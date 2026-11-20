I've been a fan of “Percy Jackson” for as long as I can remember. I still remember picking up the books for the first time as a kid and getting completely swept up in Rick Riordan’s world of Greek mythology, monsters and teenage demigods. It’s a franchise I’ve had a soft spot for ever since, so seeing it find a new audience through Disney’s adaptation has been a real treat. And now, somehow, we’re already heading into "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3. I can’t quite believe how quickly that’s come around, but I’m certainly not complaining.

Tom's Guide Verdict: 'Percy Jackson' season 3 Rating: 4/5

4/5 Verdict: "Percy Jackson" season 3 is shaping up to be the show's strongest outing yet, with darker storytelling, bigger action and plenty of Percabeth moments. It's a promising next chapter that should leave longtime fans eager for more.

"Percy Jackson" season 3 is shaping up to be the show's strongest outing yet, with darker storytelling, bigger action and plenty of Percabeth moments. It's a promising next chapter that should leave longtime fans eager for more. Where to watch: Disney+

Season 3 adapts “The Titan's Curse,” the third book in Riordan’s beloved series. This time, Percy (Walker Scobell) and Grover (Aryan Simhadri) find themselves on a dangerous mission to rescue Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries), who has gone missing following an encounter with a mysterious new threat. With the fate of Olympus hanging in the balance, Percy must contend with powerful enemies and a prophecy that could change everything. It’s another big adventure for the young demigods, but one that comes with considerably higher stakes.

I’ve watched the first four episodes of season 3, and there’s plenty to get excited about. While the show still has the humor, friendship and sense of adventure that made me fall in love with the books in the first place, this latest chapter feels noticeably more mature. It’s an encouraging step forward for the Disney+ series, and one that makes me even more invested in seeing where these characters go next. Here’s what I thought of the first four episodes.

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‘Percy Jackson’ season 3 raises the stakes in all the right ways

(Image credit: Disney / David Bukach)

Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” wastes little time setting a darker, more action-packed tone. It opens with Thalia Grace (Tamara Smart) hunting for Luke (Charlie Bushnell) in a parking garage, where she finds herself battling a dangerous monster. Percy soon crashes into the fight. Thalia isn’t particularly thrilled about needing his help, which establishes some immediate friction between the two demigods. The opening also introduces the season’s central mission, with Annabeth explaining that she needs Thalia’s help to rescue two young demigods, siblings Nico (Levi Chrisopulos) and Bianca di Angelo (Olive Abercrombie).

Book readers will understand the significance of these characters straight away, while show-only viewers will get a better idea as the season unfolds. Thankfully, the first episode doesn't take long to get the main story moving, either, as Annabeth is abducted, triggering Percy’s fatal flaw: his unwavering loyalty. He’s determined to get her back, no matter how dangerous the quest becomes. That sense of danger carries through the first four episodes, and I think it’s one of the season’s biggest improvements.

(Image credit: Disney / Eric Milner)

With the group getting older and the looming threat of war becoming increasingly difficult to ignore, the show feels noticeably more mature in its storytelling. Percy and his friends are exposed to greater dangers, and there’s a stronger sense that their actions could have serious consequences. It’s also great to see the series developing Percy’s abilities, particularly his control over water. His powers have felt somewhat underexplored in previous seasons, so watching him become more confident and capable with them is a welcome change. He’s clearly getting stronger, and I hope the remaining episodes continue to build on that.

Of course, you can't talk about “Percy Jackson” without mentioning Percabeth, and I know plenty of fans are just as invested in Percy and Annabeth’s developing relationship as they are in the Greek mythology. Thankfully, season 3 gives us a little more to enjoy on that front. It’s still very much a slow burn, with neither quite ready to acknowledge that their feelings might be more than friendship, but there’s a growing awareness that something special is there. The dance scene in episode 1 is a particularly lovely example of this. I suspect season 3 will give Percabeth fans plenty to get excited about.

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(Image credit: Disney / David Bukach)

Based on the first four episodes, season 3 is probably the strongest “Percy Jackson” season yet. I particularly appreciate is how much more attention is given to the emotional baggage these teenagers carry as the children of some incredibly powerful figures, many of whom seem largely uninterested in their own kids’ lives. including Thalia’s complicated relationship with Zeus. We get more of an insight into how these circumstances fuel their trauma and motives.

It gives the series a little more emotional depth without losing sight of the fun. The visual effects are also stronger, with the action sequences feeling grander and more cinematic than before. There’s a real sense that the show is becoming more ambitious with each season, and these early episodes have me excited to see what’s next. If the remaining episodes maintain this momentum, “Percy Jackson” could reach a whole new level, and I can only hope Disney+ has more seasons covering the rest of the books in store.

The first two episodes of "Percy Jackson" season 3 is streaming on Disney+, with the final six episodes releasing in pairs every Friday through December 11, 2026.

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