GTA 6 is eating everything right now, and if you prepared, you've been playing it on a PS5. If you didn't the console can be tricky to find, or if you're like me and aren't interested in GTA you're looking for other games to enjoy.

Fortunately, the PS5 Black Friday deals are live now and I've tracked discounts Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and, of course, PlayStation Direct.

Outside of the difficult to find consoles, I'm also looking for the best savings on accessories and games. You can already get PS5 games starting from as little as $9.

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Personally, I like to use Black Friday to save on new controllers and a brand-new PS5 DualSense controller for just $54 at Amazon right now. A 28% saving on Sony's excellent pad is well worth your money.

Tom's Guide isn't just tracking PS5 savings, we've got deals everywhere. For example, if you’re looking for a big screen to play your PS5 on, check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog.

I've highlighted a lot here but there are more to be found and we'll be tracking even more all the way through Cyber Monday.

Console Stock Check

Editor's Picks

Gran Turismo 7: was $69 now $29 at Amazon PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update. Read more Read less ▼

The Last of Us Part I: was $69 now $28 at Amazon If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging. Read more Read less ▼

Returnal: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Housemarque's challenging, procedurally generated third-person roguelike shooter is still one of the PS5's best games, and if you've yet to play it, it's a bargain at this price. The game sees you taking the reins as Selene Vassos, a pilot who crash-lands on an ever-changing world home to tons of dangerous alien lifeforms. Equip yourself with strange weapons and abilities and explore the ever-changing map one loop at a time. Read more Read less ▼

Stellar Blade: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game in the best spirit of the genre. It takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower and serves up thrilling combat sequences and an engaging story. The graphics aren't half bad-looking, either. Read more Read less ▼

Control Resonant: was $59 now $49 at Amazon Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization. Read more Read less ▼

Demon's Souls:: was $69 now $29 at Amazon Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items. Read more Read less ▼

PS5 DualSense Controller: was $74 now $54 at Amazon Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price. Read more Read less ▼

Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 at Amazon The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software. Read more Read less ▼

Sony PS5 Slim (digital): $599 at GameStop The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD. Read more Read less ▼

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