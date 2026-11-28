Good dive computers don't come cheap, though some are more affordable than others. You don't exactly want to trust your life to a bad decompression algorithm, or risk having your computer lock you out if you edge into deco. So the most highly recommended dive computers tend to range from $500 up to over $1,500.

And thanks to Black Friday, my favorite high-end dive computer smart watch, the Garmin Descent MK3i, is available for a more affordable price than ever thanks to Amazon's Black Friday sale. The base 43mm model MK3i is at an all-time low of $1,099, while the 51mm model is down to $1,299. Even the Titanium version is now at an almost justifiable price of $1,499.

Save $300 Garmin Descent MK3i 51mm Titanium: was $1,799 now $1,499 at Amazon Dive rated to 200m, the Descent MK3i 51mm Titanium is an air-integrated dive computer smartwatch with a titanium chassis and band. Features sub-sonar diver messaging, a built-in LED flashlight, dive readiness tracking, dive-view maps, multi-band GPS, and multi-transmitter connectivity for multiple-tank configurations. Also includes Garmin's sport modes from running and cycling to dive modes like single-gas, multi-gas, CCR, apnea, and apnea hunt.

If the MK3i is still out of reach for your dive gear budget, there are still plenty of great Garmin Black Friday deals to be had. The Descent MK3 has all the same basic features without the air-integration, and the Descent G2 packages all the basic dive modes including multi-gas and CCR at a fraction of the cost.



But personally, I've got the MK3i 51mm Titanium in my cart while I finish the rest of my holiday shopping.

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