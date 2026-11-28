As both a supermodel and certified health coach, Miranda Kerr is known for championing sleep and wellness — and the gadget she swears by for keeping her sleep schedule in check is finally on sale for Black Friday. The Oura Ring 5, now from $299 (was $399) at Amazon, is Kerr's bedtime staple and the best sleep tracker I've tested.

This Oura Ring 5 deal is among the best Black Friday mattress and sleep deals I've spotted, and its got the beauty entrepreneur's stamp of approval.

"I love my Oura Ring, I use it to track my sleep and steps," Kerr shared on the website of her skincare brand, Kora Organics. "It motivates me to get to bed earlier."

I've been tracking the latest deals in our up-to-the-minute live Black Friday mattress and sleep deals guide, and this new Oura Ring 5 deal is still the discount I'm most excited about. Here's why and how it helped me go from six to seven hours of sleep a night...

3 cheaper alternatives to the Oura Ring 5 this Black Friday...

2. Garmin Index Sleep Monitor: $169.60 at Amazon While there's currently no deal on the Garmin Index Sleep Monitor, it's still one of the more affordable sleep trackers on the market. Its in-depth sleep tracking and ultra-comfy armband design made it a hit among our testers, but be aware that it does have some connectivity problems. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★ (300+ reviews)