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Here's the Peacock Black Friday deal to go for! (Image credit: Peacock; Shutterstock) Peacock has discounted both it's Select and Premium tiers, and while the $2.99 deal on Select looks the best best on paper, I'd recommend going for the Premium option, even at the higher cost. That's because Select comes with some pretty huge restrictions, namely no movies, live sports or Peacock Originals, in fact, it's limitations are so big, that unless you just want to binge watch "The Office," it's a tier I'd avoid. Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)

Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99) By Rory Mellon

Don't overlook this Apple TV Black Friday deal! (Image credit: Apple TV Plus) "Severance," "Silo," "Shrinking," and a load more quality originals that don't start with the letter "s", Apple TV has plenty to offer, and is a streaming service not to skip. So it's good news that it's discounted 50% off for Black Friday, you can subscribe for six months at this discounted rate right now. Its library is a little smaller than a Netflix or HBO Max, but what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in sheer quality. Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99) By Rory Mellon

Prime Video add-ons from $0.99 in this massive sale! (Image credit: Mimadeo / Alamy) Prime Video add-on subscriptions let you access additional streaming libraries within the Amazon UI, which is useful if you don't want to be constantly hopping between platform and separate apps. There's everything from HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV, MGM+, AMC+, Starz and plenty more. With deals from $0.99 a month, it's a near certainly you'll find a streaming service that speaks to you on sale. Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month By Rory Mellon

Paramount+ has one of the cheapest Black Friday deals! (Image credit: Paramount Plus; Shutterstock) Paramount+ is undercutting (most) of its streaming rivals when it comes to price; you can get any Paramount+ tier for $2.99 a month for Black Friday. With all tiers at $2.99, there's really no reason not to opt for the Premium plan. The downside is that this discounted rate only runs for two months, which is shorter than the likes of HBO Max and Disney+/Hulu offering a full year, and Apple TV offering six months. Still, two months of Paramount+ for just shy of $6 total is a deal worth grabbing. Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99) By Rory Mellon

Our favorite streaming service, now 50% off! (Image credit: Shutterstock) For as long as I can remember, HBO Max has been sitting at the top of our best streaming service ranking, and it definitely deserves that honor. Its library is pretty much the best in the business. For Black Friday, you can get HBO Max for $5.49 per month for 12 months, that's a full year of HBO streaming at 50% off. This deal is also available via Prime Video, so you don't even need to download a whole new app. HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99) By Rory Mellon

The deal that's currently winning Black Friday! (Image credit: Shutterstock) The Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 is the real spotlight-stealer of Black Friday, this deal launched earlier this week, and it's one heck of a saving. Two full streaming services for less than $5 a month? That's going to take some beating. It's even more noteworthy because the regular $11.99 price, available all-year round, is already good value, so getting the bundle at more than 50% off is something to really shout about. Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99) By Rory Mellon

Black Friday has arrived, and streaming deals are here! (Image credit: Shutterstock) Good morning, and a happy Black Friday! The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and in this live blog I'll be bringing you all the deals on our favorite streaming services. This is the time to save on a favorite streamer, or add new options to your entertainment setup because we're seeing some of the lowest prices of the year. By Rory Mellon