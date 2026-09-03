How to watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 online — stream the Glen Powell sports comedy from anywhere
All the glue in the world won't help Russ now, even if his alter-ego no longer runs skin-deep
"Chad’s nose came off under his helmet!" Russ Holliday's double life is quite literally falling apart in “Chad Powers" S2, even if coach Jake Hudson's fixation on getting the South Georgia Catfish into the College Football Playoff has blinded him to the ever-growing rap sheet of weird signs.
Here's how to watch “Chad Powers" season 2 online from anywhere with a VPN.
"Chad Powers" S2 premieres on Thursday, September 3.
• U.S. — Stream on Hulu
• International — Disney+
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free
The irony, of course, is that Russ' alter-ego no longer runs skin-deep. The disgraced former Oregon quarterback is a changed man... unfortunately his path to redemption happens to be one of the absolute worst scandals in sports history.
He's leaned on Danny hard enough. Now, he needs to find a way to win over assistant coach Ricky, who feels a sense of betrayal on a personal level after they bonded and she unmasked him. Throw in their shared football philosophy, the fling with Wendy and Jake's heart-attack, and things start looking pretty complicated.
When Russ is sent a Chad Powers mask with the word 'liar' duct taped over the mouth, however, it appears as if Ricky might be the tip of the iceberg.
Read on as we explain how to watch "Chad Powers" season 2 online from anywhere.
How to watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 in the U.S.
In the U.S., all six episodes of "Chad Powers" season 2 premiere on Hulu on Thursday, September 3.
Watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 on Hulu
A subscription starts at $11.99/month and gives you access to Season 2 of "Chad Powers," as well as a host of other shows, including "The Bear," "Paradise," and "Adults."
Abroad when it's on? Use a VPN to get around the geo-restrictions that will prevent your favorite streamer from working. Read on for all the details.
How to watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 from anywhere
Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching "Chad Powers" S2 on your preferred service?
You can still tune in as normal thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear as if they're back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. Ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN. It's the best on the market:
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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Chad Powers" S2 from abroad.
How to watch 'Chad Powers' season 2 in the U.K., Australia and Canada
"Chad Powers" will be available to watch on Disney+ in the U.K., Australia, Canada and elsewhere from Thursday, September 3.
All six episodes will be available from the off.
Prices are as follows in each country:
- U.K.: £4.99/month
- Australia: AU$9.99/month
- Canada: CA$8.99/month
Those abroad can access their Disney+ catalogue using NordVPN.
'Chad Powers' season 2 — Need to Know
'Chad Powers' S2 trailer
Who's in the 'Chad Powers' S2 cast?
Glen Powell as Russ Holliday
Steve Zahn as Jake Hudson
Toby Huss as Mike Holliday
Perry Mattfeld as Ricky
Wynn Everett as Tricia
Frankie A. Rodriguez as Danny
Clayne Crawford as Coach Dobbs
Colton Ryan as Gerry Dougan
Keese Wilson as Rod Mason
Xavier Mills as Nishan Leonard
Quentin Plair as Coach Byrd
Colin Woodell as Jay
Carey O’Donnell as Mr Brent
Nate Varrone as Dustin
What is the 'Chad Powers' S2 episode schedule?
"Chad Powers" season 2 comprises six episodes. At the time of publication, the loglines are yet to be revealed.
(U.S. air dates)
- Episode 1: "7th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3
- Episode 2: "8th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3
- Episode 3: "9th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3
- Episode 4: "10th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3
- Episode 5: "11th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3
- Episode 6: "12th Quarter" — Thursday, September 3
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We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing
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Aatif is a freelance journalist and copywriter based in the UK. He’s written about technology, sport and politics for a wide range of publications including TechRadar, What Hi-Fi?, The Independent, Trusted Reviews, and Newsweek. These days, he focuses mainly on streaming at Future, an arrangement that combines two of his greatest passions: live TV and penny-pinching. When he's not attending a top-flight English soccer match, you can find him perfecting his table tennis skills.
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