Miranda Kerr's favorite sleep tracker is $100 off for Black Friday — I use one too and it helped me go from 6 to 7 hours sleep a night, so it's definitely worth it in today's sales
The supermodel swears by the Oura Ring for sticking to a consistent sleep routine, and it's now 25% off for Black Friday
As both a supermodel and certified health coach, Miranda Kerr is known for championing sleep and wellness — and the gadget she swears by for keeping her sleep schedule in check is finally on sale for Black Friday. The Oura Ring 5, now from $299 (was $399) at Amazon, is Kerr's bedtime staple and the best sleep tracker I've tested.
This Oura Ring 5 deal is among the best Black Friday mattress and sleep deals I've spotted, and its got the beauty entrepreneur's stamp of approval.
"I love my Oura Ring, I use it to track my sleep and steps," Kerr shared on the website of her skincare brand, Kora Organics. "It motivates me to get to bed earlier."
I've been tracking the latest deals in our up-to-the-minute live Black Friday mattress and sleep deals guide, and this new Oura Ring 5 deal is still the discount I'm most excited about. Here's why and how it helped me go from six to seven hours of sleep a night...
The Oura Ring 5 is the first sleep tracker I've tested that has blown me away with its accuracy and in-depth features. From covering the basics (such as tracking my REM sleep and deep sleep) to offering a circadian score that helps me set the right bedtime for my circadian rhythm, the Oura Ring has helped me go from six to seven hours of sleep. This $100 discount is the first price drop we've seen on this relatively new model, but keep in mind that you'll need to pay a monthly $5.99 subscription fee to access its features (though the first month is free).
3 cheaper alternatives to the Oura Ring 5 this Black Friday...
The Oura Ring 4 is the Oura Ring 5's predecessor, and it's $50 cheaper than the new model this Black Friday. While there are some key differences between the two models (which you can read about in my Oura Ring 4 vs 5 comparison guide), you still get the same state-of-the-art sleep tracking features and metrics. Like the Oura Ring 5, you will still need to pay a $5.99 monthly subscription fee.
While there's currently no deal on the Garmin Index Sleep Monitor, it's still one of the more affordable sleep trackers on the market. Its in-depth sleep tracking and ultra-comfy armband design made it a hit among our testers, but be aware that it does have some connectivity problems.
The Fitbit Air is our top pick if you want to track your sleep for less than $100 (and with no subscription fees to worry about). This smart watch is accompanies by an intuitive app that displays sleep metrics in a digestible format, but be aware that the wristwatch design can feel bulky.
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Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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