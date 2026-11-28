Black Friday PS5 deals you can still snag — save on DualSense controllers and games
The best PS5 Black Friday deals for every budget
GTA 6 is eating everything right now, and if you prepared, you've been playing it on a PS5. If you didn't the console can be tricky to find, or if you're like me and aren't interested in GTA you're looking for other games to enjoy.
Fortunately, the PS5 Black Friday deals are live now and I've tracked discounts Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and, of course, PlayStation Direct.
Outside of the difficult to find consoles, I'm also looking for the best savings on accessories and games. You can already get PS5 games starting from as little as $9.
Personally, I like to use Black Friday to save on new controllers and a brand-new PS5 DualSense controller for just $54 at Amazon right now. A 28% saving on Sony's excellent pad is well worth your money.
Tom's Guide isn't just tracking PS5 savings, we've got deals everywhere. For example, if you’re looking for a big screen to play your PS5 on, check out our Black Friday TV deals live blog.
I've highlighted a lot here but there are more to be found and we'll be tracking even more all the way through Cyber Monday.
PS5 Black Friday Deals: Quick Links
- Shop all PS5 accessories/games at Amazon
- Elden Ring: was $49 now $15 @ Amazon
- Marvel's Wolverine: was $69 now $49 @ Amazon
- PS5 DualSense controller: was $74 now $54 @ Amazon
- PS5 Pulse Explore earbuds: was $149 now $119 at Best Buy
- Razer Raiju V3 Pro: was $219 now $156 @ Amazon
- PlayStation Portal bundle: was $329 now $294 @ Walmart
Console Stock Check
- PS5 Slim (Digital, Refurbished): $499 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim (Disc, Refurbished): $549 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 (Disc, Refurbished): $519 @ PlayStation Direct
- PS5 Slim Digital: $599 @ GameStop
- PS5 (Digital, New): $949 @ Walmart
- PS5 (Disc, New): $999 @ Walmart
Editor's Picks
PlayStation's best-selling driving simulation series takes realism to a whole new level in this seventh mainline installment. The power of the PS5 is fully utilized by Gran Turismo 7 to bring players an authentic driving experience that is practically unparalleled. Plus, the game now packs full PSVR 2 support via a free in-game update.
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Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart sees PlayStation's iconic intergalactic mascots go on their wildest adventure yet. Both Ratchet and Clank are playable, as well as a brand new character, Rivet. The game plays in gorgeous 4K at 60 fps thanks to the power of the PS5, and really takes advantage of the console's full next-gen capabilities.
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If the full-price release of The Last Of Us Part 1 put you off the idea of retracing Ellie and Joel's steps in this gorgeous remake of one of PlayStation's most well-known titles, now's your chance to pick it up. The remake features improved visuals, new animation work and more tactical, more aggressive enemies, making exploring the post-apocalyptic USA all the more stressful, and all the more engaging.
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Housemarque's challenging, procedurally generated third-person roguelike shooter is still one of the PS5's best games, and if you've yet to play it, it's a bargain at this price. The game sees you taking the reins as Selene Vassos, a pilot who crash-lands on an ever-changing world home to tons of dangerous alien lifeforms. Equip yourself with strange weapons and abilities and explore the ever-changing map one loop at a time.
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Stellar Blade is a hack-and-slash action-adventure game in the best spirit of the genre. It takes full advantage of the PS5's horsepower and serves up thrilling combat sequences and an engaging story. The graphics aren't half bad-looking, either.
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Control Resonant surpasses its excellent predecessor thanks to its larger scope, both narratively and gameplay-wise. The melee-based combat is appropriately brutal and engaging, while the various skill trees offer a deep level of customization.
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Long before Elden Ring, Bloodborne and Dark Souls, From Software released Demon's Souls, the first Souls title to truly establish the core gameplay loop that has taken the gaming world by storm. For the current generation, Sony had Bluepoint develop this faithful, beautiful remaster, which improves on the original title and updates it with amazing graphics, new weapons, and items.
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Sony’s standard PS5 pad remains one of the best controllers around thanks to its responsive haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Standard colorways, including white, midnight black, cosmic red, and galactic purple, are down to $54 here, beating PlayStation Direct’s sale price.
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The Razer Raiju V3 Pro's TMR sticks offer precise control over movements while removing the risk of stick drift, and the gamepad’s Hall Effect triggers are fantastic too. The controller is highly customizable with removable back buttons and personalization via Windows and/or mobile software.
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The PS5 is hard to come by this Black Friday, and if you do find one, it's at retail. That stings, but it doesn't hurt to get a PS5 when you can. This model is the base PS5 Slim, now the cheapest PS5 available. It comes with an 825GB SSD.
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Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. He also handles all the Connections coverage on Tom's Guide and has been playing the addictive NYT game since it released.
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