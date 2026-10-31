The scariest movies streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime Video to watch this Halloween

Looking for a horror movie to watch this Halloween? As a huge horror fan, I've seen a lot of them over the years, and precious few are worth your time. With all the new movies coming and going from the best streaming platforms every month, narrowing down what to watch next can be a little overwhelming.

That's where I come in. I'm shining a spotlight on the best horror movies available across all the major streaming platforms, from Netflix and Prime Video to HBO Max and Hulu. Whether you're in the mood for a tried-and-true classic, an underrated gem or a newer release that deserves a spot on your Halloween watchlist, I've got plenty of spooky recommendations to help make your movie night a scream.

'Sinners' (HBO Max)

Sinners | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you're just dipping your toes into the horror genre, this is the one to watch. I recommend "Sinners" to horror fans and non-horror fans alike. Director Ryan Coogler's vampire horror blockbuster feels more like church than a movie; its sound design is so mesmerizing and electric, you can't help but get swept up in the fever. Honestly, maybe it's for the best that I didn't catch this movie in theaters. I'd have been shoutin' down the aisles.

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Set in 1930s Mississippi, "Sinners" tells the story of twin brothers (both played by long-time Coogler collaborator Michael B. Jordan), who return to their hometown to convert an abandoned sawmill into the juke joint of their dreams. Opening night is a roaring success, until a gang of vampires led by Jack O'Connell's chilling and charming Remmick crashes the party.

Watch "Sinners" on HBO Max now

'The Substance' (Hulu)

THE SUBSTANCE | Official Trailer | In Theaters & On MUBI Now - YouTube Watch On

Demi Moore enjoyed a well-deserved career resurgence thanks to her fearless performance in "The Substance," which earned a rare horror movie Best Actress nomination for her portrayal of Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood star in her 50s. After being unceremoniously fired by her producer (Dennis Quaid) for being too old, Elisabeth turns to a black-market drug that unleashes a younger, hotter version of herself (Margaret Qualley) to step back into the spotlight she craves.

There's just one catch: This substance comes with a strict set of instructions, and failing to follow them can (and does) have some seriously gruesome consequences. A stomach-churning yet remarkably effective satire on how the entertainment industry treats aging women, Coralie Fargeat's "The Substance" is one of the rare body-horror films to win over major awards committees, scoring five Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

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Watch "The Substance" on Hulu now

'The Witch' (Prime Video)

The Witch | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Before Robert Eggers' "Werwulf" comes out this Christmas, you owe it to yourself to catch the horror movie that put him on the map: "The Witch." This 2015 chilling folk horror tale cemented the filmmaker as a talent to watch, and while its slow pacing and old-timey dialogue might be a turn off for some folks, if you're willing to sit with it, I promise you "The Witch" is a horror film you won't soon forget.

Set in 17th-century New England, it follows brooding patriarch William (Ralph Ineson) and his family after they’re banished from their settlement and forced to start over on a remote farm bordering a clearly haunted forest. When their youngest son, Samuel, goes missing, their eldest daughter, Thomasin (Anya Taylor-Joy) is the first suspect thanks to her witchy ways. Along with the winter's cold, paranoia sets in, and William grows convinced that something evil is lurking in the woods — and that Thomasin may be to blame.

Watch "The Witch" on Prime Video now

'Oculus' (Netflix)

Oculus Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Karen Gillan Horror Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Before "Carrie" and "Haunting of Hill House," acclaimed horror director Mike Flanagan provided some nightmare fuel that haunts me to this day with "Oculus." This trippy horror movie adds a fresh perspective to a familiar framework, where a cursed mirror not only warps the minds of the main characters, but disorients the audience until you're questioning what's real and what's a hallucination.

Said mirror is responsible for the deaths of Kaylie (Karen Gillan) and Tim's (Brenton Thwaites) parents, who began acting strange and talking to the apparition of a dark-haired woman (Flanagan’s future wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel) before they passed. Adding to this disorientation, "Oculus" shift between two timelines: when the siblings were young and first witnessing the mirror's horrible influence, and then 11 years later when they come back to put an end to its demented reign of terror for good.

Watch "Oculus" on Netflix now

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