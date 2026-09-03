How to watch 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' online — stream the Dan Stevens horror series from anywhere
Dan Stevens stars in the anthology series' third season, set in a scary psychiatric hospital
"The Terror: Devil in Silver" stars Dan Stevens trapped in a psychiatric hospital with rogue patients, doctors, and supernatural adversaries.
Below is our guide to how to watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" from anywhere — including how to tune in with a VPN.
"The Terror: Devil in Silver" is available to stream now on various platforms worldwide.
• U.S. — Stream on AMC+
• CAN — AMC+ / Shudder
• U.K. — Sky Atlantic / Now
• AUS — Stan
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The third instalment in acclaimed horror anthology series "The Terror" goes for a claustrophobic feel as Pepper (Stevens, most famous as Matthew Crawley in "Downton Abbey") finds himself wrongfully admitted to the New Hyde psych ward, an institute with a supernatural twist and a lot of hostile inhabitants.
Across six episodes, Pepper must contend with the malevolent forces around him and try to escape in one piece. If you're a fan of movies like "Shutter Island", we've a feeling you're going to love this dark and creepy series from executive producer Ridley Scott and showrunners Chris Cantwell and Victor LaValle, the latter the author of the celebrated novel on which the season is based.
Emmy Award nominee Karyn Kusama directs the first two episodes.
If you're ready to check in, read the following information regarding how to watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" with simple streaming options available.
How to watch 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' for FREE without cable
You could watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" on AMC+ with a free trial to the streaming service. New users can usually sign up for promotional 7-day or even 30-day trials.
Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' from anywhere
Traveling when "The Terror: Devil in Silver" airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.
We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" from anywhere in the world.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.
3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to AMC+ and watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" as normal.
Watch 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' in the U.S.
The only way to watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" in the U.S. is via an AMC+ subscription.
AMC+ costs $7.99/month but does come with a 7-day free trial if you want to try it out before subscribing.
"The Terror: Devil in Silver" will also get an airing on the linear AMC channel, with episodes airing weekly from Wednesday, September 16.
If you've cut the cord, AMC is available on OTT services such as Sling's Orange plan (from $45.99/month) and YouTubeTV ($82.99/month). The latter often comes with a free trial.
If you're outside the U.S. when the show arrives, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.
Watch 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' in Canada
It's a similar process in Canada, where you can watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" on AMC+.
In Canada pricing starts at CA$10.99/month with a free trial also available.
You can also catch the show on Shudder there, though. Prices start at $9.99 per month.
Travelers from the U.S. can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.
How to watch 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' in the U.K.
In the U.K. you can watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver" on Sky Atlantic or via a Now TV subscription.
If you're a U.S. subscriber traveling in the U.K., a VPN such as NordVPN can help you sign in to AMC+ as you normally would.
How to watch 'The Terror: Devil in Silver' in Australia
If you're Down Under, you will need a Stan subscription to watch "The Terror: Devil in Silver".
Stan prices start at AU$9.99 per month, including ads.
Visiting somewhere else from Oz? NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without changing accounts or waiting for a local release.
'The Terror: Devil in Silver' - cast
- Dan Stevens as Pepper
- Judith Light as Dorry
- CCH Pounder as Miss Chris
- Hampton Fluker as Scotch Tape
- Stephen Root as Dr. Badger
- Aasif Mandvi as Dr. Anand
- John Benjamin Hickey as Dr. Walter
- Chinaza Uche as Coffee
- Marin Ireland as Dewey
- Michael Aronov
'The Terror: Devil in Silver' - Trailer
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
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