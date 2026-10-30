What to watch tonight: 24 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+ and more (Oct. 30)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming sifting through the best streaming services. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, HBO Max, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with some chilling horror picks on Shudder.

Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (Friday, October 30), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out 7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend.

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Top picks to stream tonight

'Dexter: Resurrection' season 2 (Paramount+)

Dexter: Resurrection | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama thriller series

What it's about: Dexter Morgan (Michael C. Hall) is now middle-aged, but far from retirement. New York’s serial-killer scene is getting crowded, with a notorious veteran and a terrifying newcomer keeping Dexter on his toes. Meanwhile, Harrison (Jack Alcott) continues his own pursuit of justice, while Dexter’s old adversary Charley (Uma Thurman) returns with unfinished business.

Why you should watch it: Michael C. Hall’s serial killer with a conscience is back, and this time he’s facing the one foe he can’t stab his way out of: a midlife crisis. With Brian Cox and Dan Stevens joining the murder-happy mix as killers Don Framt and Owen Stark, respectively, Season 2 promises a fresh batch of twisted cat-and-mouse games. Father-son bonding has never looked so blood-soaked.

Watch "Dexter: Resurrection" season 2 on Paramount+ now

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'Nocturne' (Apple TV)

Nocturne — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime thriller series

What it's about: Liev Schreiber plays Jonah Lynn, a former soldier and Philadelphia homicide detective who trades big-city crime for a quieter life in rural Pennsylvania. The catch? Serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham) has other plans, and Jonah’s family is in his crosshairs. With one victim still missing, Jonah turns to his surrogate daughter, FBI agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), to help track down the imprisoned killer’s final loose end.

Why you should watch it: If you thought moving to a small town meant fewer murder-related headaches ... well, I have a bridge to sell you. Schreiber brings his brooding intensity to a detective with everything to lose, while Graham looks primed to make a truly chilling villain. Add Beetz to the mix and you have a grim game of cat and mouse where prison bars may not be enough to keep the bad guy at bay.

Watch "Nocturne" on Apple TV now

Your streaming guide: Friday, Oct. 30

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Collision Course" (ES) (Netflix film)

"A Couple of Lies" (SE) (Netflix series)

"The Birthday Gift" (DE) (Netflix film)

"How to Ruin Diwali: Meet the Parents" (ZA) (Netflix series)

"SCTV: The Greatest Show You've Never Heard Of" (Netflix documentary)

"Akka" (IN) (Netflix series)

"Beat Luke Littler" (GB) (Netflix live event)

PRIME VIDEO

"Apocalypse Z: New World" (2026)

"Last One Laughing Philippines" season 2 (2026)

NBA: New York vs Philadelphia (Emirates NBA Cup Group Play)

NBA: Los Angeles vs. Golden State (Emirates NBA Cup Group Play)

PARAMOUNT+

"Dexter Resurrection" season 2 (Showtime Original Series)

HBO MAX

AEW Dynamite, Collision & Rampage from May & June 2024

APPLE TV

"Dark Matter" (season 2 finale)

"Nocturne"

HULU

"9-1-1 (season 10 new episode) (ABC)

"9-1-1: Nashville" (season 2 new episode) (ABC)

"The Gentleman Thief"

"Grey's Anatomy" (season 23 new episode) (ABC)

"Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc" (new episode)

DISNEY+

"Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends" (Season 5)

PEACOCK

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" Season 20 - Finale (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show Podcast, Season 20 - Finale (Bravo Digital)

SHUDDER

"Big Baby"

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