price, but now you can get Disney+/Hulu for $4.99/month (was $12.99). Even better, this deal runs for a full year, giving you 12 months of discounted access to two services that pair together perfectly. This is the Black Friday streaming deal to beat right now.
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
Black Friday streaming deals have arrived!
Good morning! It may be Tuesday (Nov. 24), but you don't need to wait until the end of the week for Black Friday itself to officially arrive because seriously big streaming deals have arrived, and I'm here to highlight all the best deals you can get now!
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.