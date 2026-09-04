How to watch 'Austin City Limits' season 52 online — stream the long-running live music show from anywhere

Since 1974, "Austin City Limits" has been entertaining audiences with live music from Texas, and it's back with some extraordinary performers.

Here's how to watch "Austin City Limits" season 52 online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Austin City Limits' S52 - How to watch You can watch "Austin City Limits" S52 from Friday, September 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Masterpiece PBS in the U.S. • FREE — Masterpiece on PBS (U.S.)

• Watch PBS anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

Olivia Rodrigo is the undisputed star attraction this time around, with the young pop princess appearing on October 9. Prior to that, "Austin City Limits" season 52 will feature Miguel, Sienna Spiro, and celebrate hall of famer Brandi Carlile.

Fans of the music show can also expect to see the likes of Lola Young, Bella Kay, Ari Lennox, and The Red Clay Strays taking to the stage in Texas, while the 25th Annual Americana Honors will be held there on November 21.

Here's how to watch "Austin City Limits" season 52 online, from anywhere, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Austin City Limits' season 52 for

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"Austin City Limits" season 52 will be playing in the U.S. on Masterpiece on PBS, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. The first episode airs on Friday, September 4 at 10 p.m. ET, and will feature Carlos Vives y La Provincia. New episodes dropping weekly. However, episodes will be available on PBS Passport after they air on Masterpiece on PBS. PBS Passport requires a donation of $5/month or $60/year, but it's available through the Masterpiece on PBS addon for Prime Video, which costs $6.99/month after a 7-day FREE trial.



Outside the U.S. on vacation? You don't have to miss the music if you are outside the U.S. because you can unblock PBS with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Austin City Limits' season 52 from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Austin City Limits" season 52 should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this – but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

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✅ 74% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch new "Austin City Limits" season 52.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.S. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to PBS to watch "Austin City Limits" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Austin City Limits' season 52 in the U.K.?

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Unfortunately, "Austin City Limits" is restricted to the U.S. and viewers in the U.K. will not be able to find a stream or televised broadcast of the shows.

In the U.K. on vacation from the U.S. and want to watch your regular stream? Download this VPN – it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

Can you watch 'Austin City Limits' season 52 in Canada?

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Like in the U.K., you'll find "Austin City Limits" is off limits, with no streaming release or linear TV broadcast of the live shows.

If you're just away from home, you can use NordVPN to watch the shows from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Austin City Limits' season 52 in Australia?

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It's the same story in Australia, with no plan in place for "Austin City Limits" season 52 to air in Australia at the moment.

Remember, If you are leaving home and still want to watch the new episodes, you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Austin City Limits' season 52 — need to know

Austin City Limits Season 52 Lineup Announcement - YouTube Watch On

'Austin City Limits' season 52 — lineup

The headline acts this time around are:

September 4: Carlos Vives y La Provincia

Carlos Vives y La Provincia September 12: 12th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile

12th Annual Hall of Fame Honors Brandi Carlile September 19: Billy Strings

Billy Strings September 26: Miguel

Miguel October 3: Sienna Spiro

Sienna Spiro October 9: Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo October 17: Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox October 24: The Red Clay Strays

The Red Clay Strays October 31: Ty Myers

Ty Myers November 14: Sebastián Yatra

Sebastián Yatra November 21: 25th Annual Americana Honors

You'll also be able to see the following acts:

Bleachers

Lola Young

Bella Kay

Arturo Sandoval

Jesse Welles

Maggie Rose

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