When is 'You Can See Everything' streaming? Here's our best guess

Nathan Fielder has made a career out of blurring the line between reality and performance, and he’s found the perfect subject in one of the most notorious figures in recent memory. “You Can See Everything,” an A24 documentary he co-directed with Lance Oppenheim, opened in select theaters on Oct. 16, turning its cameras on disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

The film picks up 34 days before Holmes is due to report to prison, when she invites a skeptical crew to document her every move, and what starts as an intimate portrait spirals into a mind-bending, years-long journey. The R-rated documentary is playing in theaters right now. But how long will it be before you can watch it from the comfort of your own couch?

Since it just hit theaters, “You Can See Everything” isn’t available on any of the best streaming services just yet. Here’s the good news, though: Based on A24’s recent release patterns, we can make a solid guess about when you’ll be able to rent, buy, and stream it at home.

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When can we expect 'You Can See Everything' to arrive on streaming?

A24 tends to send its movies to digital platforms pretty quickly. The studio typically sends its releases to premium video-on-demand (PVOD) about a month after they open, at which point you can rent or buy them on platforms like Amazon and Apple TV.

Counting forward from its October 16 release, that points to a digital debut for “You Can See Everything” sometime in mid-to-late November 2026. As a documentary that opened in select theaters rather than a wide release, it could even reach digital on the earlier end of that window.

You Can See Everything | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Physical media is a separate wait, but in this case it’s already on the radar. Pre-orders for a DVD and Blu-ray release have gone live at some retailers, with the discs expected to ship in December 2026, roughly a few weeks after the digital debut.

As for streaming with a subscription, “You Can See Everything” has a guaranteed home on HBO Max, thanks to A24’s multi-year exclusive deal with the platform, which makes it the first streaming stop for the studio’s films.

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Based on how other recent A24 titles like "Backrooms" and "The Drama" have rolled out, the studio’s movies usually reach HBO Max about three to four months after their theatrical release, which would land “You Can See Everything” on the platform sometime in late January or February 2027.

That date could always change a little, but that's what we're currently looking at. For now, the only way to watch Nathan Fielder’s strange, riveting portrait of Elizabeth Holmes is to head to the theater to lock in for a very weird time.

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