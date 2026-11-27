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Black Friday streaming deals LIVE today's best discounts from $0.99 on Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+, Apple TV and more
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Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest Updates
Black Friday has arrived, and brings with it your chance to score the best streaming services at the lowest prices of the year. Price hikes are all too common, but these discounts of up to 75% are your chance to score big savings without losing access to your favorite movies and TV shows.
As far as headline-grabbing deals go, the Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 a month is a Black Fridaydiscount that's hard to beat. Also, don't miss your chance to get a full year of HBO Max for just $5.49 per month, Apple TV for $6.99 per month, and Paramount+ Premium for only $2.99/month.
I've been tracking Black Friday streaming deals for more than five years, and below I'm highlighting the biggest savings of the seasonal shopping event to help you slash your monthly entertainment bill, while still having access to libraries stuffed with movies and shows you'll actually want to watch.
Quick Links
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
- Frndly TV: now $0.99/month (was $12.99)
- AMC+ (via Prime Video): now $2.75/month (was $10.99)
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
- Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
- HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
- Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)
Editor's Choice Streaming Deals
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle was a great value at its full price of $11.99, now almost 60% off for Black Friday at $4.99/month; it's an absolute bargain. You get two streaming platforms that pair together perfectly. Disney+ delivers a vault of beloved content, including Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, while Hulu caters to adult viewers with an extensive lineup of TV shows and movies. Even better, you can lock in this discounted price for an entire year now.
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Prime Video add-on subscriptions: deals from $0.99
Prime Video add-on subscriptions boost your streaming options, giving you access to entire additional content libraries, all available directly within Amazon's platform. Deals start from just $0.99 and include Paramount+, HBO Max, Apple TV, MGM+, Hallmark+, Starz, Crunchyroll, AMC+, BritBox and more. Whatever you like to watch, you'll almost certainly find a Prime Video subscription that appeals to your tastes.
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Don't ignore Apple TV! The often-overlooked platform goes toe-to-toe with the biggest names for high-quality original TV shows. It has dozens of quality exclusives. For Black Friday, Apple TV is 50% off, giving you six months of access for $6.99 a month. That's enough time to binge a wide selection of the very best Apple TV Originals from "Severance" to "Shrinking" to "Slow Horses" and, of course, "Ted Lasso," too.
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Paramount+ has discounted every tier to $2.99, so the choice is obvious: get Paramount+ Premium. With this top-tier package, you get full access to the Paramount+ library with ad-free streaming, Showtime originals, and your local CBS station. There's plenty to watch, from the final season of "Yellowjackets" to live sports like NFL and Champions League soccer. The only downside is that this offer is only valid for 2 months, which is shorter than many rival deals.
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After skipping holiday sales last year, Peacock returns with a Black Friday deal for 2026. The cheapest Select tier is just $2.99, but consider the Premium tier instead. It gives you full access to Peacock's library of shows, movies, live sports, originals, and more. At $8.99, this isn't the lowest-cost Black Friday deal you'll see today, but it's a decent saving on a solid streamer.
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HBO Max is our top-rated streaming service and is also 50% off in this epic Black Friday deal. You won't find a platform with a better library, because after all, it's not just TV; it's HBO! This discount is available for a full year and can be accessed via Prime Video. Remember, if you sign up now, you'll be all set ahead of the debut of HBO's new "Harry Potter" show in December.
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AMC+ might not be the biggest name in town, but it's a streaming service worth adding to your entertainment setup. For starters, if you love "The Walking Dead," the zombie saga is here, alongside plenty of worthwhile movies. You can add AMC+ to your Prime Video account for just $2.75 a month, a massive saving compared to its regular $10.99 price. Don't overlook this one.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Here's the Peacock Black Friday deal to go for!
Peacock has discounted both it's Select and Premium tiers, and while the $2.99 deal on Select looks the best best on paper, I'd recommend going for the Premium option, even at the higher cost. That's because Select comes with some pretty huge restrictions, namely no movies, live sports or Peacock Originals, in fact, it's limitations are so big, that unless you just want to binge watch "The Office," it's a tier I'd avoid.
- Peacock Select: now $2.99/month (was $8.99)
- Peacock Premium: now $8.99/month (was $12.99)
Don't overlook this Apple TV Black Friday deal!
"Severance," "Silo," "Shrinking," and a load more quality originals that don't start with the letter "s", Apple TV has plenty to offer, and is a streaming service not to skip. So it's good news that it's discounted 50% off for Black Friday, you can subscribe for six months at this discounted rate right now. Its library is a little smaller than a Netflix or HBO Max, but what it lacks in quantity, it makes up for in sheer quality.
- Apple TV: now $6.99/month (was $14.99)
Prime Video add-ons from $0.99 in this massive sale!
Prime Video add-on subscriptions let you access additional streaming libraries within the Amazon UI, which is useful if you don't want to be constantly hopping between platform and separate apps. There's everything from HBO Max, Paramount+, Apple TV, MGM+, AMC+, Starz and plenty more. With deals from $0.99 a month, it's a near certainly you'll find a streaming service that speaks to you on sale.
- Prime Video add-ons: deals from $0.99/month
Paramount+ has one of the cheapest Black Friday deals!
Paramount+ is undercutting (most) of its streaming rivals when it comes to price; you can get any Paramount+ tier for $2.99 a month for Black Friday. With all tiers at $2.99, there's really no reason not to opt for the Premium plan. The downside is that this discounted rate only runs for two months, which is shorter than the likes of HBO Max and Disney+/Hulu offering a full year, and Apple TV offering six months. Still, two months of Paramount+ for just shy of $6 total is a deal worth grabbing.
- Paramount+ Premium: now $2.99/month (was $13.99)
Our favorite streaming service, now 50% off!
For as long as I can remember, HBO Max has been sitting at the top of our best streaming service ranking, and it definitely deserves that honor. Its library is pretty much the best in the business. For Black Friday, you can get HBO Max for $5.49 per month for 12 months, that's a full year of HBO streaming at 50% off. This deal is also available via Prime Video, so you don't even need to download a whole new app.
- HBO Max Basic (via Prime Video): now $5.49/month (was $10.99)
The deal that's currently winning Black Friday!
The Disney+/Hulu bundle for $4.99 is the real spotlight-stealer of Black Friday, this deal launched earlier this week, and it's one heck of a saving. Two full streaming services for less than $5 a month? That's going to take some beating. It's even more noteworthy because the regular $11.99 price, available all-year round, is already good value, so getting the bundle at more than 50% off is something to really shout about.
- Disney+/Hulu bundle: now $4.99/month (was $12.99)
Black Friday has arrived, and streaming deals are here!
Good morning, and a happy Black Friday! The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and in this live blog I'll be bringing you all the deals on our favorite streaming services. This is the time to save on a favorite streamer, or add new options to your entertainment setup because we're seeing some of the lowest prices of the year.
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