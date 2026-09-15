"Big Brother UK" is back and 16 housemates are looking to go the distance over 54 days to claim the £100,000 prize – including Liverpool's "Queen of Scotty Road".

Here's how to watch "Big Brother UK 2026" online from anywhere with this VPN.

'Big Brother UK 2026' - How to watch You can watch "Big Brother UK 2026" from Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. BST on ITV in the U.K. There will be 47 episodes in total across the 54-day run.

• WATCH FREE — ITVX (U.K.)

• Watch ITV anywhere — Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 23rd season of "Big Brother UK" will be the longest edition of the show since way back in 2017 (when it was on Channel 5), with eight weeks of evictions, tasks, and twists to come. There's even a new house, and a new companion show in the form of the visual podcast, "Big Brother: The Group Chat" so you can stay in the loop more than ever.

In "Big Brother UK 2026" we have contestants from Essex, Liverpool, Manchester, and even natives from Los Angeles, Cameroon, and Moscow joining the mix. Among them, though, is a mole, with influencer Michael "Tays" Taylor hiding in plain sight to cause some chaos.

AJ Odudu and Will Best are on hosting duties once more, while GK Barry and former contestant Kate Lawler are presenting "The Group Chat" podcast.

Here's how to watch "Big Brother UK 2026" online, from the U.S. and Australia, and potentially for free.

How to watch 'Big Brother UK 2026' for FREE

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The first episode aired on Sunday, September 13 at 9 p.m. BST, with new episodes dropping every day apart from Saturdays.

"Big Brother UK" 23 will be playing in the U.K. on ITV 1, which is a totally free channel for anyone who has a standard digital antenna. Free stream: If you miss the broadcast, you can watch "Big Brother" S23 free on ITVX right now.



Outside the U.K. on vacation? You don't have to miss this reality series if you are outside the U.K. because you can unblock ITVX with a VPN. We'll show you how to do that below...

How to watch 'Big Brother UK 2026' from anywhere

Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), "Big Brother UK 2026" should be available to viewers no matter where they are. The software allows your devices to appear to be in a different location and watch shows that would ordinarily be outside of your territory.

Not all VPNs works for this — but NordVPN does (we use it daily) and you can get an exclusive offer below:

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✅ Up to 75% off the usual price﻿ Use Nord to unblock your usual streaming service and watch new "Big Brother UK 2026" episodes.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and watch the show. Head to ITVX to watch "Big Brother UK 2026" online and on-demand.

Can you watch 'Big Brother UK 2026' in the U.S.?

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Unfortunately, "Big Brother UK 2026" is geo-locked to the U.K. and will not air outside of Britain.

The solution? Download this VPN — it lets you access your domestic streaming services/websites from anywhere. Plus it keeps your browsing private.

Can you watch 'Big Brother UK 2026' in Canada?

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It's the same story in Canada, with "Big Brother UK 2026" not playing outside of the U.K. on any TV channel or streamer.

If you’re a British resident visiting Canada, you can use NordVPN to watch the new episodes from anywhere.

Can you watch 'Big Brother UK 2026 in Australia?

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There is no way to watch "Big Brother UK 2026" on TV or streaming services in Australia.

Remember, if you are leaving the U.K. and still want to watch the new episodes, you can catch the show on your usual domestic streamer by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

'Big Brother UK 2026' — need to know

'Big Brother UK 2026' - contestants

Charlotte (18, student from Oxford)

(18, student from Oxford) Chelsey (29, social worker from Manchester)

(29, social worker from Manchester) Frankie (23, marketing manager from London)

(23, marketing manager from London) Harry (30, fitness coach and former police officer from Croydon)

(30, fitness coach and former police officer from Croydon) Johanne (44, online marketing specialist from Salford/Los Angeles)

(44, online marketing specialist from Salford/Los Angeles) Lynx (24, property developer from London)

(24, property developer from London) Millie (19, bartender from Paisley)

(19, bartender from Paisley) Omar (21, jewellery seller from London)

(21, jewellery seller from London) Pauline (31, carer and former private investigator from Essex)

(31, carer and former private investigator from Essex) Philip "Queen of Scotty Road" (53, content creator from Liverpool)

(53, content creator from Liverpool) Rhianna (21, stay-at-home daughter from Chelsea)

(21, stay-at-home daughter from Chelsea) Rob (25, radio presenter from Bideford)

(25, radio presenter from Bideford) Rochelle (57, housewife and mother of three from Essex)

(57, housewife and mother of three from Essex) Samuel (21, administrative apprentice from Slough)

(21, administrative apprentice from Slough) Tays (23, streamer from Manchester and secret mole)

(23, streamer from Manchester and secret mole) Yasmin (29, teacher from Manchester)

Who is the "Queen of Scotty Road"? The “Queen of Scotty Road” is Philip Regan, a Liverpool-born social-media personality known for his strong Scouse accent, outspoken humour and catchphrases. He was born and raised around Scotland Road (“Scotty Road”) in Liverpool. He went viral on TikTok around 2021, particularly with “Times are hard and friends are few, ta-ra to you”, with his videos accumulating millions of views. He subsequently released a single based on the phrase and moved into TV/live entertainment. Regan entered the Big Brother 2026 house on 13 September 2026 as the Queen of Scotty Road. Note: Cilla Black is also sometimes described as a “Queen of Scotty Road,” because she grew up in the Scotland Road area. But “The Queen of Scotty Road” as a personal moniker generally refers to Philip Regan in 2026.

What's been said about 'Big Brother UK 2026'?

In a statement about the new season of the show, ITV said this year's "Big Brother UK" has been "reimagined as a house of surprises" with "unexpected twists and game-changing moments around every corner".

ITV added: "Viewers can expect ambitious tasks, high-stakes nominations and dramatic live evictions." They also teased there will be a "new house, every week" with a different theme for each week of the series.

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