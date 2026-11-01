When major shopping events like Black Friday roll around, you can bet that Amazon will be offering discounts on its most popular smart home devices. The good news? You don’t have to wait until November 27 to snag great deals on these gadgets.

Amazon is already knocking up to 60% off Ring Video Doorbells, Blink security cameras, Fire TV Sticks and more. If you're in the market for some extra home security, Ring's Video Doorbell is down to $44. You can also grab the Blink Mini 2k+ for just $16. Need a new tablet? The Fire HD 10 is now 53% off.

Whether you're looking to boost your home's security or take your entertainment setup to the next level, I've rounded up the best Amazon smart home devices on sale now. Best of all, you can shop these deals before Black Friday even arrives.

Ring

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99 now $44 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Wired Doorbell 2K Plus: was $179 now $99 at Amazon With wide-angle video, 6x enhanced zoom and night vision, the Ring Wired Doorbell 2K Plus means you can take neighborhood watch to the next level (or just make sure your packages get delivered safely.) Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $179 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun. Read more Read less ▼

Blink

Save 59% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Blink Outdoor 2K+: was $89 now $34 at Amazon The Blink Outdoor 2K+ is Amazon's newest outdoor security camera. Unlike its predecessor, it now records in 2K video resolution and lets you store video locally (or in the cloud). It offers color vision in low light and it features two-way audio with noise cancellation. With an optional Blink Subscription Plan (sold separately), you'll also receive smart notifications for person and vehicle detection. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Blink Arc w/ 2 Cameras: was $89 now $34 at Amazon The Blink Arc is powered by a single source and mounted from a single point to provide a 180-degree panoramic view. With a nearly 6-megapixel resolution, it’s perfect for capturing wide views both indoors and outdoors. However, to use it outside, you’ll also need Blink’s Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Additionally, to get seamless, 180-degree video feeds that utilize both of the Blink Arc’s cameras, you’ll need a Blink Subscription Plus Plan for $119/year. This bundle includes the Blink Arc and two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Blink Mini 2K+ (3-pack): was $109 now $43 at Amazon The Blink Mini 2K+ debuted in 2025 and offers higher resolution (2560 x 1440) than its predecessor for indoor monitoring. It offers up to 4x zoom, night color vision and a 138-degree field of view. It can also be paired with the Blink Arc mount accessory for a wider scope. This deal is on the 3-pack. Read more Read less ▼

Save 52% ($181) Blink Video Doorbell + Outdoor 4 (5-pack): was $349 now $168 at Amazon This bundle deal gets you the second-generation Video Doorbell and 5 of the fourth-generation Outdoor cams for just $168. You'll be able to answer your door from anywhere protect your home inside and out with these devices. It also comes with Sync Module XR which is the system hub that helps you build out your Blink whole-home system, supporting up to 10 devices. Read more Read less ▼

Fire TV Stick

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

Fire Tablets

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 53% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids: was $149 now $74 at Amazon If you want a slightly more powerful tablet for your kids, opt for the Fire HD 8. Our Fire HD 8 review called it a "budget-friendly tablet that hits the sweet spot between price and performance." The Kids version includes a worry-free guarantee, bumper case and a 6-month Amazon Kids Plus membership for free books and videos. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Fire HD 8: was $129 now $79 at Amazon At $129, the Fire HD 8 was already a budget-friendly option which we said “hits the sweet spot between price and performance” in our Fire HD 8 review. At $79, it’s even more appealing. The tablet comes with excellent battery life and a bright display, perfect for reading digital comics. It does most of what it needs to at a fraction of the cost of an iPad. Read more Read less ▼

Fire TVs