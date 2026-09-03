"Chad’s nose came off under his helmet!" Russ Holliday's double life is quite literally falling apart in “Chad Powers" S2, even if coach Jake Hudson's fixation on getting the South Georgia Catfish into the College Football Playoff has blinded him to the ever-growing rap sheet of weird signs.

Here's how to watch “Chad Powers" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.

'Chad Powers' season 2 release date and streaming options "Chad Powers" S2 premieres on Thursday, September 3.

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu

• International — Disney+

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The irony, of course, is that Russ' alter-ego no longer runs skin-deep. The disgraced former Oregon quarterback is a changed man... unfortunately his path to redemption happens to be one of the absolute worst scandals in sports history.

He's leaned on Danny hard enough. Now, he needs to find a way to win over assistant coach Ricky, who feels a sense of betrayal on a personal level after they bonded and she unmasked him. Throw in their shared football philosophy, the fling with Wendy and Jake's heart-attack, and things start looking pretty complicated.

When Russ is sent a Chad Powers mask with the word 'liar' duct taped over the mouth, however, it appears as if Ricky might be the tip of the iceberg.

Read on as we explain how to watch "Chad Powers" season 2 online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., all six episodes of "Chad Powers" season 2 premiere on Hulu on Thursday, September 3.

Watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 on Hulu A subscription starts at $11.99/month and gives you access to Season 2 of "Chad Powers," as well as a host of other shows, including "The Bear," "Paradise," and "Adults."

Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Read on for all the details.

How to watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Chad Powers" S2 on your preferred service?

You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:

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How to watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 in the U.K., Australia and Canada

"Chad Powers" will be available to watch on Disney+ in the U.K., Australia, Canada and elsewhere from Thursday, September 3.

All six episodes will be available from the off.

Prices are as follows in each country:

U.K.: £4.99/month

£4.99/month Australia: AU$9.99/month

AU$9.99/month Canada: CA$8.99/month

Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalogue using NordVPN.

'Chad Powers' season 2 — Need to Know

'Chad Powers' S2 trailer

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Who's in the 'Chad Powers' S2 cast? Glen Powell as Russ Holliday Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson Toby Huss as Mike Holliday Perry Mattfeld as Ricky Wynn Everett as Tricia Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny Clayne Crawford as Coach Dobbs Colton Ryan as Gerry Dougan Keese Wilson as Rod Mason Xavier Mills as Nishan Leonard Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd Colin Woodell as Jay Carey O’Donnell as Mr Brent Nate Varrone as Dustin

What is the 'Chad Powers' S2 episode schedule? "Chad Powers" season 2 comprises six episodes. At the time of publication, the loglines are yet to be revealed. (U.S. air dates) Episode 1: "7th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3

Episode 2: "8th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3

Episode 3: "9th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3

Episode 4: "10th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3

Episode 5: "11th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3

Episode 6: "12th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3

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