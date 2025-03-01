How to watch 'No Other Land' online – stream Oscar-nominated Israel-Palestine documentary from anywhere

"No Other Land" tells the story of Basel Adra, a young Palestinian activist from Masafer Yatta, who has been fighting his community's mass expulsion by the Israeli occupation since childhood. He crosses paths with an Israeli journalist, Yuval, who joined him in the struggle over five years ago.

Read on for how to watch "No Other Land" online from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for FREE.

'No Other Land' - Date, Time, Channels ► U.K. date and time: "No Other Land" premieres on Channel 4 on Tuesday, March 4 at 11.15 p.m. GMT (6.15 p.m. ET / 3.15 p.m. PT) but is also available to stream now.

• FREE — Channel 4 (U.K. restricted)

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

Sometimes a film comes along that is impossible to ignore and the rapturous reception "No Other Land" has received on the film festival circuit (it's up for an Oscar) plus a very rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating suggests that this might be one.

Co-directed by a collective of Palestinian and Israeli filmmakers - Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham, and Rachel Szor - the extreme inequality between Basel and Yuval throws the situation in this disputed territory on the West Bank into greater relief.

One of them lives under a brutal military occupation while the other is unrestricted and free to go about his life. Documentary film company Dogwoof call it "An unflinching account of a community's mass expulsion and acts as a creative resistance to Apartheid and a search for a path towards equality and justice."

Will it beat "Black Box Diaries" to Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars? Read on for where to watch "No Other Land" online and from anywhere.

Love TV? Sign up to the weekly How To Watch newsletter

Watch 'No Other Land' FREE online

In the U.K., "No Other Land" will premiere on Channel 4 on Tuesday, March 4 at 11.15 p.m. GMT (6.15 p.m. ET / 3.15 p.m. PT) but is also available to stream for FREE on Channel 4 now.

But what if you are a Brit abroad and don't want to miss the show? Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below...

Watch 'No Other Land' from abroad

If you are a Brit abroad and want to watch "No Other Land", a VPN (Virtual Private Network) might be the answer to your prayers.

The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are, making it ideal for anybody away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off with this NordVPN deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch. Head to Channel 4 to watch "No Other Land" online.

Can I watch 'No Other Land' in the U.S.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Despite being Oscar-nominated "No Other Land" is unavailable to stream in the U.S. at the moment but is showing at select theatres.

But don't panic, if you are a Brit in the States for work or on vacation you can watch the documentary for free via Channel 4 using NordVPN.

Can I watch 'No Other Land' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Despite being Oscar-nominated "No Other Land" is unavailable to stream in Canada at the moment but is showing at select theatres.

But don't panic, if you are a Brit in the Great White North for work or on vacation you can watch the documentary via your usual domestic streaming services using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'No Other Land' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"No Other Land" is available to stream now in Australia exclusively on DocPlay. Plans start at $2.99/month after a 14-day free trial.

Meanwhile, if you are a Brit Down Under for work or vacation, you can still watch the doc for free on Channel 4 by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Can I watch 'No Other Land' in New Zealand?

"No Other Land" is available to stream now in New Zealand exclusively on DocPlay.

Meanwhile, if you are a Brit there for work or vacation, you can still watch the doc on your regular streaming service for free by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

No Other Land - Official UK Trailer - YouTube Watch On

'No Other Land': FAQ

Ahead of the Oscars, what other awards has "No Other Land" won? It won the Best Documentary Award at Berlinale, the Tim Hetherington award at Sheffield Doc / Fest, audience awards at CPH:DOX and IDFA plus Best Documentary at the IDA Awards amongst many others.

More from Tom's Guide