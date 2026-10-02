When is 'Primetime' streaming? Here's our best guess

Robert Pattinson is having a wildly busy year, and he's capping it off by disappearing into one of the most recognizable faces in true crime TV. In "Primetime," the actor plays Chris Hansen, the host of "To Catch a Predator," in an A24 thriller that pulls back the curtain on one of the most infamous segments in television history.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim in his narrative feature debut, the film is set in 2006 and follows Hansen as he sets out to make TV history with his "Dateline NBC" sting operation. Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo, Anna Faris and Bokeem Woodbine co-star in this drama, which is playing in theaters right now. But how long will it be before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch?

Since it just hit theaters, "Primetime" isn't going to be available on any of the best streaming services just yet. Here's the good news, though: Based on A24's recent release patterns, we can make a solid guess about when you'll be able to rent, buy, and stream it at home.

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When can we expect 'Primetime' to arrive on streaming?

Primetime | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24 tends to move its films to digital fairly quickly. In fact, we see the studio sending many of its theatrical releases to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) about a month after they open, at which point you can rent or buy them on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Counting forward from the September 25 opening date, that points to a digital release for "Primetime" sometime in late October or early November 2026.

As for physical media, that'll be a different timeframe. These releases typically follow a few weeks later. A24 tends to give its films a 4K UHD and Blu-ray release within a couple of months of the theatrical debut, so a disc drop around mid-December seems likely, though nothing's been confirmed just yet.

(Image credit: A24)

As for streaming it with a subscription, "Primetime" has a guaranteed home on HBO Max, thanks to A24's multi-year exclusive deal with the platform, which makes it the first streaming stop for the studio's theatrical films.

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Based on how other recent A24 titles have rolled out, the studio's movies usually reach HBO Max about three to four months after their theatrical release, which would land "Primetime" on HBO Max sometime in January 2027.

That date could shift depending on how the film performs, but early in the new year is a reasonable window to circle. For now, catching Pattinson's unsettling turn as Chris Hansen means a trip to the theater.

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