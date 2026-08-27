How to watch 'Adults' season 2 online — stream the hit sitcom from anywhere

"Adults" is the latest sitcom about twenty-somethings to attempt the "Friends" formula, and so far, it's working wonders.

Below is our guide to how to watch "Adults" season 2 from anywhere — live or on demand — including how to tune in with a VPN.

'Adults' S2 release date and time "Adults" season 2 premieres with a two-episode drop on Thursday, August 27, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.

• WATCH LIVE — FXX live via YouTube TV

• U.S. — Stream on Hulu from August 27

• Global — Stream on Disney+ from August 28

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The key feature of "Adults" season 2 will no doubt be the love triangle that began to emerge between Anton and Paul (who shared a kiss last season) and Paul's girlfriend, Issa. Will Anton open up about his feelings or continue to bury them deep?

Meanwhile, Billie is set to go even wilder and party harder, while Samir tries to remain stable and composed despite the chaos around him in the friendship group. If you enjoyed the special "Adults: Marathon Day" prequel episode, you're all set for the second season's antics.

If you're ready to see what the gang are up to next, check out the following information regarding how to watch "Adults" season 2 with live viewing and streaming options available.

How to watch 'Adults' season 2 for FREE

"Adults" season 2 is available to watch live and free, at least in part, even if you don't have cable.

You can watch the series via YouTube TV or Fubo which both have free trials and carry the FXX channel.

Remember, you'll need a VPN to watch if you're not in the U.S. right now. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Adults' season 2 from anywhere

Traveling when "Adults" season 2 airs? A VPN, or virtual private network, can make your device appear to be back in your home country so you can log in to the streaming services you already pay for while you’re away.

We’ve tested all the major options, and NordVPN remains one of the best VPN services right now. It’s fast, easy to use, and works across phones, laptops, tablets, streaming sticks, and smart TVs. There’s also a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it with very little risk.

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Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch "Adults" season 2 from anywhere in the world.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're outside the U.S. but want to watch the show as usual, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head over to Hulu and watch "Adults" season 2 as normal.

Watch 'Adults' season 2 in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Adults" season 2 airs on the FXX TV channel. It premieres on Thursday, August 27, at 9 p.m. ET, with a two-episode drop. Further episodes release weekly in pairs.

You can stream FXX live through services such as Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV, with Sling Blue carrying the channels in select markets.

But, what if you miss the live broadcast? The series lands on Hulu and will be available for on-demand streaming on August 27, too.

If you're outside the U.S. when the show airs, you can use a VPN such as NordVPN to access your usual services while traveling.

Watch 'Adults' season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you can stream "Adults" season 2 on Disney+ from August 28.

The cheapest subscription plan starts at CA$8.99/month.

Travelers from the U.S. visiting Canada can also use a VPN to access their home subscriptions.

How to watch 'Adults' season 2 in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You can stream "Adults" season 2 on Disney+ in the U.K. from Friday, August 28.

Prices start at £5.99/month in the U.K..

NordVPN can help you sign in to Disney+ if you're outside Blighty at the moment.

How to watch 'Adults' season 2 in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It is the same process in Australia, with "Adults" season 2 set to stream on-demand on Disney+ from August 28.

Disney+ starts at AU$9.99/month in Australia.

If you're traveling and already subscribe to a service carrying the show in your home region, a VPN like NordVPN is the easiest way to keep watching without disruption.

'Adults' season 2 - cast

Malik Elassal as Samir Rahman

Lucy Freyer as Billie Schaeffer

Jack Innanen as Paul Baker

Amita Rao as Issa Damani

Owen Thiele as Anton Evans

Charlie Cox as Andrew "Mr. Teacher"

Rachel Marsh as Carly

This season, there are also guest appearances from relatively big names, including:

Susie Essman

Raven-Symoné

Gaten Matarazzo

Jake Shane

Isaac Powell

Ben Marshall

Zosia Mamet

'Adults' season 2 - trailer

Adults | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

'Adults' season 2 - episode guide

We have details regarding the first two episodes of "Adults" season 2, which are as follows:

S2E1: The housemates uncover Paul Baker's long-kept secret. Written by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw; Directed by Jonathan Krisel.

The housemates uncover Paul Baker's long-kept secret. Written by Ben Kronengold & Rebecca Shaw; Directed by Jonathan Krisel. S2E2: Billie befriends the 20-year-old who inherited her fake ID. Written by Ananya Hegde; Directed by Jonathan Krisel.

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