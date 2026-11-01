Missed it in theaters? Here’s every movie finally arriving on streaming in November 2026

It’s pretty much impossible to see every new movie in theaters. Even as somebody who goes to my local cinema at least twice a week, there are always films that slip through the cracks. But the good news is that you can always catch up when movies hit streaming.

Here at Tom’s Guide, our team of dedicated movie critics watches dozens of movies every month. Our goal is to highlight the ones worth watching (and the ones you can comfortably skip) so when the latest movies land on streaming, you know which to add to your watchlist.

Below, you’ll find our reviews of some of the biggest theatrical movies arriving across streaming services this month, along with a full release calendar for November 2026.

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Top movies to stream this November

‘Bad Apples’ (PVOD)

Bad Apples | Official Trailer | Paramount Pictures UK - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy thriller

What's it about? Maria (Saoirse Ronan) is a primary school teacher on the verge of a nervous breakdown due to one pupil, a troublemaker named Danny (Eddie Waller). After rashly locking him in her basement when he threatens to spread lies about her, she tries to undo her mistake, that is, until her other pupils start excelling with Danny’s influence gone.

Why you need to watch it: I covered “Bad Apples” in my TikTok movie review show “Screen, Stream, Skip” and recommend that interested viewers watch this one when it arrived on streaming, and here we are! Ronan is excellent throughout as a teacher battling a broken system, but the movie struggles to find a consistent tone, and the ending is weak.

Buy or rent "Bad Apples" from Amazon [PVOD] starting November 3

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‘Resident Evil’ (PVOD)

RESIDENT EVIL – Official Trailer (4K) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Action horror

What's it about? From Zach Cregger, director of “Barbarian” and “Weapons,” comes the latest cinematic spin on Capcom's legendary survival horror series. Telling an original story in the Resident Evil universe, Austin Abrams plays a courier trapped in Raccoon City as the metropolis descends into a hellscape of sinister corporate players and mutated creatures.

Why you need to watch it: In his “Resident Evil” review, streaming editor Malcolm McMillan labeled Cregger’s latest “officially the best video game movie of all time” (though he argued it’s simultaneously the hotshot director’s weakest effort to date). It’s a thrilling, fast-paced ride, and while the comedy is laid on a little thick, it’s a huge step up from Paul W. S. Anderson’s lackluster, very-2000s "Resident Evil" film series.

Buy or rent "Resident Evil" from Amazon [PVOD] starting November 3

‘Heart of the Beast’ (PVOD)

Heart of the Beast | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) - Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, Anna Lambe - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Survival thriller

What's it about? After crashing his plane due to a medical emergency, former special forces soldier James Belmot (Brad Pitt) is left stranded in the harsh Alaskan wilderness with his loyal former-combat dog, Odin. Fortunately, the two are made of stronger stuff than most, and resolve to battle the elements and native predators in their quest to return home.

Why you need to watch it: Contributing writer Josh Bell was mixed in his “Heart of the Beast” review, labeling it “cheesy and unconvincing, and disingenuous in its messaging.” It’s a sentiment that I would personally disagree with; I found this survival thriller very compelling, and while Pitt is good, the star of the show is definitely his loyal canine companion.

Buy or rent "Heart of the Beast" from Amazon [PVOD] starting November 10

‘The Odyssey’ (PVOD)

The Odyssey | Official New Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Epic fantasy

What's it about? Adapting the epic ancient Greek poem of the same name. “The Odyssey” brings together a stunning assembled cast, led by Matt Damon, to tell the story of Odysseus, a man trying to return to his beloved Ithaca to be reunited with his wife and son (Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland) after masterminding the strategy that won the Trojan War.

Why you need to watch it: Considering “The Odyssey’s” $1.8 billion box office haul over the summer, statistically, there's a good chance you didn’t miss this one in theaters. But if you did, then its long-awaited arrival on streaming is your chance to correct that mistake. Need more convincing? Streaming editor Millan McMillan gave it a full five stars in his “The Odyssey” review, and we don't give out full marks very often!

Buy or rent "The Odyssey" from Amazon [PVOD] starting November 17

‘Tony’ (HBO Max)

Tony | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Biopic drama

What's it about? A slice-of-life biographical drama that chronicles a life-changing summer for a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain (Dominic Sessa). Rocking up in Provincetown, Massachusetts with an unearned cockiness, Bourdain is quickly cut down to size, taking a job in a Cape Cod kitchen. On shift, he learns the ropes and hones his cutlery craft.

Why you need to watch it: In his “Tony” review, contributing writer Josh Bell labeled this biopic “entertaining” and praised it for avoiding “many of the pitfalls of a typical biopic, honing in on a specific period rather than trying to encompass Bourdain’s entire life.” Sessa shines as the lead, with Antonio Banderas also excellent in a meaty supporting role.

Stream "Tony" on HBO Max starting November 20

Every theatrical release coming to streaming in November

Dates and titles are subject to change. Theatrical releases coming to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) and streaming video-on-demand (SVOD) only; no straight-to-streaming movies are on this list.

NOVEMBER 1

NOVEMBER 3

“April X” (PVOD)

“Bad Apples” (PVOD)

“Beware Boiúna” (PVOD)

“Charlie Harper” (PVOD)

“Daniel and the Fiery Furnace” (PVOD)

“The History of Concrete” (PVOD)

“Primetime” (PVOD)

“Resident Evil” (PVOD)

“Rolling Loud: The Movie” (PVOD)

“Without Blood” (PVOD)

NOVEMBER 6

NOVEMBER 7

“Gail Daughtry and the Celebrity Sex Pass” (Netflix)

NOVEMBER 9

NOVEMBER 10

“Heart of the Beast” (PVOD)

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pan’s Labyrinth 20th Anniversary” (PVOD)

NOVEMBER 13

NOVEMBER 17

NOVEMBER 18

NOVEMBER 20

“Best Pancakes in the County” (PVOD)

“Ice Cream Man” (Shudder)

“Tony” (HBO Max)

“You Had To Be There” (PVOD)

NOVEMBER 25

“The Mosquito Bowl” (Netflix)

NOVEMBER 27

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