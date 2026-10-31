Netflix top 10 movies — here’s the 3 worth watching right now (October 31-Nov 1)

Happy Halloween, my lovelies! I can't wait to see all the costumes arrive at my doorstep this evening (I saw a Shadow the Hedgehog last year and lost my ever-loving mind). To celebrate, the best streaming services are serving up plenty of treats in the form of great new movies to wile away an afternoon on the couch. But with so many to choose from, narrowing down what to watch next can became exactly the kind of headache you don't want gracing your weekend.

The Netflix Top 10 is a handy way to cut through the streaming clutter, but just because a movie makes the ranking doesn't mean it's worth your time. To save you the endless scrolling, I'm back every weekend to separate the genuine crowd-pleasers from the movies that are coasting on nostalgia, highlighting which Netflix Top 10 picks are actually worth watching.

This weekend, that includes a disaster thriller about surviving a hurricane at sea, a hit animated musical I refuse to stop yapping about (it's really that good), and a heartwarming sports comedy starring Woody Harrelson that's just the panacea to restore your faith in humanity.

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None of these picks fit the vibe? No worries: Our guide to everything new on Netflix this month has plenty more recommendations on what to watch. So without further ado, here are the three must-watch movies in Netflix’s top 10 this weekend. Enjoy!

This article is based on Netflix's top 10 movies list in the U.S. as of 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Best movies in the Netflix top 10

'Surviving Hurricane Otis' (2026)

Surviving Hurricane Otis – Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Disaster films based on real-life events can make me queasy if they don't treat the subject matter with the care they desire, but thankfully that wasn't the case with Netflix's latest "Surviving Hurricane Otis." Since last week, it's been bumped from its #1 spot by a middling Lifetime thriller, which is a crime, so I'm shouting it out again if you haven't already checked it out. The ambitious production took more than three years to complete and involved 800 people, including a 500-person visual effects team and two sailors who survived aboard their boats as a Category 5 hurricane tore through the Mexican resort city of Acapulco.

The storm killed at least 52 people and left another 31 missing, many of them sailors like Marlon Valdez and Jonathan Chico, who weathered winds of 170 miles per hour. To paint a fuller picture of the disaster, the filmmakers also spoke with other survivors, representatives from Civil Protection, the Mexican Navy and the National Meteorological System. The result is a sobering account of a tragedy that rocked the region, and how corporate greed helped make an already catastrophic situation even worse. Shocker, I know.

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Watch "Surviving Hurricane Otis" on Netflix now

'K-Pop Demon Hunters' (2025)

KPop Demon Hunters | Official Trailer | Sony Animation - YouTube Watch On

The day I stop raving about "K-Pop Demon Hunters," check my pulse. I admittedly haven't listened to a lot of K-pop music, but I am a huge fan of Sony Pictures Animation, the Oscar-winning studio behind the "Spider-Verse" films and "The Mitchells vs. the Machines." This time last year, the movie was such a surprise hit that there was precious little merch to throw at the screaming hordes of fans. This Halloween, I fully expect to see roving bands of Rumis, Miras, and Zoeys among my neighborhood's crop of costumes, and I can't wait.

"K-Pop Demon Hunters" follows chart-topping superstars Rumi (voiced by Arden Cho), Mira (May Hong), and Zoey (Ji-young Yoo), the latest in a long line of demon hunters who shield the world from supernatural threats with their music. The trio faces their biggest threat yet when a rival boy band who comes for their crown turns out to be a group of demons in disguise. With everything they've worked for at stake, the idols gear up to kick evil spirits out of the mortal realm once and for all — if they can overcome their own inner demons holding them back, that is.

Watch "K-Pop Demon Hunters" on Netflix now

'Champions' (2023)

CHAMPIONS | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Sometimes, a feel-good sports comedy is exactly what you need to start the weekend on a high note. Bobby Farrelly’s "Champions" sticks pretty closely to a familiar playbook, but Woody Harrelson is an absolute treat, which helps to sell this by-the-numbers underdog tale. He's charmingly rough around the edges as Marcus, a disgraced minor-league basketball coach who gets an unexpected shot at redemption by leading a team of players with intellectual disabilities.

After a run-in with the law, Marcus (Harrelson) is sentenced to community service and assigned to coach the Friends, a local basketball team whose members dream of competing in the Special Olympics. The program is overseen by Cheech Marin’s weary civil servant and so chronically underfunded that the team has to rely on public transportation to get to away games. At first, Marcus is frustrated by his new players' lack of experience on the court. But as he gets to know the team and learns what makes each member tick, his attitude starts to change. You can probably see where this is going, but that doesn't make the journey any less heartwarming.

Watch "Champions" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 movies right now

1. "Don't Trust the Couple Upstairs" (2026)

2. "Surviving Hurricane Otis" (2026)

3. "Collision Course" (2026)

4. "Champions" (2023)

5. "Hubie Halloween" (2020)

6. "Animals" (2026)

7. "Gladiator 2" (2024)

8. "Twilight" (2008)

9. "The Breadwinner" (2026)

10. "K-Pop Demon Hunters" (2025)

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