Marvel’s ‘X-Men’ reboot: Here’s everything we know about the upcoming MCU movie

The X-Men are finally making their long-awaited move into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like the mutants could play a major role in the MCU’s next chapter. Marvel Studios is developing a brand-new “X-Men” movie that will introduce a new generation of the iconic superhero team, following years of speculation about how the characters would eventually be folded into the MCU.

The timing is particularly interesting. While familiar faces from Fox’s “X-Men” movies are set to return in “Avengers: Doomsday,” Marvel’s upcoming reboot is expected to take the franchise in a fresh direction rather than simply continuing the previous movies. “Thunderbolts” director Jake Schreier is attached to helm the project, with Michael Lesslie writing the screenplay.

D23 2026 revealed quite a lot about the upcoming film, but there is still plenty we don’t know, including who will play the rest of the cast and specific story details. However, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will arrive after “Avengers: Secret Wars,” giving us our first real indication of where the X-Men fit into the MCU’s future.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

So, here’s everything we know so far about Marvel’s “X-Men” reboot, including its cast, release date, story and what it could mean for the MCU.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Marvel has now confirmed the release date for its “X-Men” reboot at D23 2026, with the movie set to hit theaters on May 5, 2028. The film is being directed by Jake Schreier and will officially bring Marvel’s mutants into the MCU’s next chapter.

The film is being positioned as part of the MCU’s next era, following “Avengers: Secret Wars,” which is scheduled for December 2027. Kevin Feige has previously confirmed that the X-Men will be recast following the movie, while Schreier’s reboot is expected to introduce a new incarnation of the team.

‘X-Men’ reboot cast

(Image credit: Jay Maidment / Sony)

The biggest piece of casting news is actually no longer a rumor: Sadie Sink is Jean Grey. Her role was kept secret during the marketing for “Spider-Man: Brand New Day,” but the movie revealed her as the iconic mutant, making her the first major member of the new MCU X-Men lineup to be introduced. Sink has also spoken about her conversations with Schreier and preparing for Jean’s future in the MCU.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Beyond Sink, Marvel finally announced some more cast at D23 2026. Kit Connor is playing Scott Summers/Cyclops, while Samara Weaving is Emma Frost.

Christopher Abbott will play as Professor X, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Maya Boyd as Storm. Adam Driver will also join the cast as the villain Mister Sinister.

While Marvel has now revealed several key characters, Mystique, Magneto and Beast have yet to be officially announced. Before D23, Cailee Spaeny was heavily linked to Rogue and Charles Melton to Beast, although neither casting was confirmed at the event. Melton has also addressed the Beast speculation without confirming the role, so for now, both actors remain firmly in the rumor category (Spaeny could be Mystique).

Feige emphasized that this is only the initial wave of mutant reveals, with additional X-Men character announcements coming in the future.

Sadie Sink — Jean Grey

— Jean Grey Kit Connor — Cyclops / Scott Summers

— Cyclops / Scott Summers Christopher Abbott — Professor X / Charles Xavier

— Professor X / Charles Xavier Samara Weaving — Emma Frost

— Emma Frost Inde Navarrette — Rogue

— Rogue Maya Boyd — Storm

— Storm Adam Driver — Mister Sinister / Nathaniel Essex

(Image credit: Alamy)

There’s still a little while to wait before cameras officially start rolling on Marvel’s “X-Men” reboot. Sadie Sink recently confirmed that filming is expected to begin in 2027, meaning the movie is still firmly in the pre-production stage. Sink has also revealed that she is being kept somewhat separate from the casting process for her fellow X-Men, with director Schreier apparently keeping her updated on the team’s development.

Behind the scenes, however, the movie is continuing to take shape. Schreier is directing the reboot, while “Beef” creator Lee Sung Jin and “The Bear” writer Joanna Calo are working on the screenplay. Schreier previously said the team was still developing the movie and that he had been revisiting classic Chris Claremont X-Men comics for inspiration.

With casting now underway and production reportedly targeting 2027, it looks like Marvel is slowly but surely moving the project toward cameras.

‘X-Men’ reboot potential plot ideas

(Image credit: Private Collection / Futuras Fotos / Alamy)

Marvel is keeping the plot of its “X-Men” reboot firmly under wraps, so there’s currently no confirmed storyline. However, comments from the creative team give us a few clues about the direction Marvel could be taking. Schreier has said he has been revisiting Claremont’s classic X-Men comics, while Lee Sung Jin has teased a more character-driven approach that focuses on the team’s relationships and dynamics.

That could mean the reboot explores one of the franchise’s most important themes: mutants feeling like outsiders in a world that fears and misunderstands them. Sung Jin has specifically highlighted the idea of feeling “othered” as something the new movie could continue exploring.

(Image credit: Jay Maidment / Sony)

Feige has also previously described the new movie as a “very youth-oriented” project, while Sink has said she thinks focusing on a younger generation of mutants is a smart choice. That could mean the movie follows a group of young mutants who are only just discovering their powers and coming together as a team, rather than introducing the X-Men as an already-established superhero squad.

Sink’s Jean Grey has already been introduced in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” as a young woman struggling to understand and control her abilities, which could provide a natural starting point for the wider story.