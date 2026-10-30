Google just gave students access to hundreds of textbooks in Gemini Notebook — here's how it can help you study smarter
A digital library of reliable resources right at your fingertips
What was once known as Google’s NotebookLM has now become Gemini Notebook, an easily accessible and private resource for deep research sessions.
Being able to produce your notebooks by uploading files, including links to numerous sites, attaching purchases from your Books on Google Play account and more has highlighted just how useful Gemini Notebook truly is. Its studio features have proven to be equally valuable, as Gemini Notebook users can turn their research guides into a video overview, an audio overview, a slide deck, flashcards and so much more.
A May 2026 Gemini Notebook update introduced Expert Intelligence, which lets users use select ebooks from Google Play Books, third-party subscriptions and more.
Now, the latest update has arrived in Gemini Notebook and is giving students and other users of the platform access to hundreds of textbooks. Here’s how that new feature can improve how you study even more.
Even more reliable sources are now housed within Gemini Notebook
Gemini Notebook now has a vast library of textbooks that have been provided by companies based in the US and India. Those companies include Open Textbook Library, S Chand Publishing and OpenStax. And thankfully, that newly added feature comes free of charge. Utilizing this feature is as easy as opening a new or existing Gemini Notebook, clicking on “Add Sources” and clicking on “Textbooks.” The textbooks on offer are split across the following categories:
- Business
- Computer science
- Economics
- Engineering
- Health & Medicine
- History & Philosophy
- Languages & Writing
- Law & Politics
- Life Sciences
- Mathematics
- Physical Sciences
- Psychology
- Sociology & Culture
- Student Success
- Other
After perusing some of the newly added textbooks myself, I spotted a bunch of sources that stand out as quality guides for users who want to dip their toes into certain topics. With the help of Gemini itself, I discovered a few of the top OpenStax textbooks you can access right now:
- Biology 2e / AP® Biology: Covers cell division, metabolic pathways, molecular genetics, and ecology. Ideal for asking for breakdown explanations of complex diagrams or generating practice questions.
- Chemistry 2e / AP® Chemistry: Includes stoichiometry, thermochemistry, equilibrium, and periodic trends. Very useful for step-by-step problem-solving breakdowns.
- Psychology 2e: Spans cognitive psychology, neurological structures, behavioral science, and developmental stages. Works well with interactive Q&A for comparative theoretical frameworks.
- Introduction to Business & Principles of Management: Focuses on organizational structure, financial basics, leadership frameworks, and business ethics. Great for generating executive summaries and briefing docs.
- Principles of Economics (Macro & Micro): Details supply-demand elasticity, market structures, fiscal policy, and monetary systems.
Bottom line
All in all, Gemini Notebook’s new lineup of textbooks that can be used as reliable sources is another boon to an already great AI tool. I’ve dabbled in a bunch of the pre-made notebooks that offer extensive deep dives into topics such as creating better habits for oneself to succeed, the best movies of the 21st century, the ultimate guide to home buying and William Shakespeare’s complete works. If I ever get the urge to begin my analysis of Psychology, I’m going to take a trip over to Google Notebook to build a guide for myself that includes pertinent info from one of its many reliable textbooks.
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Elton Jones covers AI for Tom’s Guide, and tests all the latest models, from ChatGPT to Gemini to Claude to see which tools perform best — and how they can improve everyday productivity.
He is also an experienced tech writer who has covered video games, mobile devices, headsets, and now artificial intelligence for over a decade. Since 2011, his work has appeared in publications including The Christian Post, Complex, TechRadar, Heavy, and ONE37pm, with a focus on clear, practical analysis.
Today, Elton focuses on making AI more accessible by breaking down complex topics into useful, easy-to-understand insights for a wide range of readers.
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